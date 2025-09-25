Farrow & Ball Just Launched a Brand New Finish for Woodwork That Might Just Be a Game-Changer for Super Matte, but Super Durable Wall Paneling and Trim

Unless you are going for a dramatic high-gloss or purposely tactile limewash, choosing a finish for your paint may seem like a simple, straightforward, inconsequential decision. In truth, it's anything but. Paying careful attention to this small detail is what elevates your paint project from one that looks good to one that looks fabulous. So, what's the best option?

Over the past year, super-matte has become a tell-tale of a cool, contemporary interior, most popular for its durability and sophisticated low-sheen. Or, of course, you could lean into the high-gloss style that is also having a moment. For something that captures the best of both, though, Farrow & Ball has just released its new Flat Eggshell Finish.

It's a timeless, low-sheen finish that is as durable as it is versatile. For those who aren't as well-versed in the nuances of paint finishes, this Goldilocks product might be the solution you've been waiting for. Find more on Farrow & Ball's Flat Eggshell, below.

Firstly, What is Flat Eggshell?

The finish you choose can significantly alter the appearance of the paint in a space, especially in a dark room or one with a lot of sunlight. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Most of the best paint brands have released a matte paint finish, but Farrow & Ball's Flat Eggshell feels like the final piece to complete its well-rounded selection.

The brand's paint color expert, Patrick O'Donnell, explains, "After the introduction of Modern Eggshell and Farrow & Ball's Dead Flat, we wanted to complete the brilliant durability of these finishes by creating a low sheen product to create a trinity of products that are both beautiful, easy to apply, and incredibly hardwearing."

Hence, the introduction of Flat Eggshell. Together, these three finishes offer the homeowner "a choice of practical finishes at 40 percent, 2 percent, and 20 percent, respectively," says Patrick.

It has all the characteristics of our Modern Eggshell but at a reduced sheen level (20 percent vs 40 percent). What does that really mean? For those wanting a softer sheen on their woodwork, "this is the go-to product," says Patrick.

Patrick O'Donnell Paint Color Expert Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he's worked in showrooms for the brand and people's homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School.

How and Where to Use Farrow & Ball's 'Flat Eggshell'

Cabinetry, panelling, flooring, walls — there is nowhere off-limits for this new finish to be used. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

"Flat Eggshell works well across surfaces and materials in the home, including wood, metal, and concrete," says Patrick. And don't count this finish out for your walls either. "Flat eggshell has a soft sheen and is highly practical for all your decorating needs anywhere in your home," he adds.

For something a little bit more unique, try using it to spruce up old floorboards in your home. Flat eggshell is one of the most durable paint finishes, making it tough enough to withstand daily wear and tear, and a surprisingly beautiful floor paint.

It's a nice low-sheen option for other, more highly trafficked areas of the home as well. For instance, flat eggshell works well for kitchen cabinet ideas, or, as Patrick recommends, "As a way to make gloomy white radiators disappear by applying this finish to match your chosen wall color."

This finish provides a happy medium between regular, slightly glossy finishes and the trending ultra-matte styles. How you choose to use it is up to you.

Shop Paint Colors in Flat Eggshell

Whether you have a few of Farrow & Ball's most popular neutral paint colors in your shopping cart or daring blues and reds are more your speed, you can now shop your favorite shades in the new flat eggshell finish.

Below are a few of my favorite Farrow & Ball paint colors to inspire your next refresh.

When it comes to choosing paint finishes, start with understanding the basic differences between things like gloss vs matte paint, and go from there. Pretty soon, you'll be confidently navigating the paint finish selection at the check-out with ease.