Curated Finds for Natasha: Armchairs

A curated mix of cozy, characterful armchairs to create your perfect sunlit reading corner.

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou's avatar
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published
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Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)

Dear Natasha,

Inspired by your brief, I have carefully curated a personalised edit just for you.

First of all, you have such a beautiful kitchen, the soft afternoon light flooding into that corner is just magical, and it creates the perfect opportunity for a cosy reading moment. It’s exactly the kind of space that deserves a chair you can truly sink into.

There are so many great options available online, and I completely understand why you’ve been drawn to the styles you shared. They are very pretty, and many of them sit at the higher end of the market, which naturally comes with a higher price point. That said, there are also some wonderful mid-range and high-street options that capture a similar feel, and it really comes down to how much you’d like to invest in this piece.

I especially love your idea of introducing a vintage element. It would bring so much character and a beautifully personal touch to the space, complementing your walnut tones, limewashed walls, and black accents effortlessly.

I’ve put together a mix of both mid-range and more accessible options for you, so you can explore what feels right.

Enjoy your edit!

Warmly,

Your stylist | Iokasti

Armchair Finds

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.