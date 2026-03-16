This Faux Fur Bedframe From Next Looks So Much Better Than It Sounds — There's Something So Comforting, but Design-Forward, About It

Ever since Margot Robbie revealed she still sleeps with her stuffed bunny rabbit, I have slept far more soundly with my plushie dragon tucked under my arm. If she can do it, so can I; sleep should prioritize comfort. But let’s be honest — adults cuddling teddy bears is not exactly chic, and plush toys rarely slot neatly into a design scheme outside of a child’s bedroom. At least, not how we might expect. Next's Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame offers an alternative.

You may have spotted it on the streets already, but fabric trends have seen fluffy furs return with a vengeance. Inside the home, we've got throws, cushions, bedding, and now, even the bed frame. It nods to childhood toys, mimicking teddy fur with a synthetic fleece-like material that varies in thickness and curliness — softer than shearling but shorter than shag. Instantly cozy, it brings a healthy dollop of warmth with a dash of playfulness.

Still, I had never considered upholstering an entire bed in the material until I spotted this bed frame, and the effect is so comforting. Pair the fluffy upholstery with a modern Scandi silhouette, and it's got a sophisticated je ne sais quoi, blending playfulness with nostalgia as the mind drifts to childhood dreaming.

Next Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame £499 at Next UK Drenched top to tail in plush faux fur, Next’s Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame looks like a hug in a bed. The sensation comes not only from the fabric but also from the shape. The organically curving frame softens every edge, while the wraparound base amplifies the soothing effect. Add the irresistibly tactile finish, and you may find yourself idly brushing the headboard long after the lights are out. It's available in a small double (£499), double (£499), and king (£599), and if the faux fur finish is a bit too much for you (fair enough), you can get the same silhouette in a white bouclé or a natural linen-look leopard print (again, much nicer than it sounds).





Next's Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Elsie Upholstered Bed Frame blends modern organic curves with a mid-century low-rise profile, and I can't help but feel that the shifting pile fabric calls to mind the shag rugs that ruled living rooms in the 60s and 70s — a major influence for a lot of the biggest interior design trends right now.

Digging the shag bed? I was surprised to find a few other styles on the market, too. Mark my words: this is about to become a thing. Discover some other styles to shop, to get ahead of the trend.

Next Oslo Faux Fur Light Natural Matson Upholstered Ottoman Storage Bed Frame £675 at Next UK We need not stray far for a worthy alternative: Next’s Matson bed uses the same tactile faux fur but switches to a lighter oatmeal shade. Like Elsie, it has a clean profile and curved headboard, though Matson sits flush to the floor and has a more symmetrical silhouette. Ideal for small bedrooms or anyone juggling spare bedding, Matson is also an ottoman bed, which means the mattress lifts to reveal generous storage underneath. Dunelm Elysia Bed in Faux Fur £529 at Dunelm Available in a double or king size, Dunelm's Faux Fur Elysia Bed is another solid option on the market. It's got one review so far (five-stars, might I add), which says, "The picture does not do this bed justice," and that the, "Quality is amazing 10/10 happy with the purchase." Can't beat that. Next Oslo Faux Fur Mink Brown Palma Double Sofa Bed £575 at Next UK For something a little bit different, this is a sofa bed, but still in the same soft faux fur finish. It even comes with matching pillows. The only thing I'd say is that when you're setting it up for someone to sleep on, you might want to put a layer or two between the faux fur and them, so they don't overheat during the night. Westwing Collection Hand-Woven Faux Fur Rug Salla in Beige £239 at Westwing Not ready to dedicate your entire bed to the faux fur look? Why not try it instead with the soft furnishings in your bedroom, like this faux fur rug, which comes in beige or light beige colors and a few different sizes. Just imagine planting your feet on it first thing in the morning! John Lewis Curly Faux Fur Cushion in Cocoa £30 at John Lewis Can't decide between teddy and bouclé? This curly faux fur cushion feels like a nice middle-ground. It does have one bad review, but that's in relation to the color of one of the other styles, so I'd be full-steam ahead on this gorgeous, rich cocoa colorway. H&M Fluffy Blanket £66 at H&M (US) This fluffy throw blanket would make any bed feel cozy, draped across it. I like how the fur is a little longer in this fabric, which gives it a really elegant, drape-y aesthetic.

Tactile materials like teddy bear are part of a broader shift towards bedrooms that feel cocooning and restorative; think layered fabrics, wraparound headboards and warm, soothing tones. The final flourish is, of course, the bedding itself. From soft-touch sheets to artfully relaxed layers, a few thoughtful choices can turn the whole space into something far more inviting and cozy. (Psst: Here's where I'd shop for bedding.)