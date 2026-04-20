Did Soho Home Just Quietly Release The Chicest Bathroom Vanity... Ever? It's the Type of Piece You'd Design Your Entire Room Around
With luxurious materials and an elegant design, there's a lot to love about this bathroom vanity. But would you expect anything less from Soho Home?
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It's hardly a surprise when Soho Home releases a new, strikingly chic design. With the brand's trademark, laid-back elegance, and effortlessly cool style, I'd be more shocked if its design team designed something I didn't like. However, every once in a while, it comes out with a piece so good that I can't help but take a minute to step back and appreciate it. And that's exactly what Soho Home has done with its Tivoli Double Vanity.
While the brand may be best known for its cool, sculptural seating and trend-setting lighting designs, you'd be remiss to skip over the selection of bathroom vanities. A far cry from the sad, sterile pedestal sinks of the past, these designs treat the bathroom vanity like any other piece of furniture, incorporating luxurious materials and intriguing forms into each and every model. Staying true to the Soho Home aesthetic, these bathroom vanities are thoroughly elevated, with an understated elegance that you can't help but lust over.
And while the collection is full of drool-worthy options, this particular vanity is my standout star. With its cool, curved wood drawers and sleek, travertine counter, this is the type of piece you'd design your entire bathroom around.
Inspired by the Soho Roc House location in Mykonos, this bathroom vanity brings a touch of the Grecian island life to your modern bathroom.
With a curved, pill-shaped structure, this design has a natural softness, a contrast to the sharp-edged forms that typically dominate in bathrooms. The materials also bring a sense of warmth and movement, with the dramatically grained oak drawers and veined marble top.
In contrast to the warm, curved wooden drawers, the travertine slab legs provide a sense of structure and permanence to the design. Despite being an inherently cold, hard material, thanks to the dramatic veining, travertine brings an additional sense of movement to this vanity.
Discreetly fitted with integrated handles, the drawers fulfil as much a decorative role as they do a functional one. The absence of hardware makes for a more seamless, sculptural finish, while the combination of deep, warm oak and travertine creates a rich, organic feel, ideal for a calming, spa-style bathroom.
Stylish Alternatives to Shop
If you love the design of the Tivoli, but don't have the space, or the need, for a double basin, this one's for you. The exact same striking design, but in a smaller, single vanity model, with two deep, curved drawers that will ensure you won't be losing out on any bathroom storage, either.
In smaller bathrooms, where maximizing floor space is a priority, you may be better off with a wall-hung design like this. Although more space-conscious, this design is just as visually striking as the former. The fluted wooden base, in a rich walnut finish, brings texture and warmth to your bathroom, while the solid stone surface, with a beveled edge, brings structure and elegance.
With the same curved, wooden front, this vanity unit is ideal for those who prefer a slightly more minimalist interior design style. The handless design makes for a sleeker finish, furthered by the high-gloss white Durocoat basin top.
There's no greater luxury than the luxury of choice, and that's exactly what this gorgeous vanity from Starel Stone grants you. Not only do you have four different marble options to choose from (including the fan favorite, Calacatta Viola), but you can also customize the backsplash and the edging profile. Want to make it a his-and-hers vanity? No problem. The choice is yours with this design.
Another endlessly customizable option, this handcrafted sink can be designed specifically to your exact needs and measurements. While it comes with a default of travertine and walnut, both materials can be swapped out for an alternative. The design is similarly changeable, with countless options for different shapes and styles, so you can create the perfect type of bathroom vanity for you.
Some types of marble are beautiful enough to stand on their own, and this beautiful white Carrera marble is a perfect example. This gorgeous wall-hung basin couldn't be any simpler in design, but because of the natural complexity of the stone, the final result is anything but boring.
In need of some more bathroom inspo? Take a look through the latest bathroom trends shaping the year — from surprising pops of color to the moods and shapes to know, there's a little bit of something for everyone. And for all the rest of your design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.