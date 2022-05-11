These 5 designer tips will turn your kid's playroom into a perfect hub of creativity and fun

Playrooms come in all shapes and sizes: tucked-away attic spaces, cozy den-like basements – perhaps a zone carved out from a family living area or an awkward box room. But as with any space in the home, clever color tricks have the power to transform these spaces from unloved to amazing.

And amazing is, of course, exactly the vibe you want your a playroom to have. A place where kids can enjoy themselves, create, have fun. Learn to be themselves.

'Playrooms are wonderful spaces, ideal for early memory making and for developing creativity,' says Russell Whitehead, interior designer and co-founder of 2LG Studio. But where do you start with a color scheme? But there are some secrets to making sure your child will love the space, and won't grow out of it as soon as the paint is dry.

1. Turn stereotypes on their head

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

The pink-for-a-girl, blue-for-a-boy rule of thumb has been thankfully relegated to the décor doldrums in recent years in favour of less polarizing hues. 'People are moving away from the very traditional stereotypical gender-based colors for children,' says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing at Benjamin Moore. 'In general, green paints have become very popular to use, but it's more like a khaki green. And then instead of pink we're looking at coral and terracotta – something that is a little bit more liveable than a Barbie pink,' she adds.

Other designers are taking their cues from nature itself. 'We love vibrant greens, sky blues and fresh yellows for a playroom,' says Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio. All these shades evoke a sense of excitement, without being so peppy or zingy that they're the equivalent of a sugar rush.

Of course, better still, involve your child in the process by allowing them to pick a color as part of the scheme.

2. Link the playroom to the rest of the home

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Is this space to be an extension of the rest of your house or an unashamed child-centric zone? Perhaps your playroom is a bit of a thoroughfare and will need to chime harmoniously with other rooms flanking it?

Helen Shaw recommends studying the color wheel to guarantee a palette that doesn't jar with your home. 'When you've got open plan spaces adjacent to each other, or even areas that flow from one to the other, the trick is to try and have colors that are from the same color family or an adjacent color family,' she says. 'If you keep within the adjacent families, then you know you're not going to have a scheme that clashes. As soon as you go into the opposite sides of the color wheel, you've got something that's a little bit more energising in terms of a color scheme,' she says.

For opposing colors to work, it's important to make sure they are balanced in terms of their vibrancy and also their value – which means how grey they are. 'For example, if you put a bright clean red like a pillar box red with a muted green, it doesn't go as well as if you combine a muted red and a muted green,' she explains.

3. Include accent furniture

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

While accent walls have made a comeback, Accents are a really easy, time-and-wallet friendly (and fun!) way to incorporate splashes of color into a playroom scheme.

Helen Shaw of Benjamin Moore recommends using paint as a backdrop for pieces of furniture in the room, or around fixtures such as a chalkboard or desk area.

'If you've got a desk in a corner, you can just do a zone around that desk with a little burst of color. Or some sort of a geometric shape that creates that zoned area, framing either a piece of furniture or something on the wall. It doesn't feel massively dominant because it's behind furniture or behind a picture, but it does give you some injection of color,' she says.

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio goes one step further and suggests using colour to accent the furniture itself: 'Allowing space for a hidden den (no matter how small) is a winner – we love to personalise these dens with color,' he says.

4. Future-proof the decor

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

Playrooms are a space that will need to flex with a child as it grows. Consider how the purpose of the room might change over the coming years to avoid having to redo frequently.

Graphic shapes are timeless says Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio. 'Geometrical or organic motifs for murals or wallpapers are a great option as they have longevity and still feel relevant long after toys have been grown out of,' he says.

'Don’t be misled to believe that certain colors are childish and others more grown up. That is individual and down to how they are used, so allow a playfulness in the color choices without fear of being too young. We can all be young at heart,' he adds.

(Image credit: Carpetright)

As time passes, you can start to transition this from a playroom to a den or study zone by swapping an activity table for a desk or refreshing artwork on the walls – another opportunity to revive a color scheme without having to start from scratch.

5. Work in recycled materials where possible

(Image credit: 2LG Studio)

This is a space that your child will spend a large portion of time in, so be sure to strike the right chord with non-toxic eco paints and eco-friendly materials. Helen Shaw, Benjamin Moore says, 'There's so much greenwashing in our industry, but I think in general, most water-based paint for walls now has a VOC rating of low to minimal. There's a new band now called Trace, which means that the amount of fumes that are coming off of the paint are going to be almost nothing – you're not going to be disturbed by the smell of the paint in your home and it's going to be safe for your children as they won't be breathing in anything toxic.'



Russell Whitehead recommends amplifying color with natural, tactile materials to stimulate the senses and encourage curiosity. 'Natural and sustainable materials are a great choice in a playroom. Cork flooring, recycled plastic, sustainably sourced wood and marmoleum or lino are our go to materials,' he says.