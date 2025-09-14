Gloss or Matte? How to Choose the Right Countertop Finish Before Remodeling So You're Not Stuck With Surfaces You Regret

So you’ve chosen the perfect material and color for your new kitchen countertops. But before you hand over your cash, there’s another key element you need to figure out that can make or break kitchen countertop ideas, say the experts. And that’s the type of finish you choose for it.

Whether you choose real stone, manmade quartz, or laminate, the finish you pick is crucial. It might seem like a minor detail, but getting the right finish can make the most significant difference: how your kitchen countertop ideas feel, how it looks, and how it affects the performance of your kitchen.

Should you go for a velvety, matte finish or a glossy, high shine? What’s the difference between the two — and what style is on trend for 2026 kitchens? “Choosing the best countertop for your kitchen is a big decision,” says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. “Your worktop should meet the day-to-day needs of your family and be tough enough to last. But, above all, it needs to look great and fit with the overall aesthetic of your kitchen.”

The answer for today's schemes leans more towards matte than glossy, polished styles, but it's not always the case. So how do kitchen designers decide between matte and glossy countertops? And why is it so important? Read on to find out.

Matte Vs Glossy Countertops: What’s the Difference?

Let's break it down, shall we? (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Morrison Interiors)

When choosing a kitchen countertop, the finish you choose makes just as much impact as the material. But what’s the difference between matte and glossy countertops? You'll want to understand the difference to avoid any kitchen countertop mistakes.

“Matte and glossy countertops are both popular options when it comes to kitchen design; however, both offer something very different,” says Nathan Kingsbury, creative director at Nathan Kingsbury Design. “Glossy countertops (polished or high gloss) can reflect light, making kitchens feel brighter and airier. Often the classic choice, especially for materials like marble, granite or quartz, they look beautiful and are easy to wipe down.”

Glossy and polished finishes create a bolder, dramatic mood. These high-shine, reflective surfaces inject a sense of light and openness that works brilliantly in contemporary kitchens. “Glossy countertops bounce light around the room, making them ideal for smaller spaces or kitchens with little natural light,” adds Katie Parry-Stone, retail manager at Cosentino. “While easy to wipe clean, fingerprints and watermarks are more visible, so regular upkeep is needed.”

In contrast, matte countertops absorb and diffuse light, creating more of an understated and tactile mood, which is spot on for today’s quiet luxury kitchen.

“Matte surfaces can often be described as honed, brushed, or leathered and bring a lot of warmth and texture to the kitchen,” Nathan goes on. Matte finishes won’t show fingerprints, marks, or smudges as much as a glossy surface, which makes them an excellent choice for family kitchens.

“Unlike gloss, which highlights every reflection and imperfection, matte finishes create a consistent velvety texture that calms the visual field,” adds Katie at Cosentino.

It can, however, be slightly more prone to staining and may require more cleaning. “Ultimately, polished stones create drama and sheen, while matte or textured surfaces bring warmth, interest, and a more organic aesthetic,” says Oliver Webb, director at Cullifords.

But if you’re still not sure, here are five different ideas for using matte and glossy countertops in your own home.

Wrap Countertops and Doors in Matching Matte Laminate

Drench countertops and doors in matte laminate. (Image credit: Rotpunkt)

For a lived-in, natural look, matte and textured kitchen countertops are a top choice. And one of the latest kitchen trends, say the experts, is to match matte finish countertops with the same matte kitchen doors for the ultimate warm and grounding mood.

Laminate is one of the best materials to pull off this idea. In this modern kitchen, dark grey, stone-effect laminate with a gorgeous matt texture is wrapped around countertops and doors. The result is elegant and timeless with a subtle industrial nod to keep things fresh.

“If we’ve learnt anything in 2025, then consistency and color-matched surfaces will be key in 2026,” reveals Matt Phillips, head of UK Operations at Rotpunkt. “So for a seamless, modern look, the fronts and worktop in this kitchen are designed in the same finish to create color consistency throughout.”

Today’s new-gen laminates mimic the look of natural materials – concrete, stone, wood, etc — but without the high price tag or heavy weight. “So end users can explore countless combinations to put their own stamp on the kitchen living space,” adds Matt at Rotpunkt.

Reflect Light With a Glossy Countertop

Let there be light with a glossy finish. (Image credit: Let there be light with a glossy finish.)

Experts agree that a glossy or polished kitchen countertop is a fabulous design tool for bouncing light around a space. And looks amazing in a contemporary, minimalist, or Scandinavian kitchen design.

The polished quartz worktop in this pared-back kitchen has a luminous quality that really enhances the soft white and pale grey veining.

“The effect is elegant and serene and brings a sense of purity and openness to the space,” explains Jonathan Stanley, VP of marketing and customer service at Caesarstone. “The choice of finish often depends on the atmosphere you want to create. Glossy surfaces reflect light and can feel dramatic, while matt or textured finishes offer a softer, more grounded and contemporary look.”

Choose Leathered Stone for a Feel-Good Finish

Feel the love for a leathered finish countertop. (Image credit: Makers Furniture)

Take the natural look up a notch with a tactile, leathered countertop finish. Somewhere between a matte and glossy surface, leathered stones are created through brushing, which adds subtle texture and relief.

What you get is a gorgeous, tactile finish that lets you feel all the lumps and bumps of the stone. Leathered finishes are popular, say the experts, and add an extra dimension to both contemporary and classic kitchens.

