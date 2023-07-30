The 12 best minimalist rugs that fit into sophisticated and soothing schemes

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Minimalistic design has been praised by interior designers, architects, and artists for its ability to balance interiors, bringing peace and serenity into schemes. The same applies to rugs, these refined objects place importance on the negative space within a design. Their superpower lies in their simplicity.

To help you get closer to finding your perfect rug, you can take a look at our best rugs feature for our favorite finds and expert advice. We’ve scoured the best home décor stores and found our favorite minimal rug designs to help you find your perfect piece. From elegant outdoor options to crisp and colorful designs, these are our favorite minimalist rugs.

Best Colorful Minimalist Rugs

1. Color Blocks Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 8' x 10' Price: $1,845 This 100% wool rug is hand-tufted for extra comfort but its defining feature is its vibrant use of color. Vivid blocks of bright orange, pink, and chartreuse are contrasted by a touch of deep black. 2. Impasto Blue & Red Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' x 9' Price: $339 Minimal but striking in its choice of colors, this impasto inspired red and blue patterned rug from Ruggable is a great choice for a variety of interior styles. The brush strokes give it a natural edge and soften the marriage of these two bold hues.

3. Sunshine Blue Rug View at DWR Material: Silk & Wool Size: 144" x 108" Price: $5,895 Designer Francesc Rifé created this wonderful abstract geometric rug in 2018, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic works of Mark Rothko. The yellow adds a touch of sun to this powder-blue pastel sky created in wool & silk.

Best Neutral Minimalist Rugs

1. Cream Lines Neutral Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 8' X 10' Price: $1,948 The texture and color palette of this Lulu & Georgia rug is refined and minimal, laying a perfect foundation for the abstract linework that makes its way across this neutral rug. 2. Minimal Nude Pink Rug View at DWR Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 5'7" x 7'9" Price: $945 Pink has been welcomed into the neutral family for a while now and this DWR design proves its versatility in more minimal designs. The elegant print on top plays with color and abstract lines with ease. 3. Natural Brown Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 6' x 9' Price: $1,098 The appeal of this Lulu & Georgia rug designed by Jake Arnold is super simple, the contrasting shades of neutral brown feel warm and welcoming. What sets it apart is the addition of asymmetric fringing, playing with proportion and giving it an elevated look.

Best Geometric Minimalist Rugs

1. Soft Geometric Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polypropylene Size: 5' X 8' Price: $209 Geometric and minimal rugs can be serene and soft too, as proven by this Urban Outfitters rug. Its calming motif would make a great addition to the living, bedroom, and dining rooms. 2. Geometric Charcoal Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' x 9' Price: $339 Some of the best patterned rugs can still be minimalist, as this monochrome design shows. A series of straight and strict lines add intrigue to this charcoal piece from Ruggable. Minimal is made easy with this design, it would smarten up even the most casual of schemes. 3. Shapes Ivory Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 4' x 6' Price: $199 Experimenting with form and texture, this Urban Outfitters rug takes a minimal approach with its design. The raised shapes and patterns make this rug a subtle star that still starts a conversation.

Best Outdoor Minimalist Rugs

1. Casual Minimal Outdoor Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Recycled Polyester Size: 9' x 12' Price: $449.97 Cool and casual, this minimal rug feels effortless in its approach. The pattern doesn't try too hard and would make the ideal foundation for a laid-back dining space. 2. Muted Minimal Outdoor Rug View at DWR Material: PET Size: 96" x 120" Price: $2,147.50 Muted and a little bit moody, this outdoor rug from DWR featured a sophisticated and minimal use of pattern and color. Both work in balance to make this a durable and contemporary addition to outdoor spaces. 3. Coral Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'10" x 9'2" Price: $169 One of the great benefits of minimal design is how accessible it makes bolder colors. This coral-colored outdoor design from Wayfair feels contemporary and classic thanks to its refined design and color palette.