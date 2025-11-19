IKEA's Pretty New Paper Pendant Lamp Has Inspired Me to Take Christmas Wreaths in a Whole New Direction (Literally)
This year, it's all about horizontal hanging wreaths for an unexpected twist on this classic Christmas decoration
Wreaths are among the first things that come to mind when thinking and planning your Christmas decor, and this year, IKEA's new STRÅLA decorative pendant lamp has inspired me to go in a completely new direction when it comes to this classic decoration. Literally.
Crafted from paper, the circular pendant lamp proves that stylish Christmas wreaths don't have to be hung flat against a wall or door in the traditional way. Instead, they can be styled horizontally and lowered from the ceiling for a statement look.
“Hanging wreaths feel like such a clever update on the traditional Christmas look; they instantly make a space feel more curated and architectural," says interior designer Simone Gordon, co-founder of London-based Owl Design. Below, I've found a selection of stylish hanging wreaths you can shop for a modern twist on Christmas decorating ideas.
Not only does this circular pendant lamp work as a modern take on wreaths (styled above a festive tablescape for a cozy glow), but it can also become a permanent fixture in your home once January is here. Plus, it can alternatively be displayed flat against a wall (like a classic-style wreath) if you prefer.
And it seems like designers are on board with hanging wreaths as an alternative to the classic ones this year. "I love how hanging wreaths brings the eye upwards, almost like a seasonal chandelier," says Simone Gordon of Owl Design. "Hung above a dining table, kitchen island, or even in a hallway, they add height and drama without crowding the room."
When choosing where to display this alternative Christmas wreath style, Simone suggests wherever you'd usually hang pendant lights or a chandelier. "It’s a subtle way to bring the magic of Christmas into the home while keeping things elegant and modern," she adds.
While IKEA's paper pendant lamp offers year-long design flair, you can shop for more seasonal styles below.
For a classic look, go for this hanging wreath with faux evergreen branches and frosted leaves. Complete with integrated lights, this pre-lit Christmas wreath gives a warm glow to a room and would make a wonderful addition to dining rooms for the festive season.
"Something pared-back, like a brass or twig ring, works beautifully in a minimalist setting," says Simone. "It feels understated but still festive, especially when paired with warm candlelight." Available in two sizes, this brass option for Nkuku is subtle and sophisticated.
Why not embrace a DIY approach with your Christmas wreath this year? This style allows you to layer your favorite seasonal decor, from foliage to lights. "For a soft, classic feel, a design with fresh greenery, eucalyptus or mistletoe, and a few twinkling lights is always timeless," Simone says.
Simone is a passionate interior designer and the co-founder of Owl Design, a London-based studio.
Whether you go for a festive foliage wreath or a more pared-back brass style, hanging wreaths are a fun and unexpected way to decorate for the holidays. If you're looking for more on-trend inspiration, take a look at paper Christmas decorations, which can be styled on the tree and beyond.
