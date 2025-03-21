How to Decorate With Farrow and Ball's 'Railings' — The Secret to Making This Classic Paint Color Work in Your Home
Not quite black, not quite blue, the beauty of this paint shade lies in a refined middle ground. But how should you use it in your rooms?
The age-old paint color question: Should I paint my walls a light neutral or something with more saturation and mood? While more color and boldness may be daunting at first, my opinion is that it always pays off in the end. A home office painted in a dark navy? Dark academia is suddenly the aesthetic. A dining room that pairs a deep gray with warm wood? Nothing is more elegant.
The moral of the story is: when you're looking to create a timeless and elegant atmosphere, don't settle for a millennial gray or stock black — a more interesting counterpart will always do more for your space. Farrow & Ball's Railings is among the best paint colors to pursue. In some lights, it could be mistaken for a dark gray, but don't be fooled, Railings is much more nuanced than that. Hailed as one of Farrow and Ball's most popular paint colors, Railings comes across as a rich charcoal color with undertones of muted blue making it appear almost navy in some lights.
So, how do you use this color? And where in your interiors is it best suited? I've asked a few interior designers who have experience with this color for their best advice.
What Makes Farrow and Ball's Railings So Popular?
Contemporary design has steered our homes away from dull grays, harsh blacks, and uninspiring neutrals. Neutral and monochrome color palettes have been elevated, adjusted, and refined to align with the modern era of embracing color and creativity. A shade that offers a bit more personality, like Railings, stands out as one of the best black paints to use, as it reveals more than meets the eye.
My biggest question when researching the shade was whether or not it was considered a navy. Interior designer and home renovator, Rachael Peters, explains, "It’s close to black but much softer and has subtle blue undertones which for me make it the perfect shade of Navy." However, I would argue that the beauty of Railings is its adaptability. Each interior it inhabits affects whether the color leans more blue, gray, or black.
Florida-based interior designer and founder of Laure Nell Interiors, Laetitia Laurent, says, "Railings is one of those colors that surprises people. It looks black at first, but there’s this deep, almost inky blue undertone that gives it a softness. It’s bold, but not in a way that feels stark or heavy."
Laetitia studied design, art, and history in Paris, and earned her master’s degree in history and international relations from the Sorbonne. Laetitia's design often leans toward a modern aesthetic as she uses European principles of form and proportion as her guide.
Price: £5.50
Size: 100ml Sample Pot
You can see the charcoal and blue tones in this sample of Railings. It is a lovely alternative to a stock black, gray, or white.
Which Rooms Should You Use Railings in?
Railings' muted tones grant it more grace than other dark color trends, making it a paint color that easily adapts to any space. Rachael says, "I’ve used it on a kitchen island which was a real feature against the lighter wall units. I’ve also used it on wall paneling in a powder room where I teamed it with a heavily patterned wallpaper to create a dark, dramatic space." Railings works harmoniously with both minimal and eccentric aesthetics, and it's a stunning dark color for small rooms.
Laetitia says, "I love it in historic homes because it has that richness that makes architectural details stand out — it feels classic like it’s always been there." However, in something like a modern living room idea, Railings can add a crisp, sophisticated contrast. Laetitia adds, "I’ve seen it used on walls, cabinetry, trim — it just works."
"Our perennial favorite, Railings, creates a great backdrop to many a living space," explains Patrick O'Donnell, color expert and brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball. He says, "Your artwork will register with renewed clarity, you will feel cocooned when bathed in ambient lighting at night and colors will pop against it — think chartreuse yellow or bright emerald sofas in velvet or wool."
What Colors Go With Railings?
As for what colors to use with Railings, Laetitia says, "I’d pair it with warmer neutral paint colors, nothing too bright or stark. Farrow & Ball's Dimity or White Tie will keep it feeling rich." And if you want something a little unexpected, "muddy greens or ochres give it that layered, European feel," says Laetitia.
Aged brass next to it will highlight the luxurious yet traditional feel of the shade and make your space feel curated and considered. How you choose to decorate with Railings will transform the room — it's all in the details.
Patrick recommends, "For woodwork, either play with the crispness of our purest white, All White or pull out the nuanced blue in Railings by teaming it with a lighter blue color, like Borrowed Light."
Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and people’s homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School.
There are so many colors that go with black and colors that go with navy blue, and with Railings being a kind-of-black-kind-of-navy shade, it will go with anything. Incorporating a color like this in your home is all about creating drama while keeping the space liveable and cozy. Ready to pull out the paintbrushes?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Brooklinen’s New Airweave Is Your Spring Jacket, But for Sleep — Meet the Ultimate in Transitional Bedding
Not too hot, not too cool, these layers are like spring ready-to-wear for your bed
By Julia Demer Published
-
The 'Grown-Up' Way to Decorate With Light Blue — This Shade Shouldn't Just "Be Resigned to the Baby's Room"
We explore how to bring the lighter intonations of blue into your home in a contemporary and thoughtful way
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
The 'Grown-Up' Way to Decorate With Light Blue — This Shade Shouldn't Just "Be Resigned to the Baby's Room"
We explore how to bring the lighter intonations of blue into your home in a contemporary and thoughtful way
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
3 Times You Should Never Paint a Room Blue, According to a Designer — "Sometimes, It's Harder to Work Around"
Though widely beloved, blue is not always best when it comes to your walls. Here's when not to choose it for a room
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Using the Color Wheel in Interior Design Might Seem Like Extra Fuss, But as a Color Expert, I Promise It’s Foolproof
Understanding how to properly clash, complement, and categorize colors is the secret to unlocking the unexpected in interior design
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
Forget Coastal Themes and Feature Walls — This Is How to Decorate With Blue in the Freshest, Most Exciting Ways
We've been underestimating the power of blue when it comes to our interiors. Here, we break down how to do it well
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
4 Times Designers Say You Definitely Shouldn't Paint Your Walls and Ceiling in the Same Color
Though spaces washed all in one color are certainly popular right now, it could be throwing off your entire room's aesthetic
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
What Is the Most Expensive-Looking Blue? 7 Specific Shades to Paint Walls That Will Always Elevate Your Home
With historical connotations of royalty, divinity, authority, and melancholy, you'll likely never look at blue the same way after this
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published
-
I'm a Color Consultant Who Has Had Light Blue Walls in Every Home I've Owned — Here's How to Make Them Feel Modern
Too many people think that light blue reads as 'coastal' when it comes to interiors, but it doesn't have to
By Patrick O'Donnell Published
-
5 'Motivating' Colors That Will Make Your Home Feel Inspiring and Give You a Productivity Boost
When it comes to boosting motivation levels at home, color experts suggest these encouraging shades
By Kate Hollowood Published