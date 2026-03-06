This Chic New Rattan Scallop Coffee Table I Found on Next Is Hiding a Big Secret (Psst: It's Heaps of Storage)

We devote the lion's share of time and money picking out the perfect sofa, but too many of us overlook our coffee table. A good one can do so much: hold drinks, double as a dining table, and even tolerate the occasional pair of tired feet. Your coffee table plays an essential role in anchoring the space, usually sitting in the middle like a nucleus. They can be monolithic and minimal or boldly sculptural, carved from wood, cast in metal, veined with stone, topped with glass — or, like the new Rattan Scallop Coffee Table from Next... concealing storage.

The double whammy of stylish coffee tables with hidden storage shouldn’t be underestimated. Not only do they look good, but they offer an easy, covert spot to stash everything from board games to spare throws, preserving the illusion of an effortless clutter-free space as you always intended.

This style, with its peplum base, whimsical scallop edge, and woven rattan, boasts texture, warmth, and an effortlessly summery vibe. And, hiding a cavern of storage, it taps neatly into our growing appetite for hardworking, multifunctional furniture without sacrificing an ounce of style.

There’s no denying rattan has a summery feel, and it is most commonly found in gardens, on verandahs, or in corners of light and leafy nooks. This coffee table would feel entirely at home in a conservatory or sunroom, or could usher a hint of al fresco into a bright living room, especially when paired with the matching side table. The natural finish radiates warmth, though for those craving a bolder, more coastal note, Next's Rattan Scallop Storage Coffee Table is also available in a crisp white.

Interior trends come and go, and while I thought it was a fad at first, scallops have shown surprising staying power in the design world. From piped cushion edges to napkins and lampshades, these rippling borders took over fabrics in the late 2010s in tandem with a Rococo revival and as a harbinger of the bolder, more exuberant neotenic aesthetic on the rise today — think childlike ruffles, bubbles, bobbins, and waves.

As such, scallops still crop up today, just in less predictable places. From headboards and mirrors to shelves and tables, scalloped hardware is in, bringing a touch of youthful playfulness that still manages to be elegant in the right context. And these rattan coffee and side tables are great examples.

But, if it's not your style, I've found some alternative rattan-style coffee tables with storage to shop below.

These tactile coffee tables hide ample hidden storage while bringing a much-needed dose of summer to your living room. But rattan isn’t the only way to bring summer inside, as our coastal living room decor edit proves.

