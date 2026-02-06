Every dinner party host knows that when setting a table, the beauty lies in the details. I'm talking name tags, napkin rings, and my latest fixation: cutlery rests. The dainty decor detail adds height, layers, and sophistication to your tablescape. And they're functional too, protecting your linens while showing off your fancy flatware.

Now, are cutlery rests a new thing? Certainly not. In fact, the origin dates back almost 3,000 years, when they were used as chopstick rests in Eastern Asia. And in Western culture, they've been around since at least the 1700s. What they represent is a blend of beauty and functionality in the art of dining — something to elevate both your table and meal experience. So while cutlery rests are a fun rediscovery for planning a playful or elegant tablescape, there is a long connection between cutlery rests and formal table settings.

Of course, the dinner party planner in me had to get the scoop on what kinds of cutlery rests there are floating around homeware brands today. Luckily, my discovery was fruitful — from silver and sleek to whimsical, bon-bon-shaped rests, these are 24 of the most stylish cutlery rests I could find.

Feeling inspired? I think charger plates are another important underdog when it comes to styling the perfect table.