The 12 best blue patterned rugs which make each room feel as uplifting as a summer sky

There is a reason that blue is the world’s favorite color. This soothing hue induces calm and projects a sense of serenity into your scheme. Pastel and powder blues add a touch of elegance to interiors whilst jewel and ink tones deepen the sense of drama and intrigue in a room. Blue is also a great foundation for patterned rugs as the color blends beautifully with other tones.

If you’re still at the start of your rug journey, explore our best rugs feature for expert advice and best-loved designs. But whether it’s contrasting against bolder oranges and yellows or seamlessly sitting with cooler greys and greens, blue is a trusted choice for designers and homeowners alike. To help you find your perfect blue patterned rug, we’ve scoured the best home décor stores, see our exclusive edit below.

Best Blue Irregular Patterned Rugs

1. Waves Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool Size: 3'6" X 5'’6” Price: $199 Perfectly balancing whimsical and modern, this Urban Outfitters blue rug feels both vibrant and inviting thanks to its woolly pile. It would be a great choice for a striking bedroom scheme or as a joyful living room rug. The gentle waves on either side of this rug remind you of the ocean and pull you further into this piece. 2. Flower Power Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 5’ X 8’ Price: $698 A maximalist dream, this navy floral patterned rug is a great way to make a statement in your space. You can picture this garden of vibrant flora working in a charming bedroom design for children or as an expressive addition to entrance halls and living rooms. Thanks to its irregular edges, it also lays well with wall-to-wall carpet or other rugs, delivering an elevated and personalized interior. 3. Indigo & Gray Fringe Rug View at DWR Material: Wool Size: 67" x 94" Price: $2415 A contemporary creation worth remembering, this blue patterned rug takes a more subtle approach when it comes to its shape. Feeling both familiar and new, its distinctive fringing gives this flatweave design by Nani Marquina for DWR a unique texture and display. The combination of indigo and grey is experimented with across this piece, creating a rug that keeps on giving.

Best Blue Wool Patterned Rugs

1. Distressed Finish Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Wool Size: 9’ x 12’ Price: $1099 Reminiscent of softly colored blue ceramics, this smart wool rug features a distressed finish that makes it the ideal floor piece for more pared-back schemes. Thanks to its small-scale pattern, this rug works well in larger and smaller sizes. Place it in your hall or under your bed, both will make for a warm welcome. 2. Denim Inspired Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 8’ x 10’ Price: $1598 Denim isn’t just for jeans as proven by this striking abstract rug from Lulu & Georgia. The stitching detail highlights the hand-made nature of this rug and creates conversation at either end of the design too. Due to its flatweave construction and low pile, it’s also a durable design choice that will look amazing today and tomorrow. 3. Powder-blue Geometric Rug View at Nordstrom Material: Wool & Cotton Size: 9’ x 12’ Price: $841 Hand-loomed wool and cotton come together for this powder-blue geometric rug. Gentle variations in the fibers give this woven design a sense of movement, a feature that is only accentuated by the pattern. It would seamlessly work across the living and bedroom interiors by injecting texture and warmth.

Best Blue Persian Patterned Rugs

1. Moroccan Tile Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 3’ x 5’ Price: $198 A more modern take on the best Persian rugs, this Moroccan rug is inspired by the nation’s distinctive tiles. The deep blue tones are wonderfully contrasted by the crisp and clean white ground. The sumptuous pile adds a degree of opulence to your home, making it the star of the show in your living or bedroom design. 2. Blue Sapphire Persian Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5’ x 7’ Price: $219 Impeccably detailed and boldly colored, this Persian rug from Ruggable offers endless warmth. Sapphire blue is offset by a series of zesty reds and burnt oranges, creating a distinctive floor piece that elevates traditional schemes as well as more modern ones. 3. Bright Angular Patterned Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Nylon Size: 8’ x 10’ Price: $998 Adorned with a more angular pattern, this Anthropologie rug brings together aquamarine, green, and dusty pink. The result is a floor piece that adds romance to any room. Pair it with other pastel-hued furniture and lighting for a dreamy interior. A feature I love in particular is the abstract style of the pattern, it feels both organic and engaging.

Best Blue Minimal Patterned Rugs

1. Steel Blue Patterned Rug View at Lulu & Georgia Material: Wool, Cotton, and Viscose Size: 8' x 10' Price: $800 Minimal in its color palette, this steel blue rug design still packs a punch. The inlaid pattern is a celebration of the hand-crafted nature of this contemporary rug. The blend of viscose, wool, and cotton makes this rug as aesthetically pleasing as it is hard-wearing making it a great foundation for sophisticated living spaces. 3. Cobalt Colored Rug View at Anthropologie Material: Rayon Size: 5' x 8' Price: $419.95 Tufted by hand, this rhythmic design makes for a graphic choice for your interior. Add a contemporary and playful edge to your living, dining, and bedrooms for this is one of the best geometric rugs. It would pair well with a breadth of color groups, thanks to the warm undertones of the cobalt blue.