“Leathered finishes offer a more natural look and can create a lovely effect when used on a statement stone,” says Lizzie Spinks, head of design at Makers Furniture.

You can see it here in this Scandi-style kitchen where real granite countertops with a leathered finish pair effortlessly with book-matched oak doors.

Swap Shiny Black Granite for a Matte Marble

Matte marble surfaces are more forgiving than high gloss. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

If you’re dead set on a dark-colored countertop, then a matte finish with irregular veining will be more forgiving when it comes to marks and minor scratches.

“High gloss, while undeniably striking and reflective, often demands more upkeep to keep it looking pristine,” says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. “By contrast, matt surfaces provide a sophisticated, low-maintenance alternative that fits seamlessly into modern kitchens.”

Alex Main, director of The Main Company, agrees: “When it comes to selecting a color, we would always recommend avoiding a shiny, black granite as this is the worst shade for showing fingerprints and creates endless polishing – especially when the sun shines!”

Alex Main Director Alex is director of The Main Company, specialists in bespoke kitchens, reclaimed flooring and cladding, and bespoke furniture. Every project is handmade by master craftsmen in the company’s North Yorkshire workshops

Seek Out a Suede Finish for a Modern Urban Mood

You’ll be suede by this gorgeous matte surface. (Image credit: Silestone)

If you don’t want the expense and upkeep of real stone, a manmade kitchen countertop is a brilliant alternative — especially in a matte finish.

Designed to look like concrete, this pale grey quartz countertop has a smooth, matte texture called Suede, which is tough, hardwearing, and highly resistant to stains and scratches.

It’s spot on for those small kitchen ideas with an urban edge, but packed with practical plus points that won’t let you down while you cook and prepare food.

What Are the Options, and What Finish Is on Trend for 2026?

So, what are the options for 2026 projects? Experts give us a breakdown. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

The choice for kitchen countertops doesn’t stop with simply matte or glossy finishes. And today’s countertop trends come in a wide range of finishes, varying from matte to glossy. Think polished, near-mirror surfaces, soft satin sheen, ultra matte, honed, leathered, and textured.

“Honed is a smooth matte stage of the polishing process, giving a soft, light-absorbing effect,” explains Oliver at Cullifords, “while polished gives the highest level of shine, enhancing the depth of colour and veining within a stone.”

Then there are leathered countertops, which are a type of stone countertop with a tactile, organic quality. That’s not forgetting brushed, flamed, or water-jetted surfaces for more variation in feel and appearance.

"Manmade surfaces, such as ceramics, quartz, or engineered stone, also have finishes labelled natural, cashmere, or leathered,” adds Oliver, “though these vary by manufacturer, so viewing samples in person is essential.”

Of course, your own personal style and kitchen décor will largely dictate what finish you choose for countertops. But it’s always good to know what style is on trend for 2026.

“Current design trends are leaning towards a softer, more natural aesthetic with earthy tones dominating kitchens,” says Jayne at Naked Kitchens. “This shift naturally complements the understated elegance of matte worktops. Not only do they pair beautifully with today’s warm, organic palettes, but they are also far more forgiving when it comes to daily wear and tear.”

Oliver at Cullifords agrees: “We are seeing a definite shift towards matte and textured finishes, a movement that will only strengthen going into 2026. Leathered stones, brushed finishes, and ceramics with subtle tactility are increasingly popular across both contemporary and traditional kitchens.”

Matte surfaces are also popular for busy households as the low-maintenance finish minimises the appearance of fingerprints, smudges, or watermarks.

That’s not to say that polished surfaces have been relegated to the interiors scrapheap for 2026, far from it. “Matte finishes will definitely continue to prove popular, but with a more refined finish, and at the same time, high-gloss worktops will remain popular for their ability to add light and drama, especially in small kitchens,” says Nathan Kingsbury.

And there is the possibility to combine the two, although this needs care and an expert eye. Consider introducing glossy accents on smaller areas, such as a backsplash, and using matte finishes for countertops and wall cladding to achieve a balanced look.

But it’s the finishes that sit somewhere in the middle — something like a satin or suede-like texture — that are seeing a significant uptick, say the designers. “Mid-sheen finishes not only age gracefully but often skip the need for heavy lacquers or matting agents, making them a more sustainable option too,” adds Jane Campbell, strategy director at Surface Matter.

Nathan Kingsbury Kitchen expert Nathan specializes in bespoke kitchens, furniture, and interiors, and runs his own design studio with his wife, Amber.

FAQs

Do Matte Countertops Scratch Easily?

This largely depends on what type of material your countertop is made from. Manmade stones are highly scratch-resistant, while natural marble is a soft, porous stone that scratches more easily.

The benefit of matte countertops, however, in whichever material you choose, is that they hide minor scratches better than polished surfaces. This makes matte countertops a practical choice for busy family kitchens. Remember, though, scratches and minor marks are more evident on darker countertops. As an alternative, choose dark countertops with a speckled or veined pattern, which are better at hiding minor scratches and daily wear.

Kitchen countertops make up a considerable part of your kitchen, both visually and practically. That’s why you need to get every last detail right, first time around.

Discuss all the different material options with your kitchen designer and ask which finishes work best for your kitchen set-up and lifestyle. It’s a good idea to see and touch countertop samples in person. That way, you can see up close and personal how your countertop will look and perform in your new kitchen.