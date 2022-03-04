7 of the best bassinets to keep baby safe and comfortable

Finding the best bassinet for your newborn is tricky because it needs to be sturdy, safe, and comfortable, without ruining the aesthetic of your meticulously designed bedroom. Bassinets allow you to keep your baby close by and easily pick them up as you groggily reach for them when it's time for the middle of the night feed. The beauty of them is that they take up much less space than a full-sized crib, so a bassinet that feels like a hindrance in your room defeats the point.

The best bassinet for you will depend on the size and style of your bedroom, so try and visualize how it will look in your room when browsing. We've rounded up the best bassinets currently on the market, with an eye to both style and practicality. Our picks below will make bassinet shopping feel as fun as browsing newborn clothes and booties, and you'll find a bassinet that looks so great in your room, you'll be sorry when the little one outgrows it and has to move into a crib. When this time comes, we've got plenty of suggestions when it comes to finding the best cot bed mattress.

7 of the best bassinets to buy for your newborn

1. Rattan Baby Bassinet $299.99 at Crate&barrel Size: W38.25" x D19" x H30"

Material: Rattan

Max weight: 18lbs



This beautiful rattan bassinet is a glamorous addition to any room, managing to pull off a rustic yet modern feel. The design of the frame means you can easily see your baby without having to peer over the top of the basket, and the legs are both sleek and sturdy so you don't have to worry about the bassinet moving around.

2. Sleepcool Rocking Bassinet with Bedding $114.99 at Wayfair Size: 29'' W x 52.5'' H x 35'' L

Material: Fabric with mesh panels

It's got wheels, meaning baby can be pulled closer to you with ease, or if they fancy a nap in the nursery, the bassinet can easily roll on over. There's a little basket underneath which is ideal for storing diapers or bottles, and your little one can gaze at the pretty overhead mobile while they drift off to dreamland.

3. Graco Sense2Snooze Bassinet $289.99 at buybuy BABY Size: 26" L x 19" W x 41" H

Material: Fabric

Max weight: 20lbs

Wow - who'd have thought a bassinet could detect your baby's crying, then respond and soothe them as well? A built-in microphone picks up your baby's cries, triggering varying soothing settings to help soothe the baby back to sleep. It almost sounds too good to be true...

4. Rockwell Bassinet $695.00 at 2modern Size: 33" W x 23" D x 25" H

Material: Cotton

Max weight: 18lbs

Bassinets don't get more classic than this one from Monte, which will help your baby feel snug and secure as they peacefully drift off to sleep. You can rock the bassinet to help settle the little one, and the simple yet sturdy design means it can fit effortlessly into any room.

5. MINI EZEE™ 2 IN 1 CO-SLEEPER® BASSINET $230.00 at Arm's Reach Size: 34" x 20" x 32"

Material: Fabric with mesh panels

Max weight: 17lbs

This bassinet doubles up as bedside sleeper and a freestanding bassinet, so you can attach it to your own bed on nights where you want the baby as close as possible, and move it to the nursery when baby wants a daytime nap. The mesh netting makes it super breathable, and the side pockets and bottom compartments are great storage options to keep your space tidy - which is no easy feat with a newborn around.

6. Nursery Works Aura Bassinet $599.00 at 2modern Size: 35" W x 18.75" D x 30.75" H

Material: Tubular Steel

Max weight: 18lbs

We couldn't help but include this one because it's possibly the most glamorous bassinet we've ever seen. A modern take on the classic rattan design, the frame is in a beautiful rose-gold metal and gracefully curves into an enveloping shape to nestle the baby into. It's almost more of an ornament than a bassinet, and would be a fabulous addition to any room.

7. Chicco LullaGo Anywhere Portable Bassinet $99.99 at Amazon Size: 30 x 18 x 28 inches

Material: Fabric & Fill

Maximum weight: 20lbs

We're finishing off our picks with this simple bassinet which is perfect if you're looking for something that will just get the job done. The metal legs snap easily on and off so you can move this one around with no fuss, and it's also super lightweight which makes it easy to carry from one location to the next.

Browse more bassinets...

Buying a bassinet should be a well-informed decision that you make, so if none of our picks seem suitable for you, take your time to have a look at what's out there before making a purchase. These are the retailers we recommend for bassinet browsing:

How to choose a bassinet?

There are a few things to keep in mind before buying a bassinet. Consider how a bassinet would best suit your (and your baby's) lifestyle. Will you need one that you can move from room to room, or are you content to have one that simply stays put at the side of your bed? Would you prefer one with storage underneath, or can you keep all your baby's essentials separately? Some bassinets have wheels, others are collapsable, while some even attach to your bed, so again make sure you're visualizing how you're going to use it when the time comes.

Another important factor to consider with bassinets is material. Rattan, wicker, soft fabric, or plastic are commonly used, so have a think about which would best suit your home, while providing a safe and comfortable space for your baby too. All bassinets should feel sturdy and secure, but there are plenty out there which do this in style too. Just make you feel confident your purchase is going to do exactly what you need it to, and your future self (and baby) will thank you for it later.

If you are designing a nursery, then don't forget about toy storage. From baskets to bins, this is an easy way to ensure this room has an uncluttered feel — and to keep their toys within easy reach.