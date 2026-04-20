It's hardly a surprise when Soho Home releases a new, strikingly chic design. With the brand's trademark, laid-back elegance, and effortlessly cool style, I'd be more shocked if its design team designed something I didn't like. However, every once in a while, it comes out with a piece so good that I can't help but take a minute to step back and appreciate it. And that's exactly what Soho Home has done with its Tivoli Double Vanity.

While the brand may be best known for its cool, sculptural seating and trend-setting lighting designs, you'd be remiss to skip over the selection of bathroom vanities. A far cry from the sad, sterile pedestal sinks of the past, these designs treat the bathroom vanity like any other piece of furniture, incorporating luxurious materials and intriguing forms into each and every model. Staying true to the Soho Home aesthetic, these bathroom vanities are thoroughly elevated, with an understated elegance that you can't help but lust over.

And while the collection is full of drool-worthy options, this particular vanity is my standout star. With its cool, curved wood drawers and sleek, travertine counter, this is the type of piece you'd design your entire bathroom around.

Soho Home Tivoli Double Vanity £6,995 at Soho Home Inspired by the Soho Roc House location in Mykonos, this bathroom vanity brings a touch of the Grecian island life to your modern bathroom. With a curved, pill-shaped structure, this design has a natural softness, a contrast to the sharp-edged forms that typically dominate in bathrooms. The materials also bring a sense of warmth and movement, with the dramatically grained oak drawers and veined marble top. In contrast to the warm, curved wooden drawers, the travertine slab legs provide a sense of structure and permanence to the design. Despite being an inherently cold, hard material, thanks to the dramatic veining, travertine brings an additional sense of movement to this vanity. Discreetly fitted with integrated handles, the drawers fulfil as much a decorative role as they do a functional one. The absence of hardware makes for a more seamless, sculptural finish, while the combination of deep, warm oak and travertine creates a rich, organic feel, ideal for a calming, spa-style bathroom.

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