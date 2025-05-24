12 of the Best Rattan Garden Furniture Styles for 2025 — Serving Poolside in Ibiza, Even if You've Just Got a Small Patio in Peckham

Close your eyes and picture your ideal summer setup. Chances are, it probably doesn’t involve cold metal, and definitely not bouclé — one’s not nearly comfortable enough, and the other, while plush, is entirely unfit for the outdoors. Rattan garden furniture, though? That’s summer in a frame.

“Rattan garden furniture is so popular because it strikes a perfect balance between timeless style and modern versatility,” says Ashton Jones, director of assortment and product development at Blu Dot.

Ashton notes a shift in outdoor furniture trends toward curved, sculptural silhouettes (à la White Lotus), but insists rattan never really goes out of style — its “warm, natural texture” and layered references feel at once coastal, tropical, and bohemian.

Point being — if you want to hold onto that dreamy, hotel-adjacent state of mind when your eyes are open, this breezy backyard material is the easiest way to bring it home. Below, a tightly edited guide to the rattan garden furniture worth your time — chairs, sofas, and sets that feel as good as they look.

Rattan Garden Chairs

Vincent Sheppard Roy Cocoon Chair £895 at Heal's This chair rewires what rattan can be — literally. The looped seat recalls a tangle of lines (hence the corny pun), but it’s also surprisingly ergonomic. Inspired by the classic Lloyd Loom weaving technique, it’s a rare case of a sculptural silhouette that’s actually comfortable. Curl up, stretch out — the design is playful, polished, and delightfully offbeat. Also available in a black version for minimalists. Neptune Compton Armchair £849 at Neptune For those who like their rattan clean, classic, and far from trad. This chair leans storied in structure, but lands firmly in the now with its deep seat and ultra-plush cushions. It’s essentially a living room armchair in disguise. Add a punchy outdoor bolster pillow for contrast. Habitat Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair £130 at Habitat UK No, it’s not real rattan — but, honestly, who cares when it looks this good? It's the best-looking outdoor chair on a budget. With gently shaped curves and a smooth, softly sketched frame, this synthetic version nails the breezy look without the demanding upkeep. Plus, it comes with a footstool that slides out when you’re ready to recline and tucks neatly away when you’re not.

Rattan Garden Sofas

Wayfair.co.uk Highland Dunes Harley Outdoor Wicker 3 Seater Sofa $1,159.99 at Wayfair UK A bit of an investment, yes — but the payoff on this rattan garden sofa is immediate. You can’t quite see it from the front, but click through: the cut-out detail on the back hits that rare high-design sweet spot between warm and architectural. Timeless, comfortably seats three, and plays well with furniture you already own. Habitat June 3 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set £580 at Habitat UK No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — that really is the price. This low-slung, generously cushioned sofa (complete with a matching coffee table) is a rare duo deal with a perfect 5/5 rating to back it up. Comfortable, stylish, and budget-friendly enough to buy two. MADE.COM Jonah Garden 2 Seater Sofa £749 at made.com This cocoon-like silhouette strikes a happy balance: big on comfort, compact in footprint (a godsend for small backyards). The angled legs bring just enough contrast, and the synthetic rattan, which, as you'll learn in the Q&A below, is actually a good thing, ensures it’ll last through the seasons. Also available as a three-seater.

Rattan Garden Tables

Next Abel 6 to 8 Seater Rattan Garden Dining Table and Chairs Set £1,399 at Next UK This sage-toned rattan garden table and chair is casual yet considered. It seats six (or eight if you want to get cozy), comes with the chairs pictured, and stays visually light thanks to the slide-under design. Except, arguably even better is that the chairs are good-looking enough to hold their own, flanking a side table or styled on a porch. Nth Degree N2 Coffee Table Dark Teak £795 at nthdegree.co.uk This might be the least “rattan” piece in the "rattan" mix — and that’s exactly why its so special. What looks like a rattan weave is actually handwoven rope, wrapped underneath a teak wood top to give it an art-forward edge. Think of it as rattan’s cooler, more sculptural cousin. Opt for the lighter version if you miss rattan's more traditional sensibilites. Anthropologie Coastal Indoor/outdoor Rattan Coffee Table £398 at Anthropologie (US) If your rattan tastes skew more Slim Aarons, Anthropologie’s take delivers the fantasy. This outdoor coffee table looks like it was pulled straight from a Balinese resort circa 1960, with playful curves and a perfectly imperfect weave. It’s a statement piece with vacation energy built in. Just add a palm and something citrusy in hand.

