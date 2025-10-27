You'd Never Know This Wall Art Also Secretly Heats Your Home — It's Perfect for Small, Cold Spaces That Need a Little Warming Up

Is it art? Or is it the newest way to stay cozy without sacrificing on style? Answer: It's both

Image of a framed Picasso poster on a grayish-purple and white checkerboard background.
(Image credit: Klarstein)
Look, the art student in me doesn't really need any excuse to hang more art in my home — where there is space, there is space for art. However, never has there been a more compelling reason than when I discovered Klarstein's Wonderwall Air Art Smart Infrared Heater. In case that's not clear enough, yes, it's art, and yes, it's also a heater.

Now I know, a piece of artwork that also heats a room seems like futuristic technology; it's definitely not your average wall art. And while it's certainly not the most expected or common way to make a cold room feel warmer, this out-of-the-box technology may just be the most stylish.

If I'm completely honest, it's probably not the first piece of art I'd reach for — but for some people, it'll fit into their existing decor perfectly. And still, considering it's super flat and hangs on the wall just like art (read: discreet), and emits infrared rays that effectively heat a 10-square-meter area around it, I'm happy to look past that.

Klarstein lists this type of heating as extremely energy-efficient: 98 percent of the absorbed power is converted into heat radiation. Not only that, but if you've been studying up on how to use times and sensors to save on electricity bills, you're in luck because this device comes with a thermostat, auto switch-off function, weekly timer, and smart WiFi control via app to help regulate your heat usage.

While this abstract design would work well in modern spaces, if you, like me, don't particularly love the style, the good news is that you can choose from a few different preset options within the app. Plus, there are other sizes available, like this larger Wonderwall Smart Infrared Panel Heater (£158.99, also from Klarstein) that offer more display options.

This smart art heater feels like the beginning of what is to come in terms of chic technology mingling with interior design. But for now, here are a few more ways to heat your home ever so stylishly this winter.

More Stylish Smart Heaters to Shop

This artwork-turned-heater has me dreaming of the beautiful smart home devices we can sprinkle into our interiors. I wonder what else is out there...

