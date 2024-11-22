I Found These Chic Kitchen Paper Towel Holders, and They’re Perfect for Staying Organized This Hosting Season
It's time to make organization stylish again, and let's not forget the smallest of details — paper towels! Here are a few must-have items I found while on my shopping journey
Who said that organization couldn't be chic and stylish? When hosting guests, I love to look at the finer details. Let's step away from obvious decor and look towards the items we often overlook. Perhaps paper towels? Wrapped gracefully around cylinders, paper towels can often be left to fend for themselves, but in my opinion, if you're going to put effort into your silverware, tablecloth, and even the fine China, you certainly should not overlook paper towels and their holders.
It's easy to forget the little things when inviting family and friends over, and I totally get it. But trust me, an organized kitchen is one that will ease your burdens and help you avoid any spills and mishaps along the way. You're probably thinking, "It's just a paper towel holder. What's the big deal?" but I think it's more than just that. A wipe or two may suffice for some, but when it comes to guests, you'll probably need to pass your paper towel along the dining room floor.
Aside from keeping your paper towels organized, I believe paper towel holders can be a stylish addition to your kitchen and its needs. To ease your shopping experience, I decided to scour the web to find affordable, sleek, and fashionable kitchen paper towel holders that will effortlessly support you with the holiday festivities and help you stay organized.
A Stylish Selection
This party season, we think it's time you wine and dine with the finest of finds, and for some of the best organizers for a small kitchen — paper towel holders are certainly a game-changer.
After hours of browsing and clicking away at "add to cart," here are my top three picks for the most stylish and elegant paper towel holders.
Price: $15
Material: Mango Wood, Iron
Made from black iron and wood, this sleek paper towel holder will make for a great addition to your dining room area. It features a long iron frame with a round wood base, giving an edgy, yet timeless look to its body. Measuring around 12.2 Inches (H) x 6.1 Inches (W) x 6.1 Inches (D) — this practical piece will help keep your paper towels neatly in place and best of all, it's easy to clean and use.
Price: $17.99
Dripped in gold, this iron and steel paper towel holder will certainly wow your guests. Elegant and truly a statement piece, its round base curves subtly, creating a space and foundation for your towel. It measures around 2 inches in height and has a diameter base of 6 inches and makes for the perfect addition to a modern kitchen.
Price: $95
Simple yet timelessly beautiful, this natural-colored wooden paper towel holder from West Elm is a gem. Great for minimalist kitchens, this organizer has been finely crafted with sustainability in mind. Made from New England ash wood, this holder measures around 6.5"diam. x 14.5"h and will look great on top of kitchen worktops or even the dining table.
On My Wishlist
I mean, if you love to shop (like me), you're certainly going to have a few things on your wish list. And those kitchen ideas will come in handy when you're looking at the details, decor and accessories that sit upon your marbled countertops.
Without further ado, here are some paper towel holders that I'll be adding to my wish list.
Price: $26.99
Crossing paths between modern and vintage galore, this piece makes for a stylish display on countertops and dining tables. Handcrafted from wrought iron for added beauty, this piece also carries an antique black finish with an elegant rope twist design. Easy to use and clean, this paper towel holder also measures around 7.5"H x 7.5"W x 16"D.
Price: $34.99
This stunning gold and marble paper towel holder from Wayfair will add a striking feel and accent to your kitchen. It features a strong metal design with a vintage black marble base to hold your paper towels in place. Bringing unique style and convenience into one, this contemporary accessory will ease your dinner parties and elevate your home's aesthetic.
Price: $19.99
Timeless and untouched, this wooden paper towel holder from Target is a charming way to display your paper towels. It features a long rod and round base with raised sides to hold towels in place easily. Made with 100% wood and designed with clean lines in mind, this piece makes for a great household item and an organization must-have.
FAQs
Are Paper Towel Holders really Worth it?
In my books, the answer is yes. Paper towel holders will help you organize your space and those loose paper towels. I mean, it wouldn't make much sense without one, am I right? And, Livingetc's Managing Editor, Debbie Black, seems to agree.
"To be honest, I'd think you were a little bit odd if you used paper towels but didn't have a paper towel holder — why would you not?!" says Debbie. "Of late, I've actually been keeping mine in an easy-to-reach cupboard in an attempt to clear more clutter from my countertops, but it is a little bit of a shame it's tucked away because it's a really nice holder! Either way, I love it for keeping my paper towels neatly in one place."
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
