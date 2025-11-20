Barely-There Twig Trees Are Back This Christmas, but Better and Brighter Than Ever — Here are 9 Styles That Won't Swallow Your Living Room Whole

This style is for anyone who wants all the sparkle of the iconic Christmas tree lights, without all the fuss of a fir

A pink and sage green checkerboard background with cut-outs of different twig-style Christmas trees.
(Image credit: Oliver Bonas, Habitat, Next, M&S, Zara Home, John Lewis, Cox & Cox)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's not Christmas until the tree is up, strung with lights, and trimmed to perfection! As lovely as a full-bodied evergreen is, the amount of space it takes up isn't always the most practical. Not to mention, it simply may not be your style. So, if you're struggling to find foliage that fits your aesthetic, an unconventional route may be just the way to rekindle your festive cheer. Luckily, the Christmas 'Twig Tree' trend is back again in 2025, and arguably, better than ever.

While the words 'Twig Tree' may make you, at first, think of a sad (but somewhat charming) Charlie Brown Christmas tree, don't worry — I'm not suggesting you style a two-foot twig in your living room. No, this Christmas tree idea is about taking all the sparkling spirit of the classic fir style and stripping it down to a more minimalist, avant-garde aesthetic.

What the Christmas Twig Tree lacks in lush foliage compared to a real or artificial fir tree, it makes up for in sculptural, pared-back beauty — a cozy yet chic take on the classic Christmas decorating staple. And, you can apply all the same baubles, bows, and tinsel you're dreaming up, or opt to leave it minimalist. Convinced? Here are a few of my favorites on offer.

Why not change things up this holiday season? I recently discovered the Christmas tree kokedamas as another way to do a cool, minimalist take on Christmas decor.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.