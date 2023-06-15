"They set the tone for relaxation." Bedside lamps are the mark of a good bedroom - these 9 create the softest glows

I'm convinced that every bedroom needs a bedside lamp. The prime purpose of a lamp is to cast a comforting glow in your bedroom, creating a soothing atmosphere as you settle down for bed.

For nighttime readers, bedside lamps provide directional lighting, providing you with isolated lighting. But even if you don't need a lamp for reading or producing light, bedside lamps also have an added aesthetic bonus, accessorizing the best bedroom furniture and providing a decorative addition that can bring your room's design together. Bedside lamps are really upping their game too, with plug-in lamps designed to look high-end, but for half the price.

'Bedside lamps are a great addition as lighting ultimately sets the tone for rest and relaxation,' says Kristin Fine and Analisse Taft-Gersten, co-founders of The 1818 Collective. 'The warmth of a glowing table lamp is a cozy and calming way to begin or end a day. Not to mention a great way to bring some beauty to a place we spend so much time.'

To help you find the perfect fit for your bedroom, I've scoured my favorite websites to find the internet's best lighting offerings for sale now.

Best pleated umbrella lamps

1. Matin table lamp View at HAY Price: $195

Material: Cotton This Matin LED table lamp has a French bistro-style look that will transform your bedside table into a super chic space. It's polished brass base gives it a modern silhouette and the beautiful fan shade comes in an array of colors, but I love the peach. 2. Oval table lamp View at Target Price: $65

Material: Linen No matter whether it's on or off, this pleated lampshade made from linen brings a lovely textured look, casting shadow and light and bringing some interest to your bedside table. Complemented with a rusty red and round base, it's an absolute steal. 3. Generat studio lamp View at Amazon Price: $149.99

Material: Linen I love this lilac-colored bedside lampshade with a pretty pleated pattern and a wavy stem, bringing a playful and whimsical look to your bedroom, and making a great choice for a kid's bedroom. It's dimmable too which makes a handy addition.

Best mushroom lamps

1. Mushroom glass table lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $129

Material: Glass



This sage green glass table lamp has a bohemian look and. I love the swirling detail which you can see clearly when turned off, making it a perfect ornament when not in use. 2. Cheena Petite mushroom lamp View at Walmart Price: $42

Material: Plastic



I love the orange-colored coloring of this bright mushroom lamp, that brings a 60s, retro vibe to your bedroom nightstand. It comes with a plug and cord that you can conceal behind your bedside table. 3. Cotra LED table lamp View at Lumens Price: $531.78

Material: Nickel The brass coloring of this LED table lamp brings mid-century modern design to the mushroom style. It's sleek, and shapely and is made fully of metal to bring a golden accent to your bedroom.

Best bulb lamps

1. Tala walnut table lamp View at Crate & Barrel Price: $165

Material: Walnut Celebrating the beauty of a single light bulb, this Tala design has a globe, frosted glass lightbulb on top of a dark brown walnut stem. The light can be touched lightly to activate the dimmer, making it the perfect bedroom ambient light. 2. Galassia table lamp View at Lumens Price: $209.09

Material: Steel



This bedside table makes a statement with this sleek steel table lamp finished in a burnished bronze color. It has a real Art Deco look to it, and should be used in a bedroom with golden accents to bring a glamorous bedroom feel to the space. 3. Mila globe accent lamp View at Dormify Price: $45

Material: Metal This globe accent lamp has a pleasing shapely feel with a round green base that almost looks like the globe bulb's shadow. It's a cute addition to your bedside, just be sure to cleverly conceal the plug-in wire.

What color is best for a bedside lamp? Your bedside lamp should give off a warm and glowing shade of white with a yellow tint, bringing coziness to your bedside table. At least, the light should be at 2700K. This is indicative of the temperature at which the bulb starts emitting light and mimics candlelight. Subconsciously, this lower, warmer light helps you brain recognize that it's time to wind down, and why you should keep your phone out of arm's reach too! You can go up to 3000K but this is slightly more of a pure white color and you might want to avoid anything too bright to avoid glare in your bedroom.