Kylie Jenner Has Been Sharing Sneak Peeks of Her Latest Renovation, but It's Her Marble-Drenched Bathroom That Caught My Eye — Here's Why

Renovation content isn't typically what I go to Kylie Jenner's Instagram account for, but lately she's been feeding us sneak peeks of her latest home build, which features a two-storey closet, no less. And while I'm certainly captivated by that idea, it's her bathroom that's really caught my attention — with a shower drenched in Calacatta Viola marble.

Now, those who know, know that this streaky, burgundy type of marble was everywhere a few years ago. I'm not saying it ever really left the trend cycle, but with color trends for 2026 heavily favoring the deep, cherry-brown color again, I wouldn't be surprised to see it back in the spotlight (and our showers) in 2026.

"Although it's certainly true that Calacatta Viola had a strong moment in the spotlight a few years ago, Kylie's bathroom proves that this striking marble is far from passé," says Livingetc design writer Maya Glantz (who spends most of her days staring at bathrooms). "Unlike other more statement-making materials, this stone is neutral enough to remain a timeless classic, while the intense purple veining keeps it from ever feeling boring or safe." Could this be a late bathroom trend for 2026?

Image 1 of 4 Inclusion of a built-in bench show how this bathroom is designed to be the pinnacle of luxurious relaxation. (Image credit: @kyliejenner Arched doorways are the staple of soothing, calm space — what more could you ask for when building a dream two-storey closet! (Image credit: @kyliejenner These floor tiles seem like some sort of natural stone, it will be interesting to see how they are styled. (Image credit: @kyliejenner A different kind of marble here, Kylie chooses a soft, pinky toned marble for her daughter's bathroom. (Image credit: @kyliejenner

As we collectively shift towards statement-making interiors, I suspect the popularity of bold stones like Calacatta Viola will only continue to rise.

"People are moving away from the all-white minimalism of previous years and embracing richer colors, dramatic veining, and natural textures that feel both luxurious and individual," agrees Urvashi Agarwal, the creative director of Stone World London. "Calacatta Viola, with its deep plum and burgundy veining set against a soft white background, perfectly captures that mood, bringing a sense of drama and elegance that immediately defines a scheme."

And don't be intimidated by its drama. "Calacatta Viola would look beautiful anywhere in the home, but the calming, luxurious finish lends itself particularly well to spa bathrooms," adds Maya.

Calacatta Viola looks incredible drenched all over a bathroom... Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Blank Slate ... or used as a decorative accent in a smaller bathroom, too. Image credit: Madeline Harper. Design: Emily Lauren Interiors

Calacatta Viola marble has beautiful complexity in its veining, which means it works just as well in small accents as it does in larger spaces, bringing added depth and interest.

"When marble has dynamic, colored veining, it pushes the material beyond a traditional backdrop into something more expressive," says Grazzie Wilson, the head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. "Marble will naturally develop character as it is lived with, and for many homeowners, that subtle patina becomes part of the story of the space rather than something to avoid."

If you really want to take it to another level, try mixing different stones. This bold idea can work by using similar shades to create textual depth or, with multiple colors, to create a vivid statement.

So, it seems this classic stone isn't going anywhere soon. And as for Kylie's renovations, consider me hooked — I'm definitely going to be keeping an eye out for how else she decorates this, so far very promising, home.

We know Kylie is king when it comes to all things luxurious, so now I'm wondering whether her Calacatta Viola-clad shower might even be a steam shower... now wouldn't that be the dream?