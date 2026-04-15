Wait, I Mistook These Table Lamps for Vases — They're Surprising, Sculptural, and Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are

The 'one amazing thing' theory is all about a single, striking hero piece, and these table lamps are the perfect example

By
published
in Features
gif of sculptural table lamps
(Image credit: Next)

As spring approaches, so too comes the familiar itch to overhaul my home. But instead of calling the builders or embarking on a costly and unnecessary renovation, I am sensibly injecting renewed energy with smaller shifts: moving an accent chair here, adding a plant to a shelf there, tossing a cozy throw over the sofa. And in doing so, I’m increasingly attuned to the ‘one amazing thing’ design theory: that a single, well-chosen hero piece can transform the look, feel, and overall thoughtfulness of a room.

Sculptural vases and lamps are perfect vehicles for this, especially in smaller spaces. And I just came across three table lamps from Next that are so avant-garde, I genuinely mistook them for vases at first glance, only realizing their true purpose on closer inspection.

Drawing on organic motifs, they're elegant enough to pass as a vase or even an objet — but earn their keep by moonlighting as a softly glowing light. I wonder if you could even style them with dried flowers...

Shop Stylish Alternatives

In a world desperately hunting for overhead lighting alternatives, these sculptural table lamps prove soft illumination can hide in the least suspecting places.

For more product recommendations, make sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.