Struggle to Mix-and-Match Throw Cushions on Your Sofa? I've Just Found a One-and-Done Trick For Getting It Right

Take the stress out of styling your sofa with these curated cushion cover sets

throw cushion set with mixed orange, natural, and patterned designs on top of a timber box
Alongside adding some additional support and comfort, throw cushions play a pivotal role in pulling a whole living room together stylistically. And best of all, they’re really easy to swap out if you decide that you want to embrace a different aesthetic, or experiment with a new accent color.

However, as a self-titled perfectionist, curating a cohesive throw pillow collection for my sofa can take me ages — especially when I’m shopping online and therefore can't always properly compare colors and patterns. Thankfully, I think I’ve found a time-saving solution: throw cushion sets.

Taking the stress out of styling your sofa, these cushion cover sets have already been grouped together, which means you don’t have to worry about doing the mixing and matching yourself. Guaranteed to already look gorgeous when paired, all you need to do is find a throw pillow set you love. The hard work of figuring out how to arrange them on your sofa is done for you. Easy! Here are my favorite sets.

If you like the sound of making some changes in your living space, swapping out your throw pillows is a great place to start – and it’s a really quick and easy thing to do.

Want to go a little further? Switching up the layout by moving some of the furniture around can be another great option if you’re looking for ways to update your living room without redecorating.

