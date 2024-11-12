I've Just Found the Best Things to Shop to Recreate Your Favorite Spaces From Instagram This Year

Have you ever seen, and promptly fallen for, a particular chair (or vase, or rug, or throw pillow) while looking through a home tour or scrolling Instagram for interior inspiration? Of course you have. The real question is: Were you able to find out where those coveted items were from or how to buy them? To have to leave an image languishing forever on your mood board, destined to be haunted by that perfect piece is, in my experience, horrible.

Now as an interiors editor, I strive never to inflict such cruelty on another person. In fact, I've made it my (and my team's) mission to actively seek out the best homewares, furniture, and décor, to share where to buy it, and most importantly, highlight the best home deals to shop it from.

So, Black Friday feels like the perfect time to take a look back at some of the images we've shared across Instagram that you, our audience, loved the most. I've scoured the internet to find where you can shop particular pieces from each space (or something similar), making a solid effort to source on-sale and discounted finds.

As we're not quite at Black Friday just yet, not all of the sales are currently live. I'll be doing my best to check back in, updating prices as they change. So, you've seen how to style it, now here's where to shop the look.

1. This Quirky and Colorful Dining Nook

(Image credit: Ozan Bal. Design by Merve Kahraman)

There is a lot to love about this colorful dining nook, designed by New York City-based Merve Kahraman. It's hard to know where to start really. Perhaps the piece that stands out the most is the slightly unusual choice of ottomans around a dining table. And while it's easy to love Merve's Gina upholstered checkered stools at 1st Dibs, what's perhaps not so easy to love is their price tag — they're currently available for $4,800 each.

But recreating the essence of this space is certainly more attainable if you know where to look. Gallery walls are an easy way to make a big statement without necessarily spending big bucks, and a statement pendant light can anchor a space and set the tone. Like what you see? Here's where I'd shop the look.

Swivel Modern Round Ottoman View at Amazon Price: $92.81 While it's not on sale at the moment, this stylish round swivel ottoman is on Amazon, and I've got all my fingers and toes (and eyes at this point) crossed that it will be included in the upcoming Amazon sale. It features a bolder Houndstooth print, a smooth swivel, and a high-resilience sponge, and seems to do it all — vanity stool, dining chair, office chair, or footrest. Pull it out as extra seating during the holidays, or find plenty of other purposes for it throughout the rest of the year. 69% off 15-Light Dimmable Sputnik Linear Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $229.99, Was: $734.99 This modern (if not a bit futuristic) statement pendant light is currently 69% off at Wayfair. Its 15 lights are dimmable — essential for setting the mood at your dinner party — while the teal-colored glass globes emit a soft light and beautiful shadow. Reviews note that the bulbs don't come included, which is annoying, but "Once the bulbs are in, the chandelier transforms the room." 16% Off Matisse CXXXVII Framed Print in Solid Wood View at Wayfair Price: from $26.99, Was: $31.99 Available in a range of sizes, this piece seems to be a mainstay on any gallery wall these days (and for good reason). The print comes with a choice of nine different fame options — I'm particularly partial to the red that pops playfully against the blue — as well as sizes, depending on your space. Plus, it comes ready to hang in a "self-stick" frame which means no damage to your walls. Throw in a sale, and what's not to love?

2. This Modern and Funky Kitchen

(Image credit: @vistas.design @framuga_studio)

This stunning kitchen by Poland-based FRAMUGA studio feels both contemporary and retro at the same time. Terracotta adds a sense of old-world charm, while quirky silhouettes (I'm looking at you, cushion-topped Bishop stools by India Mahdavi on 1st Dibs) inject the space with a sense of playfulism.

And while this specific space screams "custom," once you start to pull apart each element, there are some quick (and on sale) finds that will help you re-create the look, for way, way less. Plus, I'm proud to say I've also been able to locate the exact artwork for you, and yes, it's on sale.

