This Smart Ceiling Light That Mimics a Skylight Is Going Viral, Even Though It's Not Available Yet — Here's 6 Alternatives That Are

Gadgets that bring a little light to dark winter days? This is the kind of tech I can get behind

Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features
a kitchen with a false round skylight in the ceiling
(Image credit: Govee)

The holiday season has come to a close, and January is here — we're talking two-degree days (if we're lucky) and dark skies starting at 4pm. If I've learned anything about preparing for limited sunshine, it's that your indoor lighting is crucial for keeping those winter blues at bay.

As much as it hurts to say (I'm strongly anti-big light), the glow of your lamps likely won't bring the same serotonin boost that daylight flooding through a window will. I guess that's why news of Govee's new Ultra and Sky Ceiling Lights has gone viral (even though the products are still yet to be released). Earmarked for some time around January 9th, the lights are designed to mimic the look (and feel) of a skylight.

Yes, that's right. If you've been struggling to light a dark room this winter, Grovee's upgraded ceiling lights promise custom-engineered LED daylight simulation. The Ceiling Light Ultra is the same size as the Govee Sky Light and shines at up to 5,000 lumens (with a daylight-equivalent 6,500K), according to the Govee site. The former includes AI-generated tech, so you can customize your lighting, while the latter simulates sky-like color and clarity.

It's the kind of smart home gadgets that'll brighten your morning routine, while also looking sleek in your space. Don't fall victim to the winter blues; investing in the right lighting will make your dark home cozier through winter and beyond. Here are six alternatives that are available to buy right now.

I don't know about you, but I, for one, will not be letting the dark days of winter get the best of me. A few overhead light alternatives and a smart sky ceiling light with a side of cozy throws and a burning candle or two is just what the doctor ordered this January.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.