The Viral $20 Christmas Table Trend We Didn't Know We Needed - If Done Right It Makes You So Cheerful

Whether you're curating a cozy wine night for a few friends or orchestrating a larger gathering, charcuterie boards have become a non-negotiable addition to any occasion. Their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years due to their ease of assembly and the ability to tailor ingredients to personal preferences. However, despite their widespread acclaim, the presentation of charcuterie boards has remained relatively uniform, featuring natural wood planks and subtle variations in shape and size - until now.

If you've scrolled through Instagram lately, you've likely come across the latest sensation: Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie boards. Admittedly, these boards may seem a touch kitschy when bare, but once adorned with an array of meats, cheeses, and other delectable ingredients, the result is nothing short of spectacular.

In fact, these festive creations have quickly become one of our favorite Christmas table decor ideas, adding a delightful and delicious touch to any holiday celebration. Read on to discover the charcuterie boards favored by the most discerning hosts this Christmas, along with a selection of our favorite novelty boards.

Viral Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie boards

More festive charcuterie boards

While we’re partial to a tree shape, there are so many festive boards this year that we love as well.