7% off Paula Purroy Catalan Terracotta Ceramic Wall Tile View at Home Depot Price: $8.50/sq. ft., Was: $9.15/sq. ft. For instant old-world charm, decorating with terracotta accents like these square wall tiles is a wonderful way to add character to your kitchen. Made in Spain, they come in a matte finish, and yes, are currently on sale. If you ask me, the trick to making these look and feel expensive all comes down to your choice of grout — I'd recommend steering clear of a harsh contrast like white and going for something more earthy that will blend in, leaving the tiles to shine. 8% off Parkston Lady With Chrysanthemum by Arty Guava View at Wayfair Price: from $119, Was: from $129 Love the choice of art in this kitchen? Well, you can have it. Currently included in the Wayfair sale, the colorful piece by Arty Guava comes in a range of different sizes, and your choice of a white, brown, or black wooden frame. It comes ready to hang, and, well... just look at the kitchen above if you need any more convincing on how good it looks. Safavieh Kaysar Modern Style Green Round Accent End Table View at Walmart Price: $101.19 Yes, these are clearly not the real deal, but trust me, I did some serious digging to try and find something that came close in terms of looks, but was worlds apart when it came to cost, and this green wooden end table fit the bill. Resembling a spring, and coated in a vibrant "Hyper" green, it's sure to make a statement whether styled along your kitchen counter, dining table, or beside your sofa. If you like the shape but are less sure about the shade, it's also available in a cream and white colorway.

3. This Serene, Color-Drenched Bedroom

(Image credit: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

The concept of color-drenching took the interior world by storm this year, and while some simply apply it to their paint scheme, this bedroom by Charlap Hyman & Herrero, a design firm based out of Los Angeles and New York, saw it spread across the choice of furnishings and decor too, resulting in a pared-back palette that feels surprisingly serene, while making a bold statement.

From the limewash paint on the walls to the velvet bedspread, and transparent floating shelves, it's clear the devil is in the details in this small space. And while it looks like it would be simple to recreate, the key is finding pieces in not just the same color, but the same hue. To help get you started, I've found some for you.

24% off 100% French Flax Linen Duvet Cover Set in Coast View at Bed Threads Price: from $243.20, Was: $320 Available in all sizes, and part of a set of two pillowcases and a duvet cover, this baby blue bedding, crafted from 100% French Flax linen, is as dreamy as the bedroom above. While not made of velvet, linen is a much more breathable fabric to sleep under, and this set is OEKO-TEX® certified, meaning it was made without any of the nasties you often find in factories. Currently on sale for Black Friday, blink, and you might miss out. Remote Control Battery-Operated Blue Wall Sconce View at Walmart Price: $59.99 This pretty powder blue wall light from Walmart is just as clever as it is nice to look at. Controlled via remote, you don't even need to sit up to turn it on, off, or dim its LED, battery-powered lights. It's available in a range of colors, should you choose to drench your space in a different shade, and can be bought as a single or pack of two, if you're planning to style on either side of the bed. While it's not currently discounted, I'll be keeping my eyes on whether it gets added to Walmart's sale. Girl With an Emerald Earring Wall Art View at Anthropologie Price: $268 Good antique (or at least antique-looking) art can be found at a few different places: expensive auction houses, flea markets, or Anthropologie as it turns out. The store's home collection includes a range of different art pieces that look like they cost way more than they retail for, including this "Girl with an Emerald Earring" (which I felt fit the vibe of the artwork in the bedroom above). It's had four reviews so far, each a perfect 5/5 stars, and it's hard to beat that.

4. This Romantic Yet Contemporary Pink Kitchen

(Image credit: Genevieve Garruppo. Design: Paris Forino)

Pink is causing a stink (in a good way) in interior design trends right now. It seems more and more we're finding ways to embrace the sometimes saccharine shade as something more sophisticated and modern as seen in this kitchen by New York-based interior designer Paris Forino.

Splashed across the bar stools, kitchen cabinets, and pendant lights, and extending into the adjacent living space, it feels romantic, yes, but still sophisticated, elegant, and almost neutral. Once again, this space demonstrates the grounding effect of drenching a space in one color, even one as contentious as pink. Here's how to try it for yourself.