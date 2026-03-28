Cocktails have been coming in pairs (or triplets?) recently, and we're deep into it. If you, like us, haven't been able to resist the rise of the silver-tray-served Martinis that have been proliferating about town from the end of last year, well, chances are you are in for a treat with this cocktail hour-ready curated edit of 'double' coasters for the It bon vivant. That's right: ICYMI, your drinks of choice are now more often than not served up in, or as, a flight, as it happens with Martinis themselves at moody, underground London cocktail bar No Regret.

But the red velvet-clad Burlington Arcade hotspot isn't alone in leading the trend: at East London's viral, self-professed bistro of the future, Noisy Oyster, too, miniature cocktails tinted in different shades are paraded to the table in series of threes. Elsewhere, instead, beverages are placed atop old-style fabric coasters, largely in crisp linen, for a retro-fueled, nonchalant touch, or monolithic charcoal or marble slabs.

At London's No Regrets, you're likely to find a Martini flight on an appropriately-sized coaster-tray. (Image credit: Stephen Webster)

So, what's the point, then? Well, for starters, especially if they are serving trays, these multi-drink coasters make the service process much smoother, allowing for serving and styling of the orders at the same time.

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When used at home, whether in their metal or textile form, they save the table from being inundated with a dozen different cocktail napkins and mats. After all, how many times do you have a cocktail left over from cocktail hour, transitioning into a dinner with wine, and a glass of water on the side?

And besides reducing chaos, they make the dining room — or at-home bar, should you have one — much quirkier and more fun. Scroll to find your next favorite design.

Keen to see what else is cooking up in the hospitality world? Follow our favorite culinarians as they unveil their go-to chef's essentials, or stick to our hotel and restaurant design pages to uncover the rest.