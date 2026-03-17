Safe to say The Hoxton is synonymous with London hotels, with boutique offerings in Holborn, Shepherd's Bush, Southwark, and Shoreditch. However, the brand's most recent extension in the Scottish capital, House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh, might be its coziest venture yet.

Situated on the calm yet central Grosvenor Street, the hotel has extended its blend of contemporary design sprinkled with preserved architectural accents into three fully catered homes — something a little different for this design hotel.

The concept feels like a holiday in a home that is fitted with all the little luxuries of a hotel. From private chef hire that lets you dip into dishes without the need to head anywhere to breakfast baskets delivered right to your doorstep, here's what you can expect from House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh.

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Checking Into House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh

Image 1 of 2 The design is generously sized, even for comparable 'apart-hotels' (Image credit: Ennismore) With a Hox House living room, you'll probably not want to spend time in the lobby. (Image credit: Ennismore)

Once you idle your way off the cool streets of Edinburgh and into the muraled walls of The Hoxton, you'll travel through the building to the House. Compared to the slightly industrial facade dating back to the 1860s, a look inside offers contrarian splashes of color and cozy minimalism.

The regular rooms in the hotel go from 'snugs', situating two adults in a bunk bed setup (for when you're on a budget but you don't want to forego style), expanding all the way to 'biggy ups', which spaciously house two adults, a child, and a pet, too. However, the House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh has been designed for when you're traveling in a group.

Each of the three new Hox Houses can accommodate six people, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms up for grabs. Let's say you're visiting the Scottish city for a wedding, a graduation, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, or simply to experience the charming capital as a pack.

Rather than split yourselves into rooms and only spend time together as you're stepping out, the Hox House provides ample space to carve out alone time in personal bedrooms while creating common lounging zones to share together.

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Where Lived-In Interiors Meet Hotel Escapism

Image 1 of 2 From the airy open concept living, dining, and culinary spaces to the private rooms, the design palette feels charmingly contemporary. (Image credit: Ennismore) The cozy beds are complemented by maximalist headboards and warm lamps that lull you to sleep. (Image credit: Ennismore)

Now, let's talk design. The main open living, dining, and kitchen area flows gently into each other while creating clear distinctions between the vibe of each zone. The kitchen comes completely kitted out with all your essentials, in case you fancy testing out a recipe.

Not to mention, the gorgeous stone island is blanketed in warm sun rays during the day from the sweet skylights above. There are a couple of stools to pull up to the island if you're playing sous chef or a keen taste tester along the way.

Moving onto the dining zone, there's a beautiful long table for families to crowd around and cozy armchairs that draw the space together. And right beside it is a lounge-worthy living area that's designed to feel convivial.

This living room-dining room combination allows you to switch effortlessly from feasting to post-meal games and calm conversations. And if you're not in the mood to banter about, you can flick into the curated library of reads waiting to be picked up.

Image 1 of 3 For when you need some alone time, you can tuck yourself away into one of three cozy bedrooms, complete with sitting spaces of its own. (Image credit: Ennismore) The bathrooms are inked in beautiful colors, while the bathtubs offer muted respite. (Image credit: Stephen Lister. Design: AIME Studios) Tuck into a warm bath with a stool to rest your bath salts, your latest read, a chilled martini (or all of the above). (Image credit: Stephen Lister. Design: AIME Studios)

Then there are the spaces that truly offer quiet time — the bedrooms. If you've stayed at one of the Hoxton hotels in London or elsewhere in the world before, then you can expect the same balance of dazzling colors and traditional architecture typical of the group's rooms. But if you're yet to book in, let me give you a taster.

Each bedroom features a plush queen-size bed, plus a crib, and little pet beds are a call to reception away. The beds are classically draped in crisp white linens, only to be interrupted by majestic statement headboards. Every bedroom also includes a gorgeous desk to fill in a postcard or remotely clock into work.

The primary room includes an inviting tub, while the remaining bathrooms feature sleek walk-in shower rooms. Picture harlequin black-and-white tiled floors with flashes of opulent gold hardware on Edwardian taps and showers.

Ennismore's integrated design team at AIME Studios has managed to weave together an equilibrium of contemporary style and traditional accents, resulting in a space that feels equal parts lived-in like a home and as fresh as a hotel.

Long-Stay Luxuries to Look Forward to

Image 1 of 2 Breakfast in bed might include some elbow grease at home, but not when you're offered a basket of fresh food at your doorstep at the House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh. (Image credit: Ennismore) By evening, you can put on some records, pick up a book, sip on a delectable hand-shaken cocktail, and immerse yourself in vacation mode. (Image credit: Ennismore)

You might be wondering how this experience varies from checking into beautiful Airbnbs or homestay alternatives. Well, that's where the proximity to the Hoxton's main building and all its attached amenities comes in.

Firstly, take it from a two-time guest of the hotel, you have access to a wonderful reception and the HOXSHOP for souvenirs in the form of cute postcards, quirky (and iconic) 'deep-fried Mars bar' t-shirts, and Blank — the in-house brand of bath and body products that smell straight out of a spa.

When it comes to the House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh homes, you can look forward to laden breakfasts, picnic baskets, and more. If you wish to cook up a storm, the hamper of local Scottish produce and snacks is bound to pique your interest. And as for the mess, since you're not totally at home, you can always call for housekeeping.

You can also keep an eye out for daily treats from the team, alongside a fridge stocked with soft drinks for the taking. And if you have kids or furry friends along with you, the House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh manager will help with procuring special treats and toys for everyone. What more could you ask for?

Book your stay at The Hoxton, Edinburgh, or feel at home at House at the Hoxton, Edinburgh.

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