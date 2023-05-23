This outdoor living trend is having a moment in the spotlight – and Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is all over it

Beautiful boho furniture is our pick of the season for your backyard - and there's some brilliant discounts to be found on them

A backyard with a green outdoor sofa and firepit
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

There is no better time than the present to begin kitting out your outdoor space in time for summer. Luckily enough, the Anthropologie Memorial Day sale has hit just in the nick of time, giving you some brilliant bargain buys for your outdoor space. 

We've noticed a move towards natural materials in the backyard this year, with soothing wood tones, beautiful teak, woven wicker taking over to give your outdoor space a beautiful boho look that feels relaxed and tranquil.

Here are 12 of the best outdoor furniture picks to buy from this year's sale to kit out your backyard, ready for a summer spent al fresco.

The best outdoor buys from Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale

A striped green and white sofa
Brody outdoor sofa

We're big on deckchair stripes for the backyard, and this blend of white and mint adds a retro pop to your space. The frame is finished in coated powder so it withstands the weather, and the detailing on the frame brings a quaintness to your seating.

An outdoor rattan chair
Glenn Ellen armchair

Rattan adds interest and texture to your backyard seating area, and I like this Glenn Ellen armchair in statement black. Add an outdoor side table for the perfect outdoor coffee moment.

An outdoor sofa in blue
Tassa outdoor sofa

When it comes to the debate of outdoor sofa vs outdoor bench, there is no doubt that an outdoor sofa brings a touch of comfort to your outdoor space, and the low silhouette of this pillowy sectional is a great option if you're looking to make a cozy outdoor seating area.

A set of two bistro chairs
Set of bistro chairs

Bistro seating never seems to go out of style, and they are perfect for smaller outdoor spaces as they can slot into a smaller space with ease. Bring a touch of Paris to your balcony or terrace this summer with this set of two. 

A detailed wooden table
Ezana dining table

For an outdoor table with a bit of an edge, this dining table has an intricately carved floral motif along the side which will look great in your backyard. The finish is of natural wood and gives it a real boho-inspired feel.

An outdoor deckchair
Tommy Abstract Beach Chair

I love Business & Pleasure's collection of deck chairs, umbrellas and cabanas, and this warm-weather seat is designed with a sturdy teak frame with a comfy canvas sling to support a natural recline. 

A rattan accent chair
Kuna accent chair

The woven pattern on the arms of the Kuna chair gives it a boho flair. Made from natural teak wood, it has a real natural feel, and the cream upholstered cushions add softness. The perfect outdoor coffee spot. 

A concrete coffee table
Live-Edge coffee table

I keep coming back to this clever coffee table made from weather-resistant concrete that has been cast from a naturally found tree stump. It will blend seamlessly into your outdoor surroundings, and you can really see the grain with the white colorway. 

An outdoor wooden dining table
Masaya & Co. Apanas dining table

Teak is a great option for outdoor furniture, and this is handcrafted from sustainably sourced teak wood. It's a welcome addition to the sheltered area of your backyard and would look great under a canopy or on a patio.

Rattan white chair
Pari Rattan chair

Rattan is big at Anthropologie at the moment, and this curving chair has an elegant look. A great addition for a porch in need of a setting area, and its curved arched back brings a softness to your outdoor space.

A hanging chair in white
Peacock hanging chair

This detailed rattan chair in white has been beautifully crafted. Its egg shape makes it a comfy spot tied to a pergola or tree, and with the addition of a decorative throw, it's the perfect reading nook. 

A concrete sculptural dining table
Sonali cement chair

I like the look of this sculptural piece, with three shapes working together to balance and stack carefully on top of each other. This round outdoor dining table is part artwork, part functional dining table piece and the grey-washed concrete brings an industrial edge.

What are the colors for patio furniture for summer 2023?

When it comes to outdoor trends for backyard furniture this summer, we're enjoying warm, earth tones and natural materials that bring a boho vibe to your space. 

When it comes to the perfect colors for patio furniture, you want to pick something that isn't too loud, something that doesn't clash with any building. 

Think carefully before going too dark - dark black or anything too brown can fade into the background, blending into the surrounding vegetation. Dark tones absorb the heat and can be uncomfortable to sit on. 

Be careful when going too light in color too. White is another outdoor furniture color to avoid and can easily get dirty and will need to be regularly cleaned. Light grey, off-white, and taupe are popular outdoor furniture tones. These tones make an excellent backdrop for more vibrant accessories or trending items to shine.

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

