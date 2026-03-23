Curated Finds for Natasha: Armchairs
A curated mix of cozy, characterful armchairs to create your perfect sunlit reading corner.
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Dear Natasha,
Inspired by your brief, I have carefully curated a personalised edit just for you.
First of all, you have such a beautiful kitchen, the soft afternoon light flooding into that corner is just magical, and it creates the perfect opportunity for a cosy reading moment. It’s exactly the kind of space that deserves a chair you can truly sink into.
There are so many great options available online, and I completely understand why you’ve been drawn to the styles you shared. They are very pretty, and many of them sit at the higher end of the market, which naturally comes with a higher price point. That said, there are also some wonderful mid-range and high-street options that capture a similar feel, and it really comes down to how much you’d like to invest in this piece.
I especially love your idea of introducing a vintage element. It would bring so much character and a beautifully personal touch to the space, complementing your walnut tones, limewashed walls, and black accents effortlessly.
I’ve put together a mix of both mid-range and more accessible options for you, so you can explore what feels right.
Enjoy your edit!
Warmly,
Your stylist | Iokasti
Armchair Finds
If you have the space for this, I can already see it working beautifully in your kitchen. It really gives that “hug in a chair” feeling with its soft curves and generous seat. Castlery offers great quality, and this piece would help you achieve that warm, elevated look you’re after.
It also comes in a smaller size, which makes it a great option if you want the same look without taking up too much space. This armchair is such a beautiful piece. I love the soft curves and the swivel detail, it feels really cozy and inviting, and still vintage-inspired.
A more sculptural, design-led option that feels a bit sleeker. This piece is inspired by tubular furniture design, which gives it that subtle vintage feel while still looking modern. The stainless steel details add a nice contrast, and at this price point, it’s a really great, accessible option that still brings character.
The most affordable option in the edit, but still a really strong choice. It has that soft, enveloping feel and is designed to mold to your body for a really cozy sit . It’s also inspired by tubular furniture design, which feels very current right now, but these shapes are actually timeless and easy to live with.
If you’re open to considering pre-loved pieces, you can find some really special options on sites like Vinterior or Pamono. This armchair is a beautiful example and feels very similar to one of the chairs you shared. It has this sculptural, cocooning shape that really gives that “hug in a chair” feeling. Just worth noting there is an additional delivery cost, but it’s a truly unique piece that adds instant character.
A more linear option that still feels comfortable and refined. The Sandro Armchair, Grey Leather has a cleaner, more structured silhouette, which brings a nice contrast to your space. The grey leather keeps it feeling soft and timeless, and it would sit beautifully with your palette while still offering that cozy, relaxed feel.
A more contemporary option, but still incredibly inviting. Westwing Alba Armchair has a beautiful sculpted shape that feels soft and enveloping, especially in this velvet finish. It’s the kind of chair that looks refined but is genuinely comfortable to sit and read in.
This would definitely bring a beautiful vintage character into your space. This brown leather armchair has that classic, timeless feel with its soft leather and deep, cushioned seat, making it perfect for slow, cozy moments. It is a higher price point compared to some of the other options, but I thought it was worth showing you as it really adds warmth and depth.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.