Alongside adding some additional support and comfort, throw cushions play a pivotal role in pulling a whole living room together stylistically. And best of all, they’re really easy to swap out if you decide that you want to embrace a different aesthetic, or experiment with a new accent color.

However, as a self-titled perfectionist, curating a cohesive throw pillow collection for my sofa can take me ages — especially when I’m shopping online and therefore can't always properly compare colors and patterns. Thankfully, I think I’ve found a time-saving solution: throw cushion sets.

Taking the stress out of styling your sofa, these cushion cover sets have already been grouped together, which means you don’t have to worry about doing the mixing and matching yourself. Guaranteed to already look gorgeous when paired, all you need to do is find a throw pillow set you love. The hard work of figuring out how to arrange them on your sofa is done for you. Easy! Here are my favorite sets.

The Set Rust/Natural Palm Printed Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 4 £25 at Next UK Designed with seamless layering in mind, this set comes with four soft cotton cushion covers that’ll add a pop of color and charm to any sofa. There are two in a solid rust color and two printed with a black palm pattern — a perfect complement. But there are also plenty of other colors and designs to explore. Etsy The Chloe Plum Cushion £60 at Etsy UK & I A soft furnishings brand that’s garnered an impressive following on TikTok, Ellenvale Interiors is best known for its expertly paired bundles of throw cushions. This particular bundle contains three completely different cushion covers in similar plum tones, and they’d look lovely stacked together on a loveseat in a snug reading corner. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Lenore Cushion Covers, Set of 3 £22.99 at La Redoute UK These three cushion covers have been inspired by traditional tapestries — combining lush green and orange stripes and detailing. Printed on both sides with their bold designs, they look like the perfect trio when placed together, but can also be just as easily styled individually. The Set Green/Natural Cotton Linen Pom Pom Cushion Covers, Set of 4 £28 at Next UK Serene yet stylish, sage green is a great accent color to choose if you want your living room to feel calming and timeless. All made from a high-quality cotton and linen blend, this set includes two sage green cushions with natural-colored pom poms, and two natural-colored cushions with a sage green pom pom lining. MONDAY MOOSE Soft Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Cushion Cases, Set of 4 £42.30 at Amazon UK These large pillow covers are double-sided, boast contrast piped edging, and have each been made from a sophisticated velvet material. Sticking to a yellow, pink, and orange color scheme, this set oozes sunshine — and best of all, you can buy it in a range of different sizes. Note, cushion inserts aren't included. The Set Black/Cream Stripe Ruffle Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 4 £26 at Next UK With their charming ruffle trims, mixed checks, striped designs, and simple black-and-cream color scheme, these four cotton cushion covers offer a contemporary take on a more rustic style of cushion.

If you like the sound of making some changes in your living space, swapping out your throw pillows is a great place to start – and it’s a really quick and easy thing to do.

Want to go a little further? Switching up the layout by moving some of the furniture around can be another great option if you’re looking for ways to update your living room without redecorating.