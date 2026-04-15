As spring approaches, so too comes the familiar itch to overhaul my home. But instead of calling the builders or embarking on a costly and unnecessary renovation, I am sensibly injecting renewed energy with smaller shifts: moving an accent chair here, adding a plant to a shelf there, tossing a cozy throw over the sofa. And in doing so, I’m increasingly attuned to the ‘one amazing thing’ design theory: that a single, well-chosen hero piece can transform the look, feel, and overall thoughtfulness of a room.

Sculptural vases and lamps are perfect vehicles for this, especially in smaller spaces. And I just came across three table lamps from Next that are so avant-garde, I genuinely mistook them for vases at first glance, only realizing their true purpose on closer inspection.

Drawing on organic motifs, they're elegant enough to pass as a vase or even an objet — but earn their keep by moonlighting as a softly glowing light. I wonder if you could even style them with dried flowers...

Next White Ayla Table Lamp £40 at Next UK Wrapping in on itself like a flower on the cusp of blooming, this unglazed porcelain table lamp is beautifully elegant. Shell-like petals open at the top like a vase, but instead of holding a bouquet, they release a soft, warm yellow glow from within. At 24.5cm tall, it would look right at home on a mantelpiece. Next Green Lola Rechargeable Table Lamp £45 at Next UK Mirroring a pistil stretching skyward, this floral green glass table lamp is as striking as it is sculptural. But it’s not just a pretty piece: it’s rechargeable too, meaning you can pick it up and move it around the home on a whim, bringing a glow to whichever corner feels a little dim. When switched on, the sage green glass comes alive, diffusing into a soft, ambient light that shifts towards warmer white tones. Next White N. Premium Isac Table Lamp £85 at Next UK Available in black or white and crafted from tactile unglazed ceramic, this is a more abstract, artful take that still feels rooted in nature. A reverse conical form rises to 35cm before gently folding in on itself at the top, like a wilting petal. Flick the switch, and a soft glow erupts from within. It would look perfect styled atop a plinth in the corner of a room.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Habitat Gloss Glass Table Lamp in Orange £20 at Habitat UK Away from Next, this mid-century modern orange glass table lamp from Habitat flips the mushroom lamp trend upside down. A curving, vase-like form perches atop a hemisphere, rising to 22.7cm in total, with a paler opaque inner that bounces light around when switched on. The rich orange offers an instant retro hit, but it’s also available in a banker's lamp green to conjure a more studious, academic vibe. H&M Glass Table Lamp £62 at H&M (US) Transforming wavy edges into a sculptural, vase-like marvel, this pink glass table lamp is a real scene stealer. Rising to 31cm, light glows from within, bouncing softly across the white opaque inner to create a diffused, ambient effect. Also available in white and a soft tawny brown, the light is controlled with a plastic switch on a 2m cord. La Redoute Toleco Metal & Amber Glass Table Lamp £84.99 at La Redoute UK Adding a curved metal handle to this glass, vase-shaped lamp gives the whole piece a lantern-like feel, as if it’s ready to be picked up and carried into a dusky corner. It's crafted from sturdy steel, while the glass shade dappled with a tortoiseshell finish is supremely sophisticated. The speckled amber glass softly diffuses the light from within. At 40cm tall, this would be a great addition to a sideboard or hearth.

In a world desperately hunting for overhead lighting alternatives, these sculptural table lamps prove soft illumination can hide in the least suspecting places.

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