'If you want to elevate your home, this is how.' The 12 best green patterned rugs are instantly elegant and luxe

There is nothing like a bit of green, it’s revered for its biophilic properties, both inside and outside. The natural hue is also a great ingredient for patterned rugs, from graphic forest greens to soft sage statements.

Green’s presence in the natural world means it lends itself well to interior schemes, injecting a sense of freshness as well as harmony into spaces. Patterned green floor pieces can serve as great foundations for contemporary or classic styles of furniture and lighting. Rugs are great for bringing softness and texture to schemes but can be so much more special in this energizing hue. For help finding your perfect piece, you can start by looking at our best rugs. Great advice features alongside our favorite finds.

After searching and scouring the best home décor stores, we have curated our selection of the best green patterned rugs.

Best Green Patterned Floral Rugs

1. Floral Jute Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Jute & Cotton Size: 5’ x 8’ Price: $698 Natural in texture and appearance, this Anthropologie cotton and jute rug is ideal for adding organic texture and freshness to your interior. The botanical motifs dance across the jute in a bold green hue, adding a playful touch to the design. A great way of bringing the outdoors inside, this rug would work well in living and dining rooms. 2. Green Archival Floral Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Price: $289 Size: 5’ x 7' Bringing some British heritage into your home, Ruggable x Morris & Co.’s Pimpernel design showcases the elegance and beauty of green patterned floral rugs. The interlocking vines and tulips create a visual symmetry that helps this design sit into even the most modern of interiors. Its added bonus is the durability of being water and stain resistant as well as machine-washable. 3. Green Floral Persian Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Polypropylene Size: 9’ x 12’ Price: $748 Set against an olive backdrop, Persian-inspired florals are showcased in this sophisticated design imagined by Chris Loves Julia x Loloi for Lulu & Georgia. Thanks to its softly distressed finish, this rug is a versatile design choice that is easy to pair with other elements. It’s also ideal for living spaces where foot traffic is high with its durable and shed-proof surface.

Best Green Patterned Abstract Rugs

1. Green Curved Pattern Rug View at DWR Material: Wool & Cotton Blend Size: 5’6” x 7’9” Price: $1,549.00 Swooping lines and an asymmetric shape define this modern green rug. Layered with other rugs or on its own, this contemporary creation was designed by Studiopepe for Muuto. Crafted with a wool and cotton blend, the dark green forest-like hue features a softly tufted texture. If you’re looking for a design to elevate bedrooms or living rooms, this is it. 2. Green Abstract Painting Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 3'3" x 5' Price: $118.99 What I love about this green abstract rug is its resemblance to paintings of the past. Not only is this green patterned rug a romantic choice for your interior, but it also marries warm and cool tones making it suitable for a variety of schemes and design styles. It’s also a practical choice, thanks to its stain-resistant properties. 3. Green Checkerboard Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester Size: 5’ x 7' Price: $249 Cool and captivating is how to would best describe this checkerboard design from Urban Outfitters. Reminiscent of optical illusions, this abstract design is ideal for more modern schemes. Bringing home this rug means bringing joy into your interior but also supporting talented artist collectives like Deny Designs and addybambi. The rug has originality and a youthful spirit.

Best Green Patterned Persian Rugs

1. Sage Green Persian Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 6’ X 9’ Price: $2,620 Lightly distressed, this sage green rug features a charming Persian inspired design that can add character to traditional and contemporary interior schemes. Timeless in its appeal, this 100% wool rug is entirely knotted by hand, which further adds to its authenticity. Soft yet durable, it allows you to bring a touch of contemporary Persian style into your home with ease. 2. Intricate Persian Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8” x 10” Price: $489 Rooted in contrast, this Persian rug from Ruggable is not only striking from a distance but beautifully detailed up close too. I love that it features a variety of earthy hues like sapphire blues, soft beige and dusky yellow against its moss-colored background. When deciding how to use it, you can opt to bring out one of the tones in the design or lean further into the darkened green. Whatever you choose, the design potential is vast and will prove to be rewarding. 3. Classic Green Persian Rug View on Amazon Material: Polyester Size: 7’6” X 9’6” Price: $319 A little more traditional in its Persian design, this rug from Amazon perfectly pairs brighter tones of green with blue for a refreshing result. What I love about this design is how it can lend some levity to a space thanks to its slightly distressed finishing and lighter color palette. It can blended with neutral pieces for a more minimal look or can be positioned as the eclectic focal point for a more expressive scheme.

Best Green Patterned Minimal Rugs

1. Irregular Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool Size: 12' X 15' Price: $3,998 Effortless and organic, this hand-drawn design realized in wool from Lulu & Georgia is endlessly inviting. Matched with other minimalist designs, this rug shines in living and bedroom spaces. Its soft texture and welcoming pile height further enhances the warmth it brings to interior schemes. Paired with complementing hues like ochre and terracotta, this khaki green really comes to life. 2. Minimal Graphic Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' X 7' Price: $219.00 Eye catching and alluring, this Bauhaus inspired design from Ruggable brings together the best of both worlds with its stain resistant properties. Not only is it distinctive in its style, but the gradient design also creates a focal point which can help anchor the surrounding furniture and lighting. The hunter green hue also works well as a neutral thanks to its cool undertones. 3. Green Ombre Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Viscose Size: 2’ x 3’ Price: $99 With its gentle and painterly effect, this handwoven rug combines a palette of soft and soothing greens to evoke calm. The minimal design features a delicate patterned green that can temper more striking pieces or blend together with more neutral designs too. Versatile, this contemporary rug can work in a number of settings from living rooms to bedrooms.