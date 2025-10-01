I Think I've Found the Most Stylish, Luxe Packing Cubes for Your Suitcase — This Is Where I'd Buy Them From Every Time

Over my last few trips, I have become increasingly attached to packing cubes. You will never find me without at least four individual zipped bags to keep my outfits planned and split by function. And even though they're typically hidden away in my suitcase, I like mine stylish.

Cool travel brand Away is the latest to be on my radar, and its range of packing cubes and organizers is definitely worth investing in ahead of your upcoming travels. Plus, since each product in the collection is geared towards a specific function, it makes learning how to use packing cubes a breeze.

Here's a peek at what you can expect from the brand and some tips on how to double the purpose of these travel accessories by making your packing cubes work at home.

FAQs

Are Away Travel Packing Cubes Worth It?

Yes. If you're after water-repellent compression packing cubes, durable dry bags, and compact tech cases that last and look good, Away is a brilliant choice. Rather than designing travel accessories that only deliver on style, the brand has incorporated smart organizational features and compartments that make both packing and unpacking less chaotic.

Do Packing Cubes Really Work for Travel?

Packing cubes definitely work for travel and can do right by your wardrobe even when you're looking for closet organization ideas in your own home. And if your packing cubes are compression-based, then you can bet on extra space in your suitcase.

If you're on the hunt for more Livingetc-approved travel essentials, our roundup of must-haves from the Gap x BÉIS Collection should be your next stop.