Rattan Garden Furniture Sets

Bay Isle Home™ Bali Natural Wicker Garden Sofa Set £1,699 at Barker & Stonehouse At most retailers, the sofa alone would run you the price of this full set. Here, you get the whole package: a sculptural three-seater, matching chairs, and a coffee table — all upholstered in weather-resistant Olefin and ready to live and play outside. The shapes are soft, the proportions substantial, and the price is almost too good to be true. Move quickly. Gallery Direct Antigua 4-Seater Garden Lounge Set £1,125 at John Lewis This four-piece set — love seat, two chairs, and coffee table — gets the boho balance just right. It might not blow your mind, but it’s charming, cohesive, and works in just about any space, from city balconies to patios to living rooms doing their best outdoor impersonation. Layer with an outdoor rug or a rechargeable lamp to complete the illusion. John Lewis Platform Rattan Modular 6-Seater Garden Lounging Set £1,599 at John Lewis This John Lewis setup gets you about 90% of the way to a full-blown outdoor living room — and at this price point, it’s hard to believe. With two three-seater sofas, a square coffee table that moonlights as a footstool, a matching side table, and a pull-out surface, it's got everything you need to entertain outside immediately. Bonus: it’s got a perfect 5-star rating over 19 reviews. Under £2,000. No notes.

FAQs

Can Rattan Garden Furniture Be Left Outdoors Year-Round?

Untreated, natural rattan “should not be left outdoors all year long,” advises Blu Dot’s Ashton Jones. “It’s a plant-based material and is sensitive to moisture, sunlight, and temperature changes — it can crack, fade, or grow mold if exposed to the elements for extended periods.”

Which is exactly why all the “rattan” furniture featured above isn’t actually rattan, not technically. The term has stuck, but what you’re seeing is typically a synthetic designed to mimic the look, also known as resin wicker. And that, Ashton notes, “can be left outside year-round, if it’s high quality.”

These synthetic options “are designed to withstand sun, rain, and even snow, especially when paired with rust-proof frames like aluminum,” she says. “That said, even synthetic rattan will last longer if protected during harsh weather, like using furniture covers or storing it during winter.”

Why Choose Rattan Over Wood, Plastic, or Metal?

“Synthetic rattan, when done well, is a standout choice for outdoor furniture,” says Ashton. “It holds up beautifully to the elements over time, resisting fading, cracking, and moisture” — qualities that can’t always be said for high-maintenance materials like teak, which may require regular oiling and upkeep.

“It doesn’t get hot in the sun or rust in damp conditions,” she adds. “And beyond its durability, it brings a natural warmth and texture that makes outdoor spaces feel just as inviting and layered as interiors. It’s practical, low-maintenance, and stylish — everything outdoor living should be.”

What’s the Difference Between Rattan and Wicker?

It’s the age-old sparkling wine vs. Champagne debate. “Rattan is the material — a natural vine used to make furniture — while wicker is the weaving technique,” Ashton explains. “Rattan furniture can be wicker, but not all wicker furniture is made from rattan.”

It’s a little confusing, sure — but all you really need to know is this: if it’s in this edit, it’s rattan. (Or “rattan,” now that you know.)

A little shade never hurt anyone — especially when garden furniture brands are channeling White Lotus-level aristocratic drama. With our edit of the best garden parasols, you’re already halfway to your own resort moment.