I Wasn’t a Fan of Canvas Garden Chairs, Until I Saw This Cretan Villa We Featured Last Summer — Now I Think They’re Prime Mediterranean Chic

Even if your backyard isn't a sun-soaked beachside terrace, these chairs bring the taste of the Mediterranean to your outdoor space

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An outdoor terrace with a pergola and wooden / canvas chairs around a dining table
Looking to bring warmth and comfort to your outdoor space? Canvas chairs have the Livingetc seal of approval
(Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

If you ever want strong, unsolicited opinions on outdoor furniture, I'm your person. For the longest time, there was only one thing I disliked more than resin wicker furniture, and that's canvas chairs. Recently, however, I've been forced to eat my words, and it's all thanks to a beautifully styled terraced garden in this Cretan villa that featured in the pages of Livingetc.

Why do I feel so passionately about canvas chairs, I hear you ask? For me, what makes them unappealing isn't so much about one fatal flaw, but an accumulation of inconveniences — they sag with age, they fade in the sun, and they demand the kind of upkeep most of us would rather avoid once summer arrives. And yet, seeing them on the sun-drenched patio of a Cretan villa — thoughtfully detailed and intentionally styled — changed my mind entirely. I decided they're actually the epitome of Mediterranean chic, and they simply need the right setting to shine, whether that's a beachside terrace in Crete or a city garden elsewhere.

With summer on the horizon, we're all looking for ways to refresh our outdoor spaces and make the most of the season ahead, and updating your garden furniture is a great place to start. This year, canvas garden chairs have firmly entered my orbit, and I've scoured some of the best garden furniture brands to find the most stylish options worth investing in.

An outdoor terrace with a dining table and outdoor kitchen sheltered under a pergola

Sun-drenched terrace or rain-soaked balcony, these chairs bring a taste of summer to any outdoor space.

(Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

It wasn't until I laid eyes on the terrace of the Cretan villa that I saw canvas chairs for what they truly are. Here, a warm teak frame and signature sling-like seat culminate in a chair that invites you to settle, rather than perch. The frames feature clean lines, generous armrests, and a sturdy, slightly tapered stance, while the visible joinery around the edge celebrates an artisanal craftsmanship that adds so much charm.

Of course, they look right at home in Mediterranean garden ideas, but even away from this sun-soaked setting, the simplicity of a canvas chair feels just as fitting on a rainy London balcony. They just imbue a space with a warmth and comfort that can't be found in, say, an Adirondack armchair or a wrought iron bench. There’s nothing overbuilt or overly decorative about them. Instead, they lean into a kind of understated, casual elegance that can make your garden the hangout spot for the summer.

In a bid to transform my dark and shady patio into a slice of Mediterranean bliss, I've been shopping for some beautiful canvas chairs that strike the perfect balance between comfort and aesthetic appeal. If you've been influenced by this Cretan terrace, you'll want to know bout Skargaarden's Djuro Square chairs, although fair warning — you might wince slightly at the price tag. Looking for something more affordable? Here are my favorite finds that combine the latest outdoor furniture trends with timeless design, without leaving a huge dent in your wallet.

With summer just around the corner, there’s no better moment to refresh your garden seating and lean into outdoor living once more.

If you’re looking to channel a touch of laid-back coastal style no matter your setting, a canvas chair is a surprisingly chic place to start. Effortlessly versatile, quietly stylish, and undeniably inviting, they’ve won me over this season. Just be sure to avoid some of the common outdoor furniture mistakes if you want to keep them looking their best all summer long.

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Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.