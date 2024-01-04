Elevate Your Kitchen with 15 Game-Changing Containers That Give You Instant Pantry Vibes
Shop style editor-approved food storage containers to achieve the aesthetic kitchen of your dreams. Your leftovers have never looked better
Whether you're a cooking connoisseur or, like myself, a professional food orderer, food storage containers are an absolute necessity. Beyond the obvious function of providing a temporary home for your food while preserving its freshness, these containers serve as a one-way ticket to achieving an organized kitchen.
Surely, you've come across those impossibly aesthetic modern kitchens on social media (I'm currently envisioning Khloe Kardashian's pantry as I write this piece) – the immaculate rows of glass jars and neatly stacked plastic containers, creating the illusion of a high-end grocery store (yes, I'm thinking of Erewhon). And let's not even start with those glorious glass refrigerators...
If you think this curated look is too perfect to attain, think again! You can transform your kitchen into one on par with those on Pinterest using the right organization tools. I’ve scoured all of the best home decor stores for the most chic food storage containers, so you don't have to. By the end of this journey, your kitchen will be well on its way to achieving social media status organization.
Continue your culinary transformation with modern kitchen storage ideas from our favorite experts.
Chic Food Storage Containers
Price: $44.85
Was: $59.85
These kitchen containers are so impressive that you'll want to showcase them right on your counter. Crafted from handmade stoneware with matte finishes, they provide a clean, modern look — ideal for storing pantry essentials like flour, sugar, or tea.
Price: $74.68
I'm absolutely captivated by this piece's design. Its glass container is designed to store and dispense dry goods such as cereal, flour, or rice, creating the illusion of a home shopping experience. It's both chic and convenient.
Price: $99.99
W&P’s seal-tight bowls have a devoted following due to their sleek design and outstanding quality. This bundle includes those bowls along with stand-up bags of various sizes, making it perfect for storing even the smallest items in your pantry or for on-the-go use.
Price: $59.96
The possibilities for an oversized glass canister are endless. This one from Pottery Barn is hand-blown with an angled lid, providing a magazine-worthy look to everything from dry pasta to layered cookies.
Price: $39.79
Was: $44.99
If you're into meal prepping or need to accommodate lots of leftovers, look no further than this glass Tupperware set. Airtight and boasting a sleek design, these containers are perfect for taking food to the gym or work. They're suitable for the freezer or oven, with each piece accommodating a range from -40°F to 725°F.
Price: $85
Reiss, a ninth-generation family-run business founded in 1550, specializes in cooking accessories, particularly quality enamelware. The brand's 40-step handmade process ensures long-lasting, ultra-durable products. This storage container, ideal for snack storage on your counter, is a testament to their craftsmanship.
Price: $198
If you're struggling to find an elevated way to organize your spices, look no further than this Mackenzie-Childs spice rack. In the brand’s signature Courtly Check pattern, this is a piece you'll want to admire every day.
Price: $79
There's no quicker way to de-elevate a kitchen than leaving packages of bread out on the counter. Give them a beautiful home while prolonging their freshness with this magnetically sealed bread box. Its steel has a fingerprint-proof finish to ensure it looks great at all times.
Price: $59.95
Organize leftovers, snacks, and ingredients with these gorgeous bamboo-topped glass storage containers. Incredibly versatile, they are meant to go anywhere in the kitchen, whether it's the pantry, refrigerator, or even on an open shelf for display.
Price: $119 - $139 (Small - Tall)
Merging elegance with function, these canisters feature tops made of salvaged iron and 19th-century European timber. Handcrafted, each one features natural imperfections, lending organic beauty to your kitchen.
Price: $12
Japanese houseware brand Yamozaki specializes in thoughtful, space-saving, and decorative design for daily life. This sleek container features a unique top lid opening and a convenient scoop tool, making it the perfect place to store daily essentials like sugar or salt.
Price: $220.50
Was: $245
Caraway Home is currently all the rage for its modern and functional kitchenware. You might be familiar with the brand’s non-stick pans, but these glass containers with ceramic finishes are equally if not more impressive. Ideal for at-home or on-the-go use, your leftovers have never looked better.
Price: $65
Store small items like butter with this beautiful oli box from Burke Decor. Made of recycled clear glass in a relaxing seafoam hue, this piece adds a natural touch to your refrigerator or counter.
Price: $129
These salvaged wood canisters are absolutely stunning. Crafted by artisans in Hungary with 19th-century timber, they are truly a work of art. Use them to hold your favorite ingredients or snacks.
Tight on space? Explore these small kitchen organization ideas.
