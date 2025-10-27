Look, the art student in me doesn't really need any excuse to hang more art in my home — where there is space, there is space for art. However, never has there been a more compelling reason than when I discovered Klarstein's Wonderwall Air Art Smart Infrared Heater. In case that's not clear enough, yes, it's art, and yes, it's also a heater.

Now I know, a piece of artwork that also heats a room seems like futuristic technology; it's definitely not your average wall art. And while it's certainly not the most expected or common way to make a cold room feel warmer, this out-of-the-box technology may just be the most stylish.

If I'm completely honest, it's probably not the first piece of art I'd reach for — but for some people, it'll fit into their existing decor perfectly. And still, considering it's super flat and hangs on the wall just like art (read: discreet), and emits infrared rays that effectively heat a 10-square-meter area around it, I'm happy to look past that.

Klarstein Air Art Smart Infrared Heater £161.99 at klarstein.co.uk This artwork-wall heater is 60x80cm with a 500W heating system. It has an app to control the temperature, plus, it comes with all the mounting accessories you need to hang it on your wall. The device has mostly 5-star ratings, with customers noting that it heats the room "shockingly well" for the low price and is relatively energy efficient. However, one reviewer comments that the remote control is slightly tricky to use, but I'm sure once you get the hang of it, it's fine.



Klarstein lists this type of heating as extremely energy-efficient: 98 percent of the absorbed power is converted into heat radiation. Not only that, but if you've been studying up on how to use times and sensors to save on electricity bills, you're in luck because this device comes with a thermostat, auto switch-off function, weekly timer, and smart WiFi control via app to help regulate your heat usage.

While this abstract design would work well in modern spaces, if you, like me, don't particularly love the style, the good news is that you can choose from a few different preset options within the app. Plus, there are other sizes available, like this larger Wonderwall Smart Infrared Panel Heater (£158.99, also from Klarstein) that offer more display options.

This smart art heater feels like the beginning of what is to come in terms of chic technology mingling with interior design. But for now, here are a few more ways to heat your home ever so stylishly this winter.

More Stylish Smart Heaters to Shop

Best Heating Vertical Flat Double Panel Designer Radiator £299.95 at bestheating.com This radiator may not be a deceptive artwork, but the bright red style makes it a piece of art in itself in my eyes. It has over 1,000 reviews online with an average of 4.9 stars for its performance and high-quality heating. We love a form meets function piece! De'longhi Capsule Fan Heater £59.99 at Lakeland A space heater is one of those things that tends to always take away from the design of a room. That's why I love this one from De'Longhi that is both functional and design-forward. It's a brand you can trust for quality products, especially with this self-regulating fan heater. Best Heating Dry Heat Smart Electric Heater £199.96 at bestheating.com Maybe it's because I just explored the panel drenching design trend, but I am loving the style-forward look of this smart panel heater. It has an impressive percentage of 5-star reviews on the Best Heating site, and it's a radiator variation that feels extremely contemporary.

This artwork-turned-heater has me dreaming of the beautiful smart home devices we can sprinkle into our interiors. I wonder what else is out there...

