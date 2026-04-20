Did Soho Home Just Quietly Release The Chicest Bathroom Vanity... Ever? It's the Type of Piece You'd Design Your Entire Room Around

With luxurious materials and an elegant design, there's a lot to love about this bathroom vanity. But would you expect anything less from Soho Home?

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Tivoli Double Vanity from Soho Home
(Image credit: Soho Home)

It's hardly a surprise when Soho Home releases a new, strikingly chic design. With the brand's trademark, laid-back elegance, and effortlessly cool style, I'd be more shocked if its design team designed something I didn't like. However, every once in a while, it comes out with a piece so good that I can't help but take a minute to step back and appreciate it. And that's exactly what Soho Home has done with its Tivoli Double Vanity.

While the brand may be best known for its cool, sculptural seating and trend-setting lighting designs, you'd be remiss to skip over the selection of bathroom vanities. A far cry from the sad, sterile pedestal sinks of the past, these designs treat the bathroom vanity like any other piece of furniture, incorporating luxurious materials and intriguing forms into each and every model. Staying true to the Soho Home aesthetic, these bathroom vanities are thoroughly elevated, with an understated elegance that you can't help but lust over.

And while the collection is full of drool-worthy options, this particular vanity is my standout star. With its cool, curved wood drawers and sleek, travertine counter, this is the type of piece you'd design your entire bathroom around.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.