I Just Bought This Joseph Joseph 'Foil Organizer' and It Freed Up Pretty Much a Whole Drawer in My Kitchen

One thing I've learned after writing and writing about home organization is that every single thing you have deserves its own space. And if it doesn't have one, it probably isn't meant to be kept. However, the latter doesn't always apply to essential kitchen items like clingfilm and foil.

However, that doesn't mean that they should be rolling around in your drawers, taking up valuable storage space that could be used for cutlery and more. To properly get to grips with how to organize a kitchen, I found this brilliant Joseph Joseph Foil Organizer that will do just the trick.

You might be wondering if bringing a whole new organizer in just for your foil and film is worth it. Well, let me explain why it's, without a doubt, a small add-on that will make a big difference to your kitchen's storage.

Joseph Joseph Foil Organizer

Out of sight and at arm's reach, this covert organizer is perfect if your kitchen is cluttered with rolls of foil and film. (Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore™ Film, Foil & Bag Organizer in Stone £12 at Joseph Joseph UK

Firstly, let me say that I'm all for an undercover organizer. I despise having my countertops cluttered and my drawers busy. And since maximizing vertical storage is a key step in organizing a small kitchen, it's add-ons like this that make your space feel and look so much more put together.

Instead of having your rolls of cling film, aluminum foil, and even your bin bags rolling around your drawers and messing up your cutlery in the process, giving it a dedicated storage space is key.

So, if you're looking for ways to make your kitchen cabinets more functional, this foil organizer from Joseph Joseph might just be the key. It pushes right onto your cabinet shelf and sits underneath, making use of space that often goes empty.

Although it does seem to be a standard size, my only advice is to measure the height of your shelf's ledge to ensure that it can slide in perfectly. And once you have it in place, trust me, you need to relocate your butter paper, cling film, foil, and any other slim rolls immediately.

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore™ Large Film, Foil & Bag Organizer £16 at Joseph Joseph UK Color: Gray If you fancy yourself a chef and you have tons of rolls sitting around your kitchen, then this large version might be a better bet. Amazon Foil and Plastic Wrap Organizer £20 at Amazon UK Material: Bamboo Wood Let's say you're low on cabinet space but still want your rolls to have their own space, this Foil and Plastic Wrap Organizer is a great choice. Amazon Aluminum Foil & Cling Film Dispenser and Cutter £36 at Amazon UK Mount: Wall / Magnetic I usually discard the packaging and with it the serrated edge that's meant to slice the foil, but this Aluminum Foil & Cling Film Dispenser and Cutter is a neat solution.

Other Joseph Joseph Kitchen Organizers

FAQs

Can I Put Kitchen Foil in the Fridge?

Yes, you can put your foil in the fridge but it might not be the most ideal storage spot for your roll. So while it's not out of the question, I recommend storing your foil in your cabinets or even your drawers — with the appropriate organizers, of course.

Now, why stop with just foil organizers? There are plenty of other clever storage helpers to include, and our guide to the best organizers for a small kitchen is a great place to start.