If you'd have asked me as a teenager what I considered to be the ultimate sign of sophistication, I would have said having a chaise longue somewhere in your home. From the rich velvet upholstery to the singular scrolled arms, those elegantly designed seats seemed like the pinnacle of luxurious lounging.

Fast forward to today, and while my interior tastes have certainly moved on from the vintage Victorian aesthetic, I'm still always on the lookout for elongated seats and sofas that allow me to fully stretch out my legs at the end of a long day. And with its sleek and simple armless design, this Sawyer Chenille Modular Click Clack Sofabed Chaise Unit from La Redoute feels like a great contemporary option.

But that's not all. As well as offering a significant step-up in comfort from a standard-depth armchair, this chic chaise unit also boasts a click-clack backrest — meaning it can be quickly and easily transformed into a single sofa bed. Put simply, it's the perfect sleeper chair bed for anyone who much prefers to lounge with their feet off the floor.

30% Off SO'HOME Sawyer Chenille Modular Click Clack Sofabed Chaise Unit £349.99 at La Redoute UK With its simple and streamlined design and soft and velvety chenille upholstery, this chic chaise would make a sophisticated addition to any cozy reading corner — but it will also slot seamlessly alongside other sofa units in the modular Sawyer range, thanks to its versatile armless design. Best of all, thanks to the handy click-clack mechanism in the backrest, it can also be instantly transformed into a guest-ready sleeping space.





Boasting clean lines, a structured shape, and solid wood conical legs, it's a chaise that'll look right at home in a space that embraces industrial or mid-century design. "I'm very pleased with this as a chaise in my study that helpfully doubles as an extra bed at a pinch," reports one customer.

Currently 30% off in La Redoute's Big Spring Sale, this SO'HOME unit is definitely the best chaise sofa bed if you're specifically after something that's modular. But if armrests or hidden storage are more important to you, I've seen a few other chaise sofa beds that might also be worth considering.

DUSK Soho Chair Bed in Chenille Olive £379 at Dusk.com Upholstered in a snuggly olive chenille fabric, this armchair bed has a really luxurious look and feel. A 3-in-1 piece of furniture, simply pull out the seat to make it a chaise, and then collapse the backrest for a full-blown single sofa bed. Best of all, it even comes with some handy hidden storage. SO'HOME Piper Chenille Pop-Up Sofabed £649.99 at La Redoute UK With its sculpted back, curved arms, and elegant piped detailing, this pop-up sofa bed feels spot-on for a stylish and contemporary space. It's upholstered in a soft and comfortable chenille fabric, and you can choose from a natural, mink, or rust finish. IKEA LINDÅKRA 2-Seat Sofa-Bed in Vissle Dark Grey £499 at ikea.com A contemporary take on the silhouette of a traditional chaise longue, this functional single sofa bed can be laid out in a range of different formats. There's a surprising amount of hidden storage underneath the main sofa, and the pouffe is completely detachable — meaning it can also be used as an extra seat, or small coffee table. Dunelm Cayla Chenille Pop Up Sofa Bed £499 at Dunelm As well as looking really chic, this armchair bed is spacious enough to properly snuggle on when extended — and when you collapse the backrest, it quickly and easily transforms into a small double sleeping space. Vesgantti 3-in-1 Convertible Sofa Bed Chair in Beige £145.73 at Amazon UK This 3-in-1 chair, chaise, and single bed is relatively simple in design, but manages to tick a fair few key functional boxes. The pull-out trundle design makes it easy to transform, and I love that the backrest can be adjusted to three different levels. And it's even got side pockets. Roseland Furniture Keller Single Sofa Bed £629.95 at roselandfurniture.com This stylish armless accent chair is the perfect size and shape for a compact corner, and comes upholstered in either an olive or taupe chenille fabric. But best of all, the backrest is fully adjustable — slide it back and forth to switch up the seat depth, and increase the length of the sleeping space.

These single chaise chair beds are great for accommodating the occasional overnight guest who's managed to miss the last train home. But for more than one visitor, you'll need a considerably more spacious solution — like one of the best sleeper sofas and sofa beds.

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