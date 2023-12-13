The Viral $20 Christmas Table Trend We Didn't Know We Needed - If Done Right It Makes You So Cheerful
Discover the viral tree-shaped charcuterie boards favored by the most discerning holiday hosts. Plus, shop our favorite novelty boards for more festive fun
Whether you're curating a cozy wine night for a few friends or orchestrating a larger gathering, charcuterie boards have become a non-negotiable addition to any occasion. Their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years due to their ease of assembly and the ability to tailor ingredients to personal preferences. However, despite their widespread acclaim, the presentation of charcuterie boards has remained relatively uniform, featuring natural wood planks and subtle variations in shape and size - until now.
If you've scrolled through Instagram lately, you've likely come across the latest sensation: Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie boards. Admittedly, these boards may seem a touch kitschy when bare, but once adorned with an array of meats, cheeses, and other delectable ingredients, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
In fact, these festive creations have quickly become one of our favorite Christmas table decor ideas, adding a delightful and delicious touch to any holiday celebration. Read on to discover the charcuterie boards favored by the most discerning hosts this Christmas, along with a selection of our favorite novelty boards.
Viral Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie boards
Price: $99.95
Effortlessly serve an array of appetizers with this partitioned cheese board. Crafted from acacia wood with a rich walnut finish and artisanal grooves, it adds a rustic touch to your entertaining ensemble.
Price: $49.50
Elevate your holiday presentation with the intricate detailing of this white marble charcuterie board. Its luxe appeal makes it the perfect centerpiece for showcasing your favorite festive spreads.
Price: $22.99
Designed with a slight depression to prevent accidental spills, this bamboo charcuterie board combines elegance and durability. Perfect for year-over-year use, it ensures a stylish and practical addition to your entertaining collection.
Price: $49.99
Was: $69.95
Take a minimalist approach with this Crate & Barrel charcuterie board. The hand-polished wood enhances its sleek and modern appeal, offering a unique twist on the popular design.
Price: $100
A show-stopper from Bloomingdale's, this luxe tree board comes complete with a cheese spreader and stunning stainless steel star detail. It's an ideal holiday hostess gift that adds a touch of elegance to any gathering.
More festive charcuterie boards
While we’re partial to a tree shape, there are so many festive boards this year that we love as well.
Price: $49.50
Embrace the holiday season with Pottery Barn's marble snowflake cheese board - a favorite of ours this year. For a personal touch, customize it with your initials, creating a cherished piece for holidays to come.
Price: $40
Equal parts luxe and whimsical, this snowman-shaped charcuterie board invites you to organize your food items along its circular shapes.
Price: $24.46
Was: $34.95
Capture the spirit of Christmas with Sur La Table's nutcracker-themed charcuterie board. Featuring a cheerful color scheme, it's equally adorable with or without food.
Price: $44
Perfectly sized for entertaining, this gingerbread man-shaped charcuterie board comes party-ready with a red bow and bamboo picks.
Price: $27.99
Was: $39.99
Sleigh your dinner party this season (sorry, had to) with this charming charcuterie tray. It's guaranteed to give ample festive cheer to your holiday tablescape.
Price: $54
Was: $69
For a classically elegant choice, consider this festive board from Mark & Graham. Crafted from a blend of mango wood, natural marble, and featuring aluminum antler handles, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and holiday spirit.
