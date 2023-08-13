The 12 best animal print rugs - luxe pattern to give your home a subtle beauty
The 12 best animal print rugs have been chosen by the Livingetc team for their softness, serenity and sophisticated vibes
Look to the natural world for inspiration with an animal print rug. Rich and densely patterned animal prints have been part of interior decoration since the dawn of mankind and continue to be a reference point for designers today. Stripes, spots, or cow-prints, these patterns work well as rugs with their organic and natural coloring. They work with ease to lend warmth and intrigue to a room.
Modern versions of animal print rugs vary, with some classics looking to mirror Mother Nature’s creations and others taking a more abstract and colorful approach. If you want to bring the appeal of animal print through the best rugs then we've done your hard work for you. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces.
Best Round Animal Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'
Price: $419
A round rug to take you the furthest reaches of the Sahara, this zebra print pattern from Ruggable will immediately introduce an exotic touch to your scheme.
Material: Polyester
Size: 8'
Price: $349
A modern take on the traditional leopard print, a painterly print is showcased across this washable rug. Take it home and create a warm and contemporary setting.
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'7"
Price: $195.07
A great way to make animal prints suitable for cool-toned schemes or more minimal designs is to lean into monochromatic coloring. This grey patterned rug is surprisingly subtle for one based on an animal print.
Best Hide Animal Rugs
Material: Cowhide
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $360
There's nothing quite like the real thing as shown by the Kathy Kuo Home cowhide rug. A great piece to add form and texture to wall-to-wall carpeting.
Material: Cowhide
Size: 8' x 8'
Price: $2,570
Speckled with tones of dark grey, charcoal, and white, this organic cowhide rug works to bring a natural touch to your interior. Create a statement in the center of your space with this charming rug.
Best Neutral Animal Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $349
Ruggable's pink and ivory take on the traditional cowhide makes for an abstract and romantic floor piece. Use this large rug as a foundation for other dark neutrals to a final flourish.
Material: Polyester
Size: 5' x 7'
Price: $349
Tonal waves of sand mirror the graphic lines of a Zebra print. Used in a scheme, this patterned rug encourages a sense of movement with its central motif echoing outwards.
Material: Wool
Size: 6' x 9'
Price: $374
Softness is the overriding factor of this distinctive and luxe wool rug. Tufted for extra comfort, this rug would easily create an inviting and warm foundation for your room.
Best Outdoor Animal Rugs
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 5'3" x 7'7"
Price: $94.99
Animal print goes green with this eclectic outdoor rug from Wayfair. The enchanting tone of green helps connect you back to nature whilst the leopard print detail and intricate border deliver depth to the design.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 7'10" x 11'
Price: $149.99
This graphic blue patterned rug is a great choice if you want to present a more contemporary aesthetic but still want some animal print. It can also be taken easily from outdoor areas to indoor ones, making it a versatile choice.
Can you put an area rug on top of wall-to-wall carpeting?
Layering rugs continue to be a rising trend, with designers and homeowners mixing and matching carpets to create their personalized floor. When doing this on wall-to-wall carpeting, the key is to consider the pile height of your surface. “You can put an area rug on top of wall-to-wall carpeting as long as wall-to-wall is not a shag. I love layering rugs and it is a good way to save money because you don’t need such a big rug, but it adds dimension and texture,” says rug expert and fiber artist Rosemary Hallgarten.
As Hallgarten mentions, shag is to be avoided, this is due to its high pile height which makes it harder to lay another rug on top of and creates a clash of textures. Lower-pile height wall-to-wall carpets will benefit from a denser area rug, allowing you to create zones for connection. This is a great idea for living rooms or bedrooms where you want to create more comfortable and intimate zones within the space. When choosing your area rug, consider the undertone of your carpet, you want the tones to complement one another to avoid a clash of colors and ensure your area rug flows seamlessly with the rest of the room.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
