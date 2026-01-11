Whether you intend on using them to set yourself reminders, for keeping memories, or boosting your productivity from the get-go this year, you need to get yourself a good annual planner.

But what are the diaries set to steal the show in the coming months? The coolest stationery brands have outdone themselves this year with great design — so much so that you might be a little spoilt for choice.

To help you get your ducks in a row from as early in the year as possible, I have turned to my decades-long love of all things paper and pen and identified 12 beautifully crafted yearly planners sure to make every day at work — or in school — count. Selected for their distinctive look, from vintage-inspired buys to hyper minimalist ones, each of the paper planners below was designed to infuse character and calm into your everyday life.

From the in-demand Japanese stationery houses giving your office a retro-fueled vibe to collectible desk accessories worth adding to your arsenal, this edit of 2026 year planners lets you get ahead, in style.

