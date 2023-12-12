Quick! This Viral Christmas Garland is Finally Back in Stock - It Sold Out and is Sure to Do So Again
Nothing says 'Christmas' quite like garland. Garland exists in many forms - be it gold-strung ornaments, nostalgic paper cut-outs, or winter berries adorned in lights. However, the best Christmas garland, in our humble opinion, is the classic pine variety.
Appearing as though it was just plucked from a Christmas tree in a nearby forest, pine garland is festive as ever, but not all are created equal. We've all encountered some pretty atrocious faux pine garlands, which is why one went viral by separating itself from the rest.
Afloral’s Real Touch Norfolk Pine Garland sold out faster than we could get our hands on it. Now that it's back, we can confirm that this garland is definitely worth the hype. With its ultra-lush pine needles, not only does it look luxe, but it feels like it, too. Some of the chicest people we know are elevating their living rooms this season by placing them over a fireplace mantle.
Afloral 70" Real Touch Deluxe Norfolk Pine Garland, now $88.
More Norfolk Collection
Truly, the Afloral's entire Norfolk collection is superior. In addition to the 70” garland listed above, it includes a longer option, a centerpiece, and a wreath. Get your hands on them while you still can!
Price: $168
This 180” garland brings the only kind of drama you need this holiday season. Consider using it to line the handrail of a staircase for a grand entrance at your next holiday party.
Price: $58
Lush, green, and gorgeous, this is a quintessential holiday wreath. Decorate with ornaments, pinecones, and faux snow for an extra-festive feel.
Price: $168
Finding the perfect Christmas centerpiece can be challenging. This one sits low to the table so as not to obstruct anyone's view. It looks lovely as a blank slate, but can also be customized to your liking with decorations.
More of the best faux pine decor
In the event that Afloral’s Norfolk collection sells out again (which is inevitable), we’ve listed some other fantastic faux pine options below.
Price: $109
Crate & Barrel's faux cypress garland is a cult-classic. Its elongated needles look effortlessly elegant cascading from a stairway or mantle.
Price: $55
Was: $69
This pine bundle proves that vases aren’t only meant for flowers. It's already pre-lit, fostering a warm winter glow.
Price: $143.20
Was: $179
Balsam Hill does fantastic faux pine. Much like the Afloral version, this one feels real to the touch, lending a luxuriant flair.
Price: $175
CocoBella makes some of the most amazing faux flowers, and their pine is no less exceptional. This wreath features a darling red bow, the perfect classical addition a door or living room.
Price: $560
Was: $680
We had to throw another Afloral item in the mix - they're just so good! Made of permanent LED bulbs that never need replacement, this pre-lit 7.5 foot tree will elevate your space for many holidays to come.
