We Gave Professional Organizers $10 to Spend on Amazon — These Are the Clever Storage Hacks They'd Buy

Organizing your home can seem like a tedious task, but the truth is that a little time, some effort, and a couple of genius home buys — can set you on the shortcut to a beautifully organized space.

Unfortunately, online shopping can sometimes be overwhelming and after hours of scrolling through product pages, we're often left overstimulated and as unsure of what to buy as ever. And aside from efficiency and usability, affordability is yet another key factor to consider.

With home organization trends at an all-time high, summer homes everywhere are getting in shape for the ultimate entertainment season. So we thought it wise to get a couple of reliable recommendations from the experts themselves. And the best part — they're all under $10.

1. Kitchen

If you're looking for kitchen storage ideas to rid your space of visual clutter and maximize the real estate you're working with, you simply can't go wrong with these expert-approved organizational buys.

2. Bedroom

Bedrooms are meant to be a restful haven where you can unwind after a long day. Personally, I can't help but feel worked up when my bedroom is anything less than perfectly in place. I find that having your room clear of clutter makes it feel more spacious and in turn more clean. And it's far from true that small bedrooms have to suffer due to lack of space. These products come professionally recommended and work regardless of whether you have tons of room to work with or even if you're short on space and looking for box bedroom storage ideas.

3. Miscellaneous

These next few recommendations are just as reasonable and just as clever. Except they can be used and stored in various parts of your home. A mixed bag of items that come highly rated by the people who best understand what it takes to keep an organized home, these items are things people with organized homes buy to keep their space in tip-top shape.

Organizer File View at Amazon Price: $9.49

'I use an expanding organizer file folder to keep school papers, bills, coupons, etc.,' says Di. 'Add one to your command center to keep the paper chaos under control.'

'This shirt folding board helps you fold your laundry quickly,' says Di. ' And ensures that they're all the same size to maximize the space in your closet.' The activity element of this buy also helps make sure that your laundry goes straight from the dryer into your closet. Who said adulting couldn't be fun?

Was: $10.99 I've come across this trendy laundry folding board plenty of times on social media. But having it come with a stamp of approval from a professional organizer makes it jump straight to the top of my wishlist. Stow it in your laundry room storage space or even in your bedroom for maximum use.'This shirt folding board helps you fold your laundry quickly,' says Di. ' And ensures that they're all the same size to maximize the space in your closet.' The activity element of this buy also helps make sure that your laundry goes straight from the dryer into your closet. Who said adulting couldn't be fun? Mail + Key Organizer View at Amazon Price: $9.99

According to Kevin, every house should have some variation of this product for keys, wallets, mail, and other small items used daily. Mounting it on the wall by your entryway will make it easy to store your keys, while also reminding you to grab your mail and give it a read. This organizer can also be mounted on the back of your door for a tidier finish. Entryway storage ideas are ingenious when it comes to optimizing your space and this Amazon buy is the perfect example.

So far lazy susans have been confined to the walls of a kitchen but Meaghan tells us that this wonderful organizer can also be used to rehome your skincare. Crowded bathroom countertops will soon be a problem of the past and you'll finally be able to make the most of all your buys in an organized manner. You can have multiple beauty organizers one for your AM routine and one for your PM, or go minimal and save it for the products you use most often. The best feature is the 360° swivel that makes it so that you can reach all of your products without any trouble.

And that's it folks! Your journey towards decluttering and minimalism is just a few steps away with these handy Amazon finds.