The 12 best animal print rugs - luxe pattern to give your home a subtle beauty

Look to the natural world for inspiration with an animal print rug. Rich and densely patterned animal prints have been part of interior decoration since the dawn of mankind and continue to be a reference point for designers today. Stripes, spots, or cow-prints, these patterns work well as rugs with their organic and natural coloring. They work with ease to lend warmth and intrigue to a room.

Modern versions of animal print rugs vary, with some classics looking to mirror Mother Nature’s creations and others taking a more abstract and colorful approach. If you want to bring the appeal of animal print through the best rugs then we've done your hard work for you. We’ve searched high and low through the best home décor stores to find these fantastic floor pieces.

Best Round Animal Rugs

1. Zebra Print Round Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' Price: $419 A round rug to take you the furthest reaches of the Sahara, this zebra print pattern from Ruggable will immediately introduce an exotic touch to your scheme. 2. Leopard Print Round Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 8' Price: $349 A modern take on the traditional leopard print, a painterly print is showcased across this washable rug. Take it home and create a warm and contemporary setting. 3. Charcoal Print Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester Size: 6'7" Price: $195.07 A great way to make animal prints suitable for cool-toned schemes or more minimal designs is to lean into monochromatic coloring. This grey patterned rug is surprisingly subtle for one based on an animal print.

Best Hide Animal Rugs

1. Brown Cowhide Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Cowhide Size: 5' x 7' Price: $360 There's nothing quite like the real thing as shown by the Kathy Kuo Home cowhide rug. A great piece to add form and texture to wall-to-wall carpeting. 2. Speckled Cowhide Rug View at Kathy Kuo Home Material: Cowhide Size: 8' x 8' Price: $2,570 Speckled with tones of dark grey, charcoal, and white, this organic cowhide rug works to bring a natural touch to your interior. Create a statement in the center of your space with this charming rug. 3. Smooth Cowhide Rug View at Wayfair Material: Cowhide Size: 7' x 6' Price: $319.99 A smooth and softly textured surface, this cowhide is the perfect piece to bring an organic and earthy aesthetic to your space. Layer it with a flatweave neutral rug to finish the look.

Best Neutral Animal Rugs

1. Minimal Rose Cowhide Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $349 Ruggable's pink and ivory take on the traditional cowhide makes for an abstract and romantic floor piece. Use this large rug as a foundation for other dark neutrals to a final flourish. 2. Sand Zebra Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 7' Price: $349 Tonal waves of sand mirror the graphic lines of a Zebra print. Used in a scheme, this patterned rug encourages a sense of movement with its central motif echoing outwards. 3. Wool Animal Print Rug View at Wayfair Material: Wool Size: 6' x 9' Price: $374 Softness is the overriding factor of this distinctive and luxe wool rug. Tufted for extra comfort, this rug would easily create an inviting and warm foundation for your room.

Best Outdoor Animal Rugs

1. Green Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7'7" Price: $94.99 Animal print goes green with this eclectic outdoor rug from Wayfair. The enchanting tone of green helps connect you back to nature whilst the leopard print detail and intricate border deliver depth to the design. 2. Blue Zebra Print Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 7'10" x 11' Price: $149.99 This graphic blue patterned rug is a great choice if you want to present a more contemporary aesthetic but still want some animal print. It can also be taken easily from outdoor areas to indoor ones, making it a versatile choice. 3. Beige Outdoor Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Polypropylene Size: 2'2" x 3' Price: $119 Taking its inspiration from Cape Town, South Africa, this outdoor rug from Bloomingdales is guaranteed to cast some sunshine into your outdoor spaces. The golden print works well as a neutral but also lends pattern to spaces.