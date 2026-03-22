If you ever want strong, unsolicited opinions on outdoor furniture, I'm your person. For the longest time, there was only one thing I disliked more than resin wicker furniture, and that's canvas chairs. Recently, however, I've been forced to eat my words, and it's all thanks to a beautifully styled terraced garden in this Cretan villa that featured in the pages of Livingetc.

Why do I feel so passionately about canvas chairs, I hear you ask? For me, what makes them unappealing isn't so much about one fatal flaw, but an accumulation of inconveniences — they sag with age, they fade in the sun, and they demand the kind of upkeep most of us would rather avoid once summer arrives. And yet, seeing them on the sun-drenched patio of a Cretan villa — thoughtfully detailed and intentionally styled — changed my mind entirely. I decided they're actually the epitome of Mediterranean chic, and they simply need the right setting to shine, whether that's a beachside terrace in Crete or a city garden elsewhere.

With summer on the horizon, we're all looking for ways to refresh our outdoor spaces and make the most of the season ahead, and updating your garden furniture is a great place to start. This year, canvas garden chairs have firmly entered my orbit, and I've scoured some of the best garden furniture brands to find the most stylish options worth investing in.

Sun-drenched terrace or rain-soaked balcony, these chairs bring a taste of summer to any outdoor space. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Styling: Sania Pell. Design: Cari Giannoulias)

It wasn't until I laid eyes on the terrace of the Cretan villa that I saw canvas chairs for what they truly are. Here, a warm teak frame and signature sling-like seat culminate in a chair that invites you to settle, rather than perch. The frames feature clean lines, generous armrests, and a sturdy, slightly tapered stance, while the visible joinery around the edge celebrates an artisanal craftsmanship that adds so much charm.

Of course, they look right at home in Mediterranean garden ideas, but even away from this sun-soaked setting, the simplicity of a canvas chair feels just as fitting on a rainy London balcony. They just imbue a space with a warmth and comfort that can't be found in, say, an Adirondack armchair or a wrought iron bench. There’s nothing overbuilt or overly decorative about them. Instead, they lean into a kind of understated, casual elegance that can make your garden the hangout spot for the summer.

In a bid to transform my dark and shady patio into a slice of Mediterranean bliss, I've been shopping for some beautiful canvas chairs that strike the perfect balance between comfort and aesthetic appeal. If you've been influenced by this Cretan terrace, you'll want to know bout Skargaarden's Djuro Square chairs, although fair warning — you might wince slightly at the price tag. Looking for something more affordable? Here are my favorite finds that combine the latest outdoor furniture trends with timeless design, without leaving a huge dent in your wallet.

John Lewis Sahara Garden Lounge Chair £149 at John Lewis This canvas chair from John Lewis celebrates a Mid-century style frame with high armrests and tapered legs. It feels slouchy yet sophisticated, with a taupe sling seat that promises to bring that sandy, beachy feel to your outdoor space. Better still, the design is made of an all-weather fabric that's quick-drying and highly resistant to staining and fading. Neptune Denham Canvas Garden Folding Campaign Chair £340 at Neptune This classic option from Neptune has a director-style frame meaning it folds easily for storage. It's a more muted option for the minimalists who want an undersaturated outdoor living room. It's made from teak with heavy canvas slings, and the backrest also pivots slightly, allowing you to lean back for ultimate comfort. Ferm Living Voya Folding Chair £385 at fermliving.co.uk Is a contemporary style more your vibe? This monotone canvas chair from Ferm Living will probably float your boat. Crafted with a high-quality fabric and a lightweight aluminium frame that's durable and resistant to outdoor conditions, it's a low-maintenance option compared to wooden alternatives. Kave Home Vilara Burgundy and Beige Striped Outdoor Folding Chair Made of Fsc 100% Solid Acacia Wood £149 at kavehome.com If you're in search of a more understated pattern, consider this beach-stripe option from Kave Home. If minimal coastal-inspired furniture feels too basic for your tastes, it offers personality without sacrificing sophistication. It also features a quick-drying, water-repellent fabric, making it a perfect choice for your deck, patio, or pool house. Habitat x Scion Folding Wooden Garden Director Chair £50 at Habitat UK Some of us prefer a bit of color and pattern in our lives. For those who can relate, this chair from Habitat is for you. Designed with textile brand Scion, it features a whimsical fox design that brings some personality to your patio. There are also two other designs to choose from, so you can mix and match for a heavier dose of color. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Veniza Acacia & Canvas Director's Chair £67.49 at La Redoute UK Picture this: it's golden hour on your patio, you're eating al fresco with a glass of chilled wine in hand, and you sink into your comfy garden chair while you soak up the sun's final rays. This chair offers the perfect backdrop. Made from resilient canvas and teak-stained acacia wood, it's a versatile folding chair that will see you through plenty of summers.

With summer just around the corner, there’s no better moment to refresh your garden seating and lean into outdoor living once more.

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If you’re looking to channel a touch of laid-back coastal style no matter your setting, a canvas chair is a surprisingly chic place to start. Effortlessly versatile, quietly stylish, and undeniably inviting, they’ve won me over this season. Just be sure to avoid some of the common outdoor furniture mistakes if you want to keep them looking their best all summer long.

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