'Double Coasters' Are the Trend at the Chicest Cocktail Bars — And This Way of Serving Up Drinks Might Just Make Cluttered Dining Tables Yesterday's Problem
We're taking lessons from top-of-the-class and Instagram-famous establishments alike to help you craft soirées that make room for style
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Cocktails have been coming in pairs (or triplets?) recently, and we're deep into it. If you, like us, haven't been able to resist the rise of the silver-tray-served Martinis that have been proliferating about town from the end of last year, well, chances are you are in for a treat with this cocktail hour-ready curated edit of 'double' coasters for the It bon vivant. That's right: ICYMI, your drinks of choice are now more often than not served up in, or as, a flight, as it happens with Martinis themselves at moody, underground London cocktail bar No Regret.
But the red velvet-clad Burlington Arcade hotspot isn't alone in leading the trend: at East London's viral, self-professed bistro of the future, Noisy Oyster, too, miniature cocktails tinted in different shades are paraded to the table in series of threes. Elsewhere, instead, beverages are placed atop old-style fabric coasters, largely in crisp linen, for a retro-fueled, nonchalant touch, or monolithic charcoal or marble slabs.
So, what's the point, then? Well, for starters, especially if they are serving trays, these multi-drink coasters make the service process much smoother, allowing for serving and styling of the orders at the same time.Article continues below
When used at home, whether in their metal or textile form, they save the table from being inundated with a dozen different cocktail napkins and mats. After all, how many times do you have a cocktail left over from cocktail hour, transitioning into a dinner with wine, and a glass of water on the side?
And besides reducing chaos, they make the dining room — or at-home bar, should you have one — much quirkier and more fun. Scroll to find your next favorite design.
Sometimes you want to go big with your serveware, and in my country, there are few ways to do so in style, one of them being Brunello Cucinelli. This silver-plated serving tray, enriched with horn handles, isn't cheap, but makes for the heirloom of a lifetime.
Crochet-style coasters are back in vogue, too, and this set of six linen cocktail napkins by Taf Firenze beautifully exemplify the enduring allure of traditional Italian fabrics. Use them for two cocktails at once to save up space and extra charm.
I am a huge fan of natural wood, especially when sculpted into organic shapes like in the case of this Yali Glass tray. Fitting two or more drinks at the time, this design feels spring-ready, and you can also use it to take out your favorite snacks and bites.
I have only just discovered MANGO now has a home section, and I can't stop thinking about it. Buys like this acrylic tray feel uber contemporary, filled with wit, playfulism, and a touch of fantasy. I see this specific model on the dining and coffee tables of eclectic design lovers and collectors.
You can always rely on Soho Home to unlock that laidback-cool style element, and this Pangbourne Rattan Tray does just that. Use it throughout the good season to share your favorite cocktails with your friends, or as a trinket dish during the colder months of the year.
If there's one thing I have noticed since starting to review restaurants in London and beyond, it's that the chrome revival in serveware isn't going anywhere — this year or later. Copenhagen's Georg Jensen hits the balance between timeless craftsmanship and contemporary charm.
This 10% brass, 90% sterling silver MARLETH model looks like a present-day revisiting of traditional family serveware, with a marine twist to it. Whether using it as a decorative accent or as a functional piece to transport your go-to drinks, it'll add a touch of light to every party.
Keen to see what else is cooking up in the hospitality world? Follow our favorite culinarians as they unveil their go-to chef's essentials, or stick to our hotel and restaurant design pages to uncover the rest.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.