The holiday season has come to a close, and January is here — we're talking two-degree days (if we're lucky) and dark skies starting at 4pm. If I've learned anything about preparing for limited sunshine, it's that your indoor lighting is crucial for keeping those winter blues at bay.

As much as it hurts to say (I'm strongly anti-big light), the glow of your lamps likely won't bring the same serotonin boost that daylight flooding through a window will. I guess that's why news of Govee's new Ultra and Sky Ceiling Lights has gone viral (even though the products are still yet to be released). Earmarked for some time around January 9th, the lights are designed to mimic the look (and feel) of a skylight.

Yes, that's right. If you've been struggling to light a dark room this winter, Grovee's upgraded ceiling lights promise custom-engineered LED daylight simulation. The Ceiling Light Ultra is the same size as the Govee Sky Light and shines at up to 5,000 lumens (with a daylight-equivalent 6,500K), according to the Govee site. The former includes AI-generated tech, so you can customize your lighting, while the latter simulates sky-like color and clarity.

It's the kind of smart home gadgets that'll brighten your morning routine, while also looking sleek in your space. Don't fall victim to the winter blues; investing in the right lighting will make your dark home cozier through winter and beyond. Here are six alternatives that are available to buy right now.

Govee LED Flush Ceiling Light £39.98 at Amazon UK Govee has a few other options, including this staple flush ceiling light. The light is 2400LM and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, saying that it provides a daylight-like light and you can customize it to something moodier in the evening. Govee LED Ceiling Light £43.98 at Amazon UK Depending on the style of your room, you can also grab the traditional Govee ceiling light in a square shape. This piece is also 2400LM and works with Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Settings like the color and brightness can be controlled on your phone through the Govee app. Teauliva Smart LED Blue Sky Ceiling Light £499 at Amazon UK Or perhaps installing a smart LED skylight in a larger rectangular shape is the way to go? This one comes in six different sizes depending on how large a faux skylight you need, and the light can simulate the early morning light blue, noon blue, dusk cobalt blue, and natural daylight (all controlled on the Tuya App). Philips Hue Datura Smart Ceiling Light Panel £349.99 at John Lewis This Philips Hue smart ceiling light is designed to fit seamlessly into your home decor and has two color-capable light sources that can be controlled separately via the Philips Hue app. Whether your space needs bright daylight or a sunset kind of glow, this panel promises a high-quality shine. Calex Smart LED Ceiling Light £53.90 at Lights.co.uk This modern Smart Fabric LED ceiling light is for those looking for a slightly more design-forward option. The piece has a dark textile shade that ensures only a subtle glow is projected onto the ceiling. LEDs are integrated and installed behind a plastic lampshade diffuser, which ensures glare-free lighting. Plus, all of the functions (color change, dimmability, etc) can be controlled via the Calex app via WiFi connection or voice commands. Neutral Lighting Arisha Modern Remote Control Flush Mount Ceiling Light £359.99 at neutralighting.co.uk Like the idea of a larger skylight-simulater? This light fixture features a sky blue color that creates light reminiscent of a clear sky. Additionally, it also comes with dimmable color options, so you can adjust the lighting to suit different moods and occasions. The frame is made from metal, and it has an acrylic diffuser.

I don't know about you, but I, for one, will not be letting the dark days of winter get the best of me. A few overhead light alternatives and a smart sky ceiling light with a side of cozy throws and a burning candle or two is just what the doctor ordered this January.