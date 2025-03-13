5 Design Mistakes That Will Make Your Kitchen Countertops Look Dated — What Not to Pick (And What to Choose Instead)

Your kitchen countertop can easily become the standout feature of the room. A dramatically veined marble, or a striking stainless steel surface can set the tone for the rest of your space, working alongside, or against, the other elements of your kitchen design. However, with the constancy of the trend cycle, it can be easy to become enraptured by a unique, eye-catching design, just for it to become passé after a few months.

Of course, when designing your home you never want to make decisions that may be deemed outdated in years to come. However, this is even more significant a worry with more costly, labour-intensive decisions. A high quality kitchen countertop can quickly become one of the most expensive elements in your home remodel, especially if you’re opting for a luxurious, natural stone counter. It’s so rarely a simple decision, with hours lost to scrolling through kitchen countertop ideas becoming practically the norm.

Luckily, our experts are here to protect you from falling into the trend trap, and steer us towards timeless countertop styles that are guaranteed to remain chic and classic for several years to come.

1. Harsh Contrasts

Here, Nina combines wood and marble for a softer look that will stay on trend. (Image credit: Nina Takesh)

There's something undeniably alluring about a dramatic countertop, something that feels surprising, and unique. However, as is so often the case, the things that make the biggest statement, can often be the first to fall from grace, relegated to the ranks of outdated kitchen trends.

"Right now, overly graphic veining and bold color contrasts are having a moment," says interior designer, Nina Takesh, "but I believe they’ll lose their appeal faster than people expect."

More dramatic, highly visible veining has certainly become an increasingly popular trend in kitchen design, loved for the punchy contrast it offers, and the intricacy it bring to a design. However, this 'punchiness' is exactly what can quickly become overwhelming and you may find yourself wishing you'd gone for a more pared back finish.

"To create a kitchen that feels elevated for years to come, focus on natural materials in softer, tonal shades that seamlessly blend with the space rather than dominate it," Nina helpfully suggests.

2. Cheap Materials

"There is something nice and soft about wood, it feels warmer and more tactile than stone," says Helen. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

If you're embarking in a full kitchen remodel, it doesn't take long for costs to quickly start stacking up, until your faced with a seemingly insurmountable pile of bills and expenses. So, we can understand how tempting it can be to cut costs where you can, opting for a cheaper option whenever possible.

However, your kitchen counter is not the place to experiment with dupes or alternatives. "I would suggest a worktop is one place to spend a good proportion of your budget," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL kitchens, "A worktop, when chosen correctly can really up the look of any kitchen, big, small expensive or budget, a worktop will bring the room together."

Standout features, that will encounter daily wear and tear, are always the best places to pour a little extra money into. "A tatty worktop is the tell-tale sign of a cheap kitchen, possibly a laminated chipboard or something similar which just doesn’t stand wear and tear," says Helen.

Instead, Helen says, "I would recommend using a natural worktop material every time (marble, copper, stone, wood), as natural products age with more beauty, patina and style and can look good and invariably better the more they are used. Solid hardwood worktops are not that popular at the moment, they come and go in popularity, but for me, they are a great material that can look very chic but can also be less expensive than stone, marble, granite, or quartz."

3. Tiled Counters

Arabescato marble is long-lasting and luxurious-looking (Image credit: deVOL kitchens)

We're never one to shy away from a tile trend, however, your kitchen counter may not be the right place to experiment with an exciting, modern tile style. "Wood and grout around a tiled surface can both stain easily, so I would avoid using these materials as a kitchen surface is likely to encounter spillages," shares Jason Cherrington, director at Lapicida.

When choosing your kitchen island, functionality, and usage is as important to consider as style. While a tiled counter may look amazing at first, as soon as your grout is covered with tea and coffee stains, that visual appeal is going to fade fast.

Instead, Jason says, "Choose natural stone — there are so many beautiful natural stones to choose from. Marble is a surface that is timeless, and it is available in many colour variations to suit all kitchen styles and colour schemes."

4. Trend Heavy Designs

Travertine offers this kitchen a timeless appearance (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Architects: Isabella Cini, Danica Garizio, Mckimm)

"Countertops can quickly feel outdated when they lean too heavily into trends," says Nina.

While it can be tempting to try replicate the trends you see popping up on social media, and in the pages of your favorite magazines, it's important to remember that what you place in your own home has a permanence that an instagram post does not.

"Whether it's highly speckled granite, stark white quartz with intense veining, or glossy finishes that reflect too much light. These materials can overwhelm a space rather than enhance it," Nina continues.

These statement-making designs can quickly become outdated, and you'll find yourself regretting not considering how to design a timeless kitchen.

"I encourage clients to embrace materials that bring depth and warmth," says Nina. "Travertine, limestone, or even fluted stone details add texture and a sense of craftsmanship that feels both current and timeless."

Brooklyn-based design duo, The Brownstone Boys, agree, saying, "When it comes to countertops, materials with heavy speckling, overly polished finishes, or bold patterns that were once trendy can quickly make a kitchen feel outdated. Instead, we encourage clients to choose materials with timeless appeal — think natural stones like marble or soapstone with subtle veining, or honed finishes that add warmth and texture. These options feel classic yet still fresh."

5. Plastic Laminate

Adding a stepped edge can give your countertop more character (Image credit: deVOL kitchens)

"If possible, avoid plastic laminate countertops and opt for a more hardwearing surface for greater longevity," says Jason. This resin-soaked, cured paper is a popular inexpensive countertop option, loved for its affordable price and ability to mimic other, more expensive materials.

However, laminate surfaces are not the most durable choice, and are susceptible to scratches, and can scorch if exposed to high heats.

Jason suggests a porcelain countertop, for a long-lasting option that won't break the bank. "Porcelain is a fabulous hardwearing and cost-effective alternative that can closely match the look and feel of natural stone," he says. "It also has the benefit of being extremely hardwearing and easy to clean, making it perfect for kitchen countertop application."

Don't confuse choosing a timeless countertop design with choosing a boring countertop, there are plenty of unique ways to add a personal touch to your countertop, while still ensuring that it won't go out of style anytime soon.

One of our favorite ways to bring some more character to your kitchen is with a decorative countertop edge, or experiment with the chunky countertop trend.