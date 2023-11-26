'You'll be surprised by the range!' 12 affordable rugs from Amazon that are unexpectedly stylish

As a style editor, I'm inordinately obsessed with rugs - but I can assure you that's for good reason. Rugs play a pivotal role in anchoring furniture and shaping the ambiance of our living spaces. Beyond their decorative prowess, they contribute much-needed warmth and coziness, especially in rooms adorned with wood or stone floors.

Beyond their functional benefits, rugs are design chameleons, offering a canvas to play with shapes, establish focal points, and infuse personality into a space. They present an easy way to make a bold statement or inject a burst of color, providing a versatile alternative for those not quite ready for a daring, printed couch – easily replaceable and less of a commitment.

With Amazon's extensive selection, the rug of your dreams is just a scroll away, seamlessly joining the ranks of our curated collection of the best Amazon home décor. After sifting through more pages than I thought humanly possible, I've curated a list of the best Amazon rugs available, ready to transform your space into a stylish haven.

Best pattern rugs on Amazon

Lahome checkered boho rug, 4' x 6' View at Amazon Price: $67.99 Thanks to its classical checkerboard design and neutral color palette, this rug is incredibly versatile. Its fiber blend is ideal for absorbing water, making it a wonderful option for a kitchen or bathroom. Its handmade woven construction adds a luxe appeal, and priced under $70, this pick offers tremendous value. Bauhaus exhibition poster rug, 70.8" x 100" View at Amazon Price: $260.75 This unique rug is recalls a mid-century Bauhaus exhibition poster, making it an ideal statement piece for art enthusiasts. Boasting natural stain resistance and machine washability, it's a versatile addition to any space – living room, bedroom, bathroom, you name it. Plus, its rubber backing ensures a slip-free experience. On sale now Madison Park woven Turkish area rug, 5' x 7' View at Amazon Price: $107.12

Was: $159.99 The high-contrast design of this Madison Park rug makes for an elegant statement. Crafted with advanced yarn technology, it boasts incredible sturdiness, making it suitable for high-traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. Fade-resistant, this rug is built to enjoy a long and beautiful life, even in the sunniest of rooms.

Best minimalist rugs on Amazon

Rug Branch eclipse minimalist zebra rug, 5'3" x 7'7" View at Amazon Price: $109.99 This minimalist interpretation of a zebra print offers a perfect way to introduce additional visual interest to an otherwise minimal interior. With its predominantly white composition, it provides a bright pop, making it an excellent choice for rooms with limited natural light. On sale now nuLOOM rigo hand woven farmhouse area rug, 9' x 12' View at Amazon Price: $244.80

Was: $459 Crafted with 100% jute, this rug combines durability with beauty. Having a robust composition, it's an ideal choice for an entryway. The woven little braids add intricate detailing, yet remain subtle enough to complement a minimalist aesthetic. The warm neutral tone brings a sense of warmth to any space. JONATHAN Y odense minimalist geometric area rug, 5' x 8' View at Amazon Price: $60.97 Upon first glance, this appears to be a plain cream-colored rug, but a closer look reveals intricate interlocking stripes that subtly add dimension, exuding understated elegance. Don't let its light color deter you; it's stain and water-resistant, ensuring effortless cleaning and maintenance.

Best animal hide rugs

Erin Gates by Momeni acadia faux zebra hie area rug, 5'3" x 7'10" View at Amazon Price: $123.37 Add a touch of luxury (without harming any animals) with this stunning "zebra" hide rug. Sophisticated and hand-tufted for durability, this piece has received rave reviews for its easy-to-clean nature. It looks great on its own or layered with rugs of other prints for a more maximalist style. On sale now Ashler faux sheepskin fur rug, 2' x 3' View at Amazon Price: $14.24

Was: $26.99 At 2' x 3', this rug may be considered an accent, but its small size doesn't diminish its tremendous impact! Place it in front of a fireplace or beside a coffee table to create a luxuriously cozy atmosphere. While we're fans of the white option, there are multiple color choices available, including black, beige, and frosted bottom blue. Sunshine Cowhides genuine dark tricolor cowhide, 6' x 6'-7' View at Amazon Price: $149 Elevate your space with rustic flair using this genuine cowhide rug. Perfectly imperfect, it's great for adding character and achieving a timeless charm. With fantastic quality at a reasonable price, this piece is an investment you'll have for the long haul.

Best abstract rugs on Amazon

Circle line abstract pattern modern area rug, 4' x 6' View at Amazon Price: $79.99 This abstract modern design introduces a touch of cheer, making it the perfect addition to any entertainment space. With an extra cushy plush feel, it's the ideal spot to unwind. This piece's simplistic, multi-colored design effortlessly complements various color schemes and design aesthetics. Abani abstract area rug, 5' x 8' View at Amazon Price: $112.99 Introducing the new centerpiece of your room! The curved line design adds an artistic and chic touch, offering a novel element without overwhelming the space. Crafted from synthetic fibers, it provides a designer look and a plush feel at an incredibly affordable price. Mamatong soft wool abstract area rug, 7' View at Amazon Price: $129.99 Subtle depth of gradient shades in this rug provide maximum visual impact. Despite its affordable price, this rug exudes a decidedly designer touch. Its imperfectly circular shape makes for an excellent companion for other curved furniture, like an armchair or sofa.

How can I tell if a rug is good quality when shopping online?

When it comes to rug quality, a higher knot count is crucial — the more, the merrier. Opting for high-density knots ensures a rug that stands the test of time.

Beyond that, think about qualities like fade resistance, durability, and easy cleaning. Enter the hero of rug materials: wool. Durable, stain-resistant, and cozy, it's a top pick for high-traffic areas like living or dining rooms and households with pets or children.

Cotton, which is like wool's more affordable cousin, is easy to clean but tends to wear out more quickly, necessitating more frequent replacements. On the more luxurious end, silk rugs are high quality and beautiful, but their delicacy requires professional cleaning.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your lifestyle and the amount of time and effort you're willing to invest in maintaining your rugs. With a myriad of options available, it all comes down to budget and personal preference!