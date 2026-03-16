This Faux Fur Bedframe From Next Looks So Much Better Than It Sounds — There's Something So Comforting, but Design-Forward, About It

Instead of sleeping with a teddy bear, what if you slept on one?

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Next&#039;s Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame
(Image credit: Next)

Ever since Margot Robbie revealed she still sleeps with her stuffed bunny rabbit, I have slept far more soundly with my plushie dragon tucked under my arm. If she can do it, so can I; sleep should prioritize comfort. But let’s be honest — adults cuddling teddy bears is not exactly chic, and plush toys rarely slot neatly into a design scheme outside of a child’s bedroom. At least, not how we might expect. Next's Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame offers an alternative.

You may have spotted it on the streets already, but fabric trends have seen fluffy furs return with a vengeance. Inside the home, we've got throws, cushions, bedding, and now, even the bed frame. It nods to childhood toys, mimicking teddy fur with a synthetic fleece-like material that varies in thickness and curliness — softer than shearling but shorter than shag. Instantly cozy, it brings a healthy dollop of warmth with a dash of playfulness.

Still, I had never considered upholstering an entire bed in the material until I spotted this bed frame, and the effect is so comforting. Pair the fluffy upholstery with a modern Scandi silhouette, and it's got a sophisticated je ne sais quoi, blending playfulness with nostalgia as the mind drifts to childhood dreaming.

Next's Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame blends modern organic curves with a mid-century low-rise profile, and I can't help but feel that the shifting pile fabric calls to mind the shag rugs that ruled living rooms in the 60s and 70s — a major influence for a lot of the biggest interior design trends right now.

Digging the shag bed? I was surprised to find a few other styles on the market, too. Mark my words: this is about to become a thing. Discover some other styles to shop, to get ahead of the trend.

Tactile materials like teddy bear are part of a broader shift towards bedrooms that feel cocooning and restorative; think layered fabrics, wraparound headboards and warm, soothing tones. The final flourish is, of course, the bedding itself. From soft-touch sheets to artfully relaxed layers, a few thoughtful choices can turn the whole space into something far more inviting and cozy. (Psst: Here's where I'd shop for bedding.)

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.