We Gave Professional Organizers $10 to Spend on Amazon — These Are the Clever Storage Hacks They'd Buy
21 fantastic affordable buys for a professionally organized home, endorsed by the experts
Organizing your home can seem like a tedious task, but the truth is that a little time, some effort, and a couple of genius home buys — can set you on the shortcut to a beautifully organized space.
Unfortunately, online shopping can sometimes be overwhelming and after hours of scrolling through product pages, we're often left overstimulated and as unsure of what to buy as ever. And aside from efficiency and usability, affordability is yet another key factor to consider.
With home organization trends at an all-time high, summer homes everywhere are getting in shape for the ultimate entertainment season. So we thought it wise to get a couple of reliable recommendations from the experts themselves. And the best part — they're all under $10.
1. Kitchen
If you're looking for kitchen storage ideas to rid your space of visual clutter and maximize the real estate you're working with, you simply can't go wrong with these expert-approved organizational buys.
Price: $9.99
Includes: Set of 4
If you're looking for an Amazon buy to hide cords, this product is perfect for you. Di tells us that these cord organizers for appliances have significantly improved kitchen organization. 'They are easy to install and use on a daily basis,' she says. You can finally rid your counters of coiled wires and save space with these nifty stick-on organizers.
Price: $9.99
Size: 10 Inches
Melanie Summers, founder of I Speak Organized, tells us that this magnetic knife holder is a brilliant kitchen addition. 'Free up counter space and keep your knives safely stored with this modern, magnetic strip that adds a sleek touch to your kitchen,' she says. This is a great way to display your knife collection and the stainless steel mount claims to hold up to 60 lbs.
Price: $9.50
Dimensions: 6.5" x 9.5" x 2.25"
Professional organizer Di Ter Avest tells us that this tea bag organizer is a neat addition to any brewing station. 'The divided packet and tea bag organizer is a versatile solution,' notes Di. 'It can be used in any drawer, including the kitchen, to categorize and organize small items with ease.' We find that you can also swap the tea bags out for coffee creamers, sugar sachets, and milk powder packets, based on your beverage of choice.
Price: $9.99
Was: $16.99
Di recommends this tumbler lid organizer as the perfect under-shelf organizer. 'This lid organizer is easy to install, makes good use of the vertical cabinet space, and keeps the lids in one central location,' she says. Storage is often overlooked but is one of the most important things no coffee bar is complete without. This way, you can grab your to-go cup, slide your lid off, pop it onto your drink, and head out the door in no time.
Price: $5.49
Quantity: Pack of 4
Melanie tells us that these magnetic spice jars are a steal. 'Save space and add flair to your kitchen with these sleek tins,' she says. 'They stick to your fridge or a magnetic strip, keeping spices within easy reach.' This is an especially great solution for small kitchen storage ideas.
Price: $7.99
Length: 10 Ft
Kevin Connors, owner of Inspired Organizers, shares that these spice drawer liners are a neat finishing touch to keep things in place. 'Kitchen drawers are an often overlooked location for keeping spice jars,' he notes. 'However, this is an ideal location for seeing spices up close, at a glance.' Essentially, these cut-to-fit drawer helps the spice jars stay in place instead of sliding around every time you reach for the handle.
Price: $9.99
Includes: 120 Stickers + 1 Marker
'Add a touch of charm and functionality to your pantry, craft supplies, or toy bins with these reusable, stylish labels,' says Melanie. Another fabulous bargain, this 120-piece sticker set comes with a marker and is stunningly priced below $10. Labels gift a sense of satisfaction to an organized space and are the perfect finishing touch. It's a need for a kitchen space that rivals Khloé Kardashian's pantry.
Price: $9.97
Was: $15.97
Melanie tells us that this under-shelf basket instantly doubles your cabinet space. 'These clever baskets hold kitchen wraps, dish towels, and pantry items,' she says. They can easily slide onto open shelving and sit comfortably against the wall. The white finish and sleek design make it perfect for minimalist kitchens.
Price: $9.99
Was: $32.97
Kevin tells us that these elevated spice organizers are clever shelf add-ons. 'These risers make viewing spice and bottle labels easier,' he notes. 'And they also provide a non-skid washable surface for anything you're storing in your pantry.' Instead of losing your spices to the far end of a shelf, only to find them expired come deep clean, employ these risers, and save yourself some space. This is one of the best ways to organize spices and at 70% off, we can't help but add to cart.
2. Bedroom
Bedrooms are meant to be a restful haven where you can unwind after a long day. Personally, I can't help but feel worked up when my bedroom is anything less than perfectly in place. I find that having your room clear of clutter makes it feel more spacious and in turn more clean. And it's far from true that small bedrooms have to suffer due to lack of space. These products come professionally recommended and work regardless of whether you have tons of room to work with or even if you're short on space and looking for box bedroom storage ideas.
Price: $9.99
Type: X Large 3 Pack
When you think of vacuum storage bags, the first thing that will most likely come to mind is travel. But Melanie tells us that these clever storage bags can come in handy even when you're not on vacation. 'Create more space in your closet with these innovative storage bags that compress seasonal clothing or bedding,' she says. 'These bags are perfect for storage and also protect them from dust and moisture.'
