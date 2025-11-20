Barely-There Twig Trees Are Back This Christmas, but Better and Brighter Than Ever — Here are 9 Styles That Won't Swallow Your Living Room Whole
This style is for anyone who wants all the sparkle of the iconic Christmas tree lights, without all the fuss of a fir
It's not Christmas until the tree is up, strung with lights, and trimmed to perfection! As lovely as a full-bodied evergreen is, the amount of space it takes up isn't always the most practical. Not to mention, it simply may not be your style. So, if you're struggling to find foliage that fits your aesthetic, an unconventional route may be just the way to rekindle your festive cheer. Luckily, the Christmas 'Twig Tree' trend is back again in 2025, and arguably, better than ever.
While the words 'Twig Tree' may make you, at first, think of a sad (but somewhat charming) Charlie Brown Christmas tree, don't worry — I'm not suggesting you style a two-foot twig in your living room. No, this Christmas tree idea is about taking all the sparkling spirit of the classic fir style and stripping it down to a more minimalist, avant-garde aesthetic.
What the Christmas Twig Tree lacks in lush foliage compared to a real or artificial fir tree, it makes up for in sculptural, pared-back beauty — a cozy yet chic take on the classic Christmas decorating staple. And, you can apply all the same baubles, bows, and tinsel you're dreaming up, or opt to leave it minimalist. Convinced? Here are a few of my favorites on offer.
This Oliver Bonas tree is one of my favorite Christmas twig tree spottings thus far. The design, with 585 warm white LED lights arranged in clusters on the end of each branch, makes it alternative enough to keep up through the winter season. The base is wooden, making it sturdy and easy to move around, while the metal trunk is wrapped in a brown raffia-style layer for a more natural feel.
This five-foot cherry blossom tree is decorated with acrylic flowers and illuminated by 96 white LED lights. The reviews say it looks expensive when lit, but that the lights can be temperamental after a while. But for only £22, it will add sparkle to your space in a pinch. You can use it both indoors and outdoors, but the batteries are not included.
Why not try something a little different this festive season and adorn your living space with sparkling flowers instead of fir? This faux gypsophila tree from Cox & Cox has 180 warm white LED bulbs and is finished with a sprinkle of glitter. Minimalist with a little maximalist flair. While it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the brand warns that the transformer and plug must be left indoors.
This beautiful, realistic Christmas twig tree is a great alternative Christmas tree and looks stunning whether hung with decorations or left bare. It's fitted with 600 warm white static micro LEDs, which apparently consume up to 90 percent less power than incandescent bulbs — so you don't have to feel as guilty leaving it on all party long.
No room for a full-size fir? Why not opt for a tabletop micro Christmas tree? The gold stem and base will glitter under the glow of the 160 warm white LED lights. However, batteries are not included, so make sure to stock up before the guests arrive. This tree comes in this mini size or as a full six-foot tree.
The best part about twig trees is that they can be a statement piece during Christmas and through the New Year — it's about capturing that winter magic. Style the Snowy Twig Tree with Berries as your main tree, or double up for a twin tree look. And it comes with a timer function that will remain on for eight hours before switching off automatically and turning back on at the same start time the following day.
Unsurprisingly, Zara Home's holiday shop is full of Christmas twig trees, proving that having a tree is more about the glow you get from the lights and shiny decor than the evergreen sprigs (especially if you're going faux). The branches on this tree adjust, and it operates with a plug on a three-meter cable. This may limit where it can go in terms of how many outlets you have, but there is no comprise on style.
Embrace a contemporary twist on holiday decor with this 6ft light-up cluster twig tree. Each branch is tipped with warm white bulbs, casting a radiant, welcoming glow. Designed with four sturdy legs and powered by mains electricity, it’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings.
This Christmas twig tree from Cox & Cox leaves a dainty and ethereal impression. The base is slender and the branches are adorned with 1,350 warm white LED bulbs — ideal for capturing that famous Christmas twinkle. Plus, you can style this tree both indoors and out, or size up to the large tree.
Why not change things up this holiday season? I recently discovered the Christmas tree kokedamas as another way to do a cool, minimalist take on Christmas decor.
