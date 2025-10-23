3 Ways Interior Designers Would Style John Lewis' Very-Popular Green Flow Sofa in a Living Room Scheme

If you've paid attention to trends, you'll have noticed the rise of sofas with organic silhouettes, sculptural curves, and tactile ridges. These plump, shapely styles can all be traced back to Mario Bellini's iconic Camaleonda sofa — a 70s classic that made a major comeback circa 2021. Well, John Lewis' Flow sofa offers a strikingly modern take (at a far more accessible price point). Designed with a high-back, undulating ridge-shaped folds, and sweeping armrests, it promises to be a standout piece, but how do you style a sofa that's already doing all the talking?

The best sofas anchor a living room, acting as a visual and functional centerpiece for the rest of your scheme. And yet, we often tend to second-guess our design decisions. Is that patterned rug actually detracting from the sinuous lines of my sofa? Is that really the most complementary lamp for such a contemporary couch? Sometimes, we need a little expert guidance to put our ruminating minds at ease.

To help you style with confidence, I've asked three designers to curate a scheme around the Flow sofa in a striking olive green linen fabric. So, whether you're looking for a one-stop shop or already have a green sofa of your own that you're struggling to style, read on.

John Lewis Flow Grand 3 Seater Sofa £1,999 at John Lewis

Thanks to its symmetrical shape and clean, unfussy lines, this sofa is actually relatively easy to style. With its minimalist design and contemporary shape, it makes a great foundational piece, opening up a myriad of styling possibilities.

But shape is just one defining characteristic when it comes to our sofa — color plays a part, too. Green has been on quite the journey in recent years, shifting from muted sages to deeper, richer tones of late. If you're looking for green couch living room ideas that feel fresh, invigorating, and verge on playful, the Flow sofa offers just that.

Whether you want it to be the star of the show in an otherwise neutral living room or you prefer a 70s-inspired space glinting with chrome accents and lustrous burlwood, here are three ways to style a room around this big-ticket buy.

1. Complement with Fluid Shapes

Interior designer Christopher Boutlier says to let the striking color lead the styling. (Image credit: Clockwise from top left: John Lewis, H&M Home, Soho Home, Soho Home)

Interior designer Christopher Boutlier recommends letting color lead when styling John Lewis' Flow sofa. "I would place it within a neutral palette of stone, ivory, and wood so the color feels layered and intentional rather than bold," he says. "Its olive tone brings warmth and depth to a space without overpowering it, making it a natural focal point in rooms that favor texture and calm over high contrast."

Once you've established your palette (for Christopher, that's a palette of muted tones that allow the green of the sofa to shine), you can then consider cohesive shapes, textures, and styles. Big, bulky couches have dominated recent sofa trends — when you have a similar style that occupies lots of space and isn't raised off the ground, you want your surrounding furniture to allow for more breathing room.

Echoing amorphous shapes is also important, says Christopher. "The key," he adds, "is balancing the sofa’s tailored shape with pieces that feel tactile and fluid, letting material and form do the talking". Specially, for him, that comes in the form of a sculptural coffee table, a bordered rug, and a bouclé armchair with a chrome frame.

2. Layer with Warmth, Texture, and Lots of Contrast

A bright sofa needs the balance of warmth and texture to make it more inviting. (Image credit: Clockwise from top left: John Lewis, Anthropologie, Soho Home, Soho Home)

At Urbanology Designs, founder Ginger Curtis says she bridges the "delicate space" between luxury and livability. When styling a living room sofa like this one, she emphasizes the need to layer in plenty of warmth and texture so the space feels more elevated and inviting.

"I’d pair it with pieces that add sculptural depth and artful interest — bold patterns, warm tones, and a hint of 'quiet drama' to create an edge without overwhelming the space," she says. "We’re drawn to elements that defy categorization — designs with their own identity and never-before-seen combinations. A statement piece should stand out with soul and intention, yet still whisper comfort at every glance."

For her living room scheme, that's realized with a jute rug, a button-stitch lamp, and a marble and burlwood coffee table.

Anthropologie Birdie Fortescue Cucito Stitched Jute Rug £825 at Anthropologie Like Christopher, Ginger recommends a rug that offers a neutral foundation. "I love how this one echoes the sofa’s rich tone while grounding the space with quiet sophistication — a perfect blend of texture, warmth, and modern edge," she says. Soho Home Basil Coffee Table £2,495 at Soho Home Ltd Contrasting materials create visual intrigue, and this coffee table is a great case in point. Honed Napoli green marble meets warm oak burl and antique brass accents. "I love how its sculptural curves and natural textures bring depth and quiet drama to a room," says Ginger. Soho Home Ashdown Floor Lamp £895 at Soho Home Ltd To lean into the Flow sofa's 70s influences, Ginger recommends this stitched lamp. "With its fluted chrome base and softly tapered parchment shade, it strikes that perfect balance between sculptural and understated," she explains. "I love how its mirrored finish adds a quiet touch of glamour."

3. Pair with Pastels for a Light, Bright, and Airy Feel

Dial down the drama with a calming pastel color palette. (Image credit: Clockwise from left: Anthropologie, Nordic Nest, John Lewis, Anthropologie)

Want to dial down the drama and create a more breezy feel in your living room instead? Interior designer Holly Scott has an answer for that. Instead of surrounding the sofa with rich hues, she prefers peppering in pastels for a calming effect.

"The green John Lewis Flow sofa feels luxurious but still relaxed, the perfect mix of comfort and style," she notes. "I’d keep the look soft and elegant with curved shapes, natural textures, and a few gentle pops of color to bring the space together."

Her vision involves a floral-patterned rug, which acts as the foundation for her color palette. Add a blue-fringed throw pillow and a fluted marble coffee table, and you have a soft and refined space that really allows the sofa to shine.

Anthropologie Jolie Marble Coffee Table £1,698 at Anthropologie The beautiful veining in this marble coffee table brings fluidity to Holly's hypothetical living room. "The smooth marble top and elegant oval shape mirror the sofa’s curves, adding a refined balance and a lovely contrast in texture," she explains. Anthropologie Madeira Rug £148 at Anthropologie A multicolored rug can really tie a room together by using tones that echo the surrounding decor. "The pink, blue and green tones add warmth and a hint of playfulness while tying in those nature-inspired colors that make the room feel calm and connected," Holly explains. Lene Bjerre Felinia Cushion £54 at nordicnest.com To finish the look, Holly would mix in plenty of soft linen cushions in muted pinks and blues. "They’re the perfect contrast to the sofa — relaxed, tactile and effortlessly elegant," she says. The fringing on this breezy blue option evokes a relaxed, boho feel.

There's no doubt that green is one of the best sofa colors to choose, offering contemporary style as well as timeless appeal. These expert styling suggestions prove just how versatile the John Lewis Flow sofa really is, seamlessly adapting to a range of styles, tastes, and color palettes.

Whether you’re going bold or keeping things calm and cozy, this sofa’s got you covered.