Price: $7.99
Color: Black
Another buy that was made for ease of packing pre-travel, these cases are one of the best jewelry organizers and can also be used to store your accessories on a daily basis. 'The mini jewelry travel case is excellent for minimalists who want to organize their jewelry,' says Di. 'Or even those who want to categorize them by specific occasions.' They come in a range of colors and the compact size and clever inner compartmentalization make for a charming addition.
Price: $8.89
Quantity: 20 Pack
Another top organizational pick from Melanie is these cord organizers. She explains that they tame the tangle of cords in your space and keep visual clutter at a minimum. They can be used in most rooms but work wonders in primary bedrooms and children's rooms. You'll no longer have loose charging cables or headphones strewn about haphazardly. So if you've been feeling stumped on how to organize a kid's room, give these organizers a go.
Price: $9.99
Quantity: 8 Pack
Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman tells us that this is one of her top home buys for an organized space. Instead of constantly having to open out your sheets to check their sizing, these labeled bed sheet bands tell you exactly which type they are at first glance. Additionally, they wrap around the sheets, keeping them perfectly in their individual sets.
Price: $6.99
Quantity: 2 Pack
'Add these racks for baseball caps to the mudroom or near a closet,' says Di. 'This way your hats are easy to access and find when needed.' The sleek wall-mountable hat racks give you a personalized space to store your collection. Based on your preference, you can stow them away or give your hats pride of place in your closet organization.
Price: $9.99
Features: 24 Pockets
When it comes to the various ways to use vertical storage, door-side solutions are easily forgotten. In fact, organizers like this over-the-door shoe organizer are quick to dismantle and wonderfully renter-friendly. While these organizers are commonly used to keep footwear in order, Melanie tells us that the opportunities are endless. 'Think beyond shoes,' she says. 'Use this handy organizer for cleaning supplies, snacks, or crafting materials, maximizing vertical space in any room.'
Price: $8.99
Quantity: Pink
'Declutter your nightstand with this ingenious caddy that slips under the mattress,' says Melanie. 'It provides a tidy spot for books, remotes, and other essentials.' If you don't have space for nightstands but still need some room to store your everyday items, these storage organizers are brilliant. They have multiple compartments and can store journals, devices, chargers, pens, and any other items that you want within bedside reach. Yet another clever little addition to a children's playroom storage.
Price: $9.99
Features: 40 Pockets + 20 Hook Loops
If you're like me and have plenty of accessories lying in a make-up bag, prone to tangling and eventual lack of use, this jewelry organizer will do just the trick. 'Say goodbye to tangled necklaces and lost earrings with this elegant organizer that hangs discreetly in your closet,' says Melanie. No longer out of sight and out of mind, this clear-view organizer keeps your jewelry in shape and reduces dressing table clutter.
3. Miscellaneous
These next few recommendations are just as reasonable and just as clever. Except they can be used and stored in various parts of your home. A mixed bag of items that come highly rated by the people who best understand what it takes to keep an organized home, these items are things people with organized homes buy to keep their space in tip-top shape.
Price: $9.49
Color: Black
This expandable organizer file will keep all your documents in one safe place. Whether you use this in your WFH space or in your bedroom, it's a great way to efficiently organize your papers. 'I use an expanding organizer file folder to keep school papers, bills, coupons, etc.,' says Di. 'Add one to your command center to keep the paper chaos under control.'
Price: $6.62
Was: $10.99
I've come across this trendy laundry folding board plenty of times on social media. But having it come with a stamp of approval from a professional organizer makes it jump straight to the top of my wishlist. Stow it in your laundry room storage space or even in your bedroom for maximum use.'This shirt folding board helps you fold your laundry quickly,' says Di. ' And ensures that they're all the same size to maximize the space in your closet.' The activity element of this buy also helps make sure that your laundry goes straight from the dryer into your closet. Who said adulting couldn't be fun?
Price: $9.99
Was: $16.99
According to Kevin, every house should have some variation of this product for keys, wallets, mail, and other small items used daily. Mounting it on the wall by your entryway will make it easy to store your keys, while also reminding you to grab your mail and give it a read. This organizer can also be mounted on the back of your door for a tidier finish. Entryway storage ideas are ingenious when it comes to optimizing your space and this Amazon buy is the perfect example.
So far lazy susans have been confined to the walls of a kitchen but Meaghan tells us that this wonderful organizer can also be used to rehome your skincare. Crowded bathroom countertops will soon be a problem of the past and you'll finally be able to make the most of all your buys in an organized manner. You can have multiple beauty organizers one for your AM routine and one for your PM, or go minimal and save it for the products you use most often. The best feature is the 360° swivel that makes it so that you can reach all of your products without any trouble.
And that's it folks! Your journey towards decluttering and minimalism is just a few steps away with these handy Amazon finds.
Amiya is the News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has lent her words to beauty, fashion and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music or overanalysing her latest Co-Star update.
