We devote the lion's share of time and money picking out the perfect sofa, but too many of us overlook our coffee table. A good one can do so much: hold drinks, double as a dining table, and even tolerate the occasional pair of tired feet. Your coffee table plays an essential role in anchoring the space, usually sitting in the middle like a nucleus. They can be monolithic and minimal or boldly sculptural, carved from wood, cast in metal, veined with stone, topped with glass — or, like the new Rattan Scallop Coffee Table from Next... concealing storage.

The double whammy of stylish coffee tables with hidden storage shouldn’t be underestimated. Not only do they look good, but they offer an easy, covert spot to stash everything from board games to spare throws, preserving the illusion of an effortless clutter-free space as you always intended.

This style, with its peplum base, whimsical scallop edge, and woven rattan, boasts texture, warmth, and an effortlessly summery vibe. And, hiding a cavern of storage, it taps neatly into our growing appetite for hardworking, multifunctional furniture without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Next Natural Rattan Scallop Storage Coffee Table £299 at Next UK This tactile, 40cm-tall coffee table balances a large, round top measuring 80cm in diameter on a flared, curving base. Finished with a scallop edge, the woven rattan top might prove a bit wobbly for glasses and vases, but that’s nothing coasters or an ottoman tray can’t resolve. Lift the top to find ample storage within, ready to swallow throws, cushions, board games, and all the usual living room bits. But best of all, it doesn't look like a typical storage coffee table at all.





There’s no denying rattan has a summery feel, and it is most commonly found in gardens, on verandahs, or in corners of light and leafy nooks. This coffee table would feel entirely at home in a conservatory or sunroom, or could usher a hint of al fresco into a bright living room, especially when paired with the matching side table. The natural finish radiates warmth, though for those craving a bolder, more coastal note, Next's Rattan Scallop Storage Coffee Table is also available in a crisp white.

Next White Rattan Scallop Storage Coffee Table £299 at Next UK This white colorway feels intentional but also rustic, bringing a relaxed, airy atmosphere to the living room. Next Natural Rattan Scallop Side Table £85 at Next UK It may not have hidden storage, but the plinth-like silhouette of the matching side table is worth the space — the ideal home for your vase, drink, or current read. Next White Rattan Scallop Side Table £85 at Next UK Like the coffee table, the side table also has a white counterpart, which would look so good in a sunroom or paired with vibrant flowers.

Interior trends come and go, and while I thought it was a fad at first, scallops have shown surprising staying power in the design world. From piped cushion edges to napkins and lampshades, these rippling borders took over fabrics in the late 2010s in tandem with a Rococo revival and as a harbinger of the bolder, more exuberant neotenic aesthetic on the rise today — think childlike ruffles, bubbles, bobbins, and waves.

As such, scallops still crop up today, just in less predictable places. From headboards and mirrors to shelves and tables, scalloped hardware is in, bringing a touch of youthful playfulness that still manages to be elegant in the right context. And these rattan coffee and side tables are great examples.

But, if it's not your style, I've found some alternative rattan-style coffee tables with storage to shop below.

AM.PM Ysée Diameter Round Rattan Storage Box £84.99 at La Redoute UK This hand-woven option from La Redoute is more of a storage box than a table per se, but at 50cm wide, it’s a clever dual-purpose low-cost alternative for smaller spaces. I love the light wood tone and loose weave, which brings a laid-back feel, and of course, you can lift off the top to hide away any bric-a-brac. Just add an ottoman tray to the top, and it transforms into a perfectly serviceable perch for drinks and candles. John Lewis Dune Woven Coffee Table £349 at John Lewis If the rattan top on Next’s coffee table felt worrisome, this John Lewis design is a sturdier alternative. Standing 55cm tall, it's constructed from mango wood reinforced with metal, with an exterior wrapped in woven seagrass for a rattan-like effect. The wood top slides off to reveal ample storage inside. And, like the Next style, there’s a matching side table, too, that also boasts additional hidden storage. Ethnicraft Roller Max Coffee Table Natural Wood £869 at madeindesign.co.uk If you are on the hunt for a tactile wooden coffee table but rattan feels a touch too summery, this cylindrical Made in Design option adds a bit more weight with its solid oak look. At 30cm tall, it's slightly lower than the others, but the stained oak top still slides off to reveal a cavern of hidden storage within. There’s a black version for moodier aesthetics, and if you are working with a smaller space, there’s a 60cm-wide option, too — or pair two together for an asymmetrical scheme. IKEA HOL Storage Table in Acacia £80 at IKEA It’s not quite rattan, but the open structure of this acacia wood storage table from IKEA has the same breezy spirit. And airy is no bad thing when you are storing cushions and blankets, which benefit from a little ventilation; that’s what HOL feels perfect for. It would also work well at the end of the bed to hide sheets or by the front door to corral shoes. West Elm Chadwick Mid-Century Rectangle Coffee Table £460.95 at West Elm UK If secret storage isn't a necessity, West Elm’s Chadwick Coffee Table should be a strong contender, aesthetically. It features a hardwood rectangular top with softly curving edges, and a rattan shelf beneath that offers storage space for things like books and games, keeping them in reach but off the main surface. In a lighter wood shade to the walnut frame, the rattan brings natural contrast and tactility, elevating an otherwise simple coffee table. MADE.COM Pavia Rattan Coffee Table to Desk in Oak Effect £379 at made.com Blending a rectangular oak frame with a rattan front, Made’s 100cm-long, 60cm-deep Pavia Coffee Table has a bit more substance than Next’s option. Sitting at 45cm tall on four round legs, half of the coffee table’s top lifts on discreet hinges to reveal hidden storage within. Once raised, that upper layer doubles as an impromptu desk, perfect for board game play sans hunching or a humble work-from-sofa Friday.

These tactile coffee tables hide ample hidden storage while bringing a much-needed dose of summer to your living room. But rattan isn’t the only way to bring summer inside, as our coastal living room decor edit proves.