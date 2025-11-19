IKEA's Pretty New Paper Pendant Lamp Has Inspired Me to Take Christmas Wreaths in a Whole New Direction (Literally)

Wreaths are among the first things that come to mind when thinking and planning your Christmas decor, and this year, IKEA's new STRÅLA decorative pendant lamp has inspired me to go in a completely new direction when it comes to this classic decoration. Literally.

Crafted from paper, the circular pendant lamp proves that stylish Christmas wreaths don't have to be hung flat against a wall or door in the traditional way. Instead, they can be styled horizontally and lowered from the ceiling for a statement look.

“Hanging wreaths feel like such a clever update on the traditional Christmas look; they instantly make a space feel more curated and architectural," says interior designer Simone Gordon, co-founder of London-based Owl Design. Below, I've found a selection of stylish hanging wreaths you can shop for a modern twist on Christmas decorating ideas.

IKEA STRÅLA LED Decorative Pendant Lamp £17 at IKEA Not only does this circular pendant lamp work as a modern take on wreaths (styled above a festive tablescape for a cozy glow), but it can also become a permanent fixture in your home once January is here. Plus, it can alternatively be displayed flat against a wall (like a classic-style wreath) if you prefer.



And it seems like designers are on board with hanging wreaths as an alternative to the classic ones this year. "I love how hanging wreaths brings the eye upwards, almost like a seasonal chandelier," says Simone Gordon of Owl Design. "Hung above a dining table, kitchen island, or even in a hallway, they add height and drama without crowding the room."

When choosing where to display this alternative Christmas wreath style, Simone suggests wherever you'd usually hang pendant lights or a chandelier. "It’s a subtle way to bring the magic of Christmas into the home while keeping things elegant and modern," she adds.

While IKEA's paper pendant lamp offers year-long design flair, you can shop for more seasonal styles below.

Simone Gordon Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Simone is a passionate interior designer and the co-founder of Owl Design, a London-based studio dedicated to creating thoughtful, refined spaces. With a background spanning interior design, branding, and event styling, Simone brings a holistic approach to every project. At Owl, she works collaboratively with clients to craft spaces that feel personal, considered, and effortlessly stylish. Whether designing compact apartments or expansive family homes, she approaches each project with a deep understanding of architecture, function, and the way people live.

Whether you go for a festive foliage wreath or a more pared-back brass style, hanging wreaths are a fun and unexpected way to decorate for the holidays. If you're looking for more on-trend inspiration, take a look at paper Christmas decorations, which can be styled on the tree and beyond.