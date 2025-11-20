It's not Christmas until the tree is up, strung with lights, and trimmed to perfection! As lovely as a full-bodied evergreen is, the amount of space it takes up isn't always the most practical. Not to mention, it simply may not be your style. So, if you're struggling to find foliage that fits your aesthetic, an unconventional route may be just the way to rekindle your festive cheer. Luckily, the Christmas 'Twig Tree' trend is back again in 2025, and arguably, better than ever.

While the words 'Twig Tree' may make you, at first, think of a sad (but somewhat charming) Charlie Brown Christmas tree, don't worry — I'm not suggesting you style a two-foot twig in your living room. No, this Christmas tree idea is about taking all the sparkling spirit of the classic fir style and stripping it down to a more minimalist, avant-garde aesthetic.

What the Christmas Twig Tree lacks in lush foliage compared to a real or artificial fir tree, it makes up for in sculptural, pared-back beauty — a cozy yet chic take on the classic Christmas decorating staple. And, you can apply all the same baubles, bows, and tinsel you're dreaming up, or opt to leave it minimalist. Convinced? Here are a few of my favorites on offer.

Why not change things up this holiday season? I recently discovered the Christmas tree kokedamas as another way to do a cool, minimalist take on Christmas decor.