I might be revealing too much here, but my mattress currently sits in a low-budget, gray bed frame. It's neutral, inoffensive, and does the job, but it's certainly nothing to write home (or in Livingetc) about. Why did I pick it? Well, as anyone who has shopped for a bed frame knows, they can be surprisingly pricey. Finding a frame that looks design-y but fits an 'off-the-shelf' budget isn't easy... but I've just done it, with Next's Wren Wooden Scallop Wave Bed Frame.

When buying a bedframe, you need to consider details like its height, material, and construction quality. With this bedframe, you get a solid wood frame (you can choose either a classic or 'smoked' oak effect), upholstered in a soft twill fabric, for just shy of £500. And as far as full bed frames go, it's a pretty good deal.

A bedframe is always a worthwhile investment — it's what anchors your space. Plus, there's nothing worse than a squeaky frame or feeling like it might collapse underneath you. And while Habitat's £140 Wavy Onda Headboard is a similar, much more affordable style (and a very popular one for good reason), with the Wren Bed Frame, you get a full frame, and trust me, that wooden trim and fluted-feet details make it look infinitely more expensive.

Next Soft Twill Oyster Natural and Oak Effect Wren Wooden Scallop Wave Bed Frame £499 at Next UK This bed frame is available in a double (£499), king (£599), and super king (£699), as well as in this 'oyster natural' twill and a deep forest green fabric. The base has sprung slats, which provide cushioned support, while the 19cm underbed clearance means there is plenty of room for underbed storage. You can also request free fabric samples before committing to a color. This piece requires assembly, but you can request an Assembly Service, which costs an additional £60, while checking out. It's also worth flagging that, as it requires assembly, it isn't possible to return it unless it's faulty.





Perhaps as a result of my disdain for my current bed frame, I recently asked designers whether you actually need a headboard — and while there are pros and cons to both sides, ultimately, the answer was that you need something to anchor your bed. And a headboard is a good way to do it.

Thanks to its expensive-looking wooden detailing, Next's Wren Wooden Scallop Wave Bed Frame has a certain visual weight that helps anchor it in the space, while the fabric and scallop detailing soften it, so it doesn't feel too dominating.

Image 1 of 2 The frame looks modern yet refined when styled in a neutral scheme. (Image credit: Next) The mix of wood and upholstery adds texture to a room. (Image credit: Next)

Plus, it stands on fluted wooden feet — a design detail that almost goes unnoticed, but makes it feel that much more considered and expensive-looking once you spot them. Style this frame with cozy neutral bedding or go for a pop of color with the red bedding trend — either way, this is a piece you can grow with.

Consider this your sign to finally upgrade the make-shift bedframe (like mine) that could be holding back your bedroom's design.

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More Expensive-Looking Bedframes

Of course, this discovery piqued my curiosity about what Next had to offer in the way of bed frames, and honestly, it seems to be a really solid place to buy a bed from. Here are six other frames that would easily elevate your bedroom.

This wavy scallop bed frame is definitely a new favorite, but have you seen Next's faux fur bed frame? It's definitely one for the comfort-lovers.

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