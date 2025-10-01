I Think I've Found the Most Stylish, Luxe Packing Cubes for Your Suitcase — This Is Where I'd Buy Them From Every Time
Vacation in style and comfort with these stylish packing accessories that take the stress out of organizing
Over my last few trips, I have become increasingly attached to packing cubes. You will never find me without at least four individual zipped bags to keep my outfits planned and split by function. And even though they're typically hidden away in my suitcase, I like mine stylish.
Cool travel brand Away is the latest to be on my radar, and its range of packing cubes and organizers is definitely worth investing in ahead of your upcoming travels. Plus, since each product in the collection is geared towards a specific function, it makes learning how to use packing cubes a breeze.
Here's a peek at what you can expect from the brand and some tips on how to double the purpose of these travel accessories by making your packing cubes work at home.
Color: Coast Blue
When you're folding clothes for travel, you can utilize these Compression Packing Cubes to make the most of your suitcase real estate without having to sit on your luggage to zip it shut.
Color: Salt White
These Insider Packing Cubes will come in handy when you're unpacking your suitcase on holiday, especially if you're low on hanger space and maximizing drawer storage.
Color: Clubhouse Green
I'm sorry, but you will never find me packing my heels and trainers directly into my luggage. Which is why I love the idea of using this Running Shoe Cube to neatly pack my backpack for travel.
FAQs
Are Away Travel Packing Cubes Worth It?
Yes. If you're after water-repellent compression packing cubes, durable dry bags, and compact tech cases that last and look good, Away is a brilliant choice. Rather than designing travel accessories that only deliver on style, the brand has incorporated smart organizational features and compartments that make both packing and unpacking less chaotic.
Do Packing Cubes Really Work for Travel?
Packing cubes definitely work for travel and can do right by your wardrobe even when you're looking for closet organization ideas in your own home. And if your packing cubes are compression-based, then you can bet on extra space in your suitcase.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.