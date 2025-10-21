How Smart Is Your Sofa? From Wireless Charging Pads to AI-Powered Comfort, Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in One

Designing a ‘smart home’ that is fully integrated is something we can all aspire to. But if you’re a bit of a technophobe (and I can definitely relate), you may be questioning whether certain aspects of smart tech are really worth the hassle. There are voice recognition speakers and entire lighting systems linked by a single button, but did you know that smart tech has made its way into furniture design? And I'm not talking about those bulky bed frames with a built-in TV — but the world of smart sofas.

Sofas are typically a big investment, and if you're currently on the hunt for the best sofa for your lifestyle, you'll likely come across designs categorized as 'smart'. What does that really mean? No, they aren’t able to tell you the answers to complex mathematical equations, but they can make your life a little easier, and often solve common problems you may have with your regular sofa.

In fact, Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf even tested out a smart sofa powered by AI that promises a special mode to keep you totally comfortable, no matter how long you're sitting down.

To find out more, I spoke to three of the brands paving the way in smart sofa design, and discovered why these styles aren't just for automated home enthusiasts.

King Living

King Living's Jasper sofa comes with a number of optional 'smart' features. (Image credit: King Living)

With three stylish showrooms in central London, King Living is an Australian furniture brand that has firmly established itself in the UK. It is a pioneer in high-spec sofas and continues to push the boundaries in terms of what's next in furniture design. In particular, its sofas are designed to evolve with you and your family; to adapt to every living space and lifestyle change.

The brand's design mentor, Chris Cooke, shares that King Living's best-selling Jasper sofa, "has integrated technology, which seamlessly becomes part of the design." It has hidden cable management and comes with the option of adding smart accessories, including lighting, a concealed charging pad, and sound. "Jasper can be personalized for a truly advanced comfort experience," he says.

King Living Jasper Two-Seater Sofa £1,490 at kingliving.co.uk You don't have to invest in a huge sofa to receive the same smart benefits. In addition to seamlessly integrating features like wireless charging and motion-controlled lighting for maximum comfort, the Jasper Two-Seater Sofa also offers versatility that’s not just tech-focused. Like most of King Living’s products, it’s fully customizable in terms of color and finish, and can be rearranged to suit your needs. King Living Smart Round Charging Table £190 at kingliving.co.uk This really clever smart accessory from King Living allows you to wirelessly charge your device without the problem of having unsightly charging leads exposed. It is compatible with any King Living sofas that feature Smart Pockets™ and is available in a range of timber veneer finishes, including Smoked Oak and American Walnut. King Living Jasper Modular Curve U Shape Sofa £4,490 at kingliving.co.uk For a truly statement piece, the Jasper Modular Curve U Shaped sofa is a triumph in smart sofa design. You can customize how many timber shelves you would like, which offer the choice of wireless charging in a stylish and fuss-free way. As well as the optional light-charge shelf feature that creates a beautiful ambience in the evenings just by touch.

Sofology

Sofology's smart sofa range includes everything from hidden fridges to speakers, integrated USB ports, and reclining capabilities. (Image credit: Sofology)

Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology, says that the demand for furniture that not only looks beautiful but also incorporates smart tech is increasing rapidly. "In the last six months alone, we’ve seen a 44% spike in the sales of sofas with features such as integrated charging points, speakers, heated seats, and even discreet fridges,” she adds.

That shouldn't come at the cost of the aesthetic look of the sofa, however, so the brand is working to ensure a design-led approach goes hand-in-hand with innovation. Reclining features, built-in Bluetooth speakers, USB ports, and heated seats are just the beginning. Below are some of the best smart sofas from Sofology.

