We've Sat on This New Modular Sofa From Next — It's Comfy, Has Hidden Storage, and, If You're Brave Enough, Would Look Amazing in Mix-and-Match Colors

As an interiors writer, I've sat on more sofas than I care to count — and with countless more on the market, it takes something special to make me pause. Well, Next's multi-colored modular Crosby sofa is that something special: it's comfortable, customizable, and even conceals a hidden storage compartment in every seat.

Could this be one of the very best sofas on the market right now? Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin has seen and felt it in person, and says, "The fact it has hidden storage means it's slightly firmer, and not necessarily a 'slump in me after a long day' sort of sofa, but it helps you sit upright, and is pretty comfortable otherwise — plus, it looks great."

Built around three pieces: a center seat, a corner piece, and a footstool, Next's Crosby modular sofa unlocks any number of different arrangements, be that standalone accent chairs, compact love seats, corner configurations, sprawling lounges, and all in one color and fabric, or, if it were me, a mix of each.

If you're not yet versed in the magic that is modular (or sectional) sofas, their chameleonic adaptability and built-in benefit are baked into their Lego-like construction: they're a breeze to get through doorways and tight hallways, and can be continuously arranged and rearranged into endless configurations as your space, or family, grows.

Add storage concealed within each module, and well, honestly, what's not to love?

Next Crosby Modular Sofa Center Piece With Storage in Soft Velvet Rust Brown £399 at Next UK Constructed from wood and upholstered in a brushed weave or tactile velvet, the Crosby sits 86cm high and has a conversational, low-rise back and four feet that elevate it just slightly off the ground.



The back and seat cushions are plump, the pie-crust piped edges give it a soft casualness — but whip them up to reveal cavernous storage space 15cm deep below, perfect for stowing away extra cushions, blankets, or even coffee table bric-a-brac you’d rather hide away.

Build your own corner sofa by clipping the center and corner pieces together, or combine two corner pieces to build a cozy loveseat. With its curved back, the armless Crosby sofa could also make a stylish accent chair, and if you are really tight on space, you could easily add a wooden tray to the footstool to make it double up as a coffee table.

Available in three colors (olive green, oyster white, and a velvet rust brown), I could imagine the seats mixed and matched — a subtle callback to Roche Bobois’s now-iconic 70s Mah Jong sofa, which sits lower to the floor and comes in a more kaleidoscopic array of colors and patterns.

Alternative Modular Sofas

Loaf Wodge Armless Love Seat £1,045 at loaf.com This pricier modular sofa option from Loaf epitomizes the brand’s ethos: I can picture myself slumped into it all day long. As with all Loaf sofas, the Wodge is available in almost every shade and tone under the sun, with 132 fabrics to choose from — true personalization. Push it beside the Wodge Single Chaise Seat for the perfect movie marathon location (just add popcorn). Soho Home Noelle Modular Curved Armchair in Velvet Lichen £2,795 at Soho Home Pair two of Soho Home’s gorgeously curvaceous Noelle modular armchairs for the most stylish semi-circle sofa, featuring rich velvet or tactile bouclé upholstery and 70s-inspired oak veneer sides with a burl finish. Or create a more traditional scheme with the help of the straight module. You could even mix and match velvet shades to create a sofa sunset. Swyft Home Model 06 Middle Module Seat in Pumice £879 at Swyft Home With deep proportions despite the slim profile, I want to sink right into this high-backed Swyft modular sofa. The Model 06 range includes cushions, armrests, and backs, making this a truly customizable piece. And if you like the style but decide against modular in the end, don’t miss Swyft’s pre-built sofas in the same range, spanning classic two-seaters to giant corner sofas.

Excuse me while I rearrange my entire living room… If you're looking for sofa ideas for small spaces, we've got plenty, but my most important tip: Don't just measure your space, but make sure you measure your front door and hallway first!