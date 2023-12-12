Quick! This Viral Christmas Garland is Finally Back in Stock - It Sold Out and is Sure to Do So Again

Nothing says 'Christmas' quite like garland. Garland exists in many forms - be it gold-strung ornaments, nostalgic paper cut-outs, or winter berries adorned in lights. However, the best Christmas garland, in our humble opinion, is the classic pine variety.

Appearing as though it was just plucked from a Christmas tree in a nearby forest, pine garland is festive as ever, but not all are created equal. We've all encountered some pretty atrocious faux pine garlands, which is why one went viral by separating itself from the rest.

Price: $88 (Image credit: Afloral)

Afloral’s Real Touch Norfolk Pine Garland sold out faster than we could get our hands on it. Now that it's back, we can confirm that this garland is definitely worth the hype. With its ultra-lush pine needles, not only does it look luxe, but it feels like it, too. Some of the chicest people we know are elevating their living rooms this season by placing them over a fireplace mantle.

Afloral 70" Real Touch Deluxe Norfolk Pine Garland, now $88.

More Norfolk Collection

Truly, the Afloral's entire Norfolk collection is superior. In addition to the 70” garland listed above, it includes a longer option, a centerpiece, and a wreath. Get your hands on them while you still can!

Afloral Real Touch Norfolk Pine Garland - 180" Long View at Afloral Price: $168 This 180” garland brings the only kind of drama you need this holiday season. Consider using it to line the handrail of a staircase for a grand entrance at your next holiday party. Afloral Real Touch Norfolk Pine Wreath - 24" View at Afloral Price: $58 Lush, green, and gorgeous, this is a quintessential holiday wreath. Decorate with ornaments, pinecones, and faux snow for an extra-festive feel. Afloral Mixed Faux Cypress and Norfolk Pine Rigid Table Centerpiece- 72" View at Afloral Price: $168 Finding the perfect Christmas centerpiece can be challenging. This one sits low to the table so as not to obstruct anyone's view. It looks lovely as a blank slate, but can also be customized to your liking with decorations.

More of the best faux pine decor

In the event that Afloral’s Norfolk collection sells out again (which is inevitable), we’ve listed some other fantastic faux pine options below.