Sofology Allure Sofa £2,299 at sofology.co.uk Sofology's latest launch, the Allure sofa, offers a level of sophsticated chic that appeals to both early smart tech adopters and the style-conscious homeowner. It features a touchscreen control panel, which can manage everything from Bluetooth music and custom recline positions, to personalized seat temperatures with just a swipe or touch of a screen. Sofology Plaza Three-Seater Sofa £3,699 at sofology.co.uk The fabulous Plaza sofa has an Art Deco-inspired design, with its curved silhouette and striking brass detailing. It's the ideal smart sofa for a frequently used living area or cinema room as it features handy cup holders, storage for snacks, and concealed USB ports. It also comes with a memory button, which means it will save your favorite reclined position. Sofology Sanctuary Two-Seater Sofa £1,999 at sofology.co.uk The Sanctuary sofa is extremely versatile, but you wouldn't know it's loaded with smart tech from its sleek and modern design. Like most tech-led sofas, there are different configurations to choose from, including a console table that features wireless charging. There's also the option to add in a discreet mini fridge, which might be a real selling point for any movie marathon buffs out there.

Natuzzi

Natuzzi offers a premium approach to smart sofas, where innovation meets Italian design. (Image credit: Natuzzi)

Pasquale Natuzzi founded his eponymous furniture brand Natuzzi in 1959, starting from a tiny workshop in Taranto, Apulia. However, from humble beginnings, the sofa brand is now possibly the most dynamic out there when it comes to using clever technology to get supreme comfort.

Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf recently tested out one of the brand's newest innovations — the Mindful 365, a reclining sofa which combines four different functions, including its 'Zero Gravity', which elevates you to the optimum position for your health, with your feet level with your heart. However, it's the sofa's 'micromobility' which is perhaps even more interesting. It's an idea trained on AI models, where the sofa moves imperceptibly to keep your muscles active when sitting down. That feeling of needing to shift around uncomfortably when sitting down for extended periods? No more. Home movie marathon, anyone?

Natuzzi Astuzia Three Seater Sofa Shop at Natuzzi Advertised as 'the most intelligent side of comfort,' this smart sofa is equipped with a USB port for connecting your devices, which has been built in seamlessly in the side of the sofa so as not to compromise on style. It also reclines using the brand's innovative and space-saving Zero-Wall system. Natuzzi Balance Two Seater Sofa Shop at Natuzzi The Balance sofa is one of Natuzzi's most popular designs and is available in different sizes and configurations to suit your space. Recliner sofas can often have a negative reputation, but this design features innovative Zero Wall technology, meaning the sofa can recline without needing extra space behind it, maximizing the space you have available. Natuzzi Mindful Recliner Love Seat Shop at Natuzzi Natuzzi's Mindful project is available in customizable modular formats, from the small love seat, to larger seaters, curves, and corners, finished in a choice of textiles. The interesting seam detail on the arm is what makes it a style essential, and the footrest and extended headrest almost disguise the fact this sofa is a recliner.

FAQs

What Are The Pros and Cons of Smart Sofas?

There are many benefits of buying a smart sofa for your living space. Built-in smart technology, such as wireless charging and Bluetooth functionality, undoubtedly makes your life a little easier and prevents you from having to leave the sofa unnecessarily to disturb relaxation. It's also a great way to conceal the need for cords in a living room, which often disrupts a curated, uncluttered environment.

"As well as upgrades to living room furniture, many people are looking to create dedicated entertainment spaces to recreate that home cinema experience, and this is where smart sofas are becoming a popular choice," adds Julia.

However, there are definitely a few downsides to smart sofas that are worth considering. Anything smart tech can inevitably go wrong, so it's a good idea to factor this in before making the investment. Also, as well as the initial outlay of a smart sofa, they often require a power connection, so you should consider this small cost as well as the practicalities of needing to be near a power source.



Smart sofas definitely have their place in the market. And while it may come with a hefty price tag to begin with, when it comes to modern living room ideas, this one blends smart tech with stylish design seamlessly.

If you feel like a smart sofa could improve your lounging experience, and there is a particular model and configuration from a brand that you love, then it can be a good investment. Smart sofas are yet to offer the most ground-breaking technology, but the sleek features that some of them do offer are undeniably impressive.