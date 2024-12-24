I've Just Spotted IKEA's Next Big Viral Sell-Out Lamp and it's Only $12.99 — *Adds to Basket*

If you are a fan of the mushroom lamps, Swedish minimalism and moody lighting, don't miss this fabulous find

A gray and white checkerboard background with a white product box in the center. There are three cut-out images of a metal table lamp; they are green, yellow, and white.
(Image credit: IKEA)
Every season, without fail, I hot-foot it down to Ikea to try to pick up that one viral product every self-regarding fan of Scandinavian design is talking about.

Right now, the Spetsboj is having a viral moment: move over mushroom lamps, hello minimalist dimmable table lights. Yup, IKEA's slighter, more stylish variation on the popular mushroom silhouette is causing a stir, and rightly so.

Its sleek, metal cylinder design shows off the lamp's glossy finish while filling the room with an unobtrusive, ambient glow. But what makes it one of the best table lamps to buy right now is that you simply turn the shade to dim or brighten it, so that you can choose your ideal illumination to set the mood you want. You can catch the action in this Instagram video if you want to see it up close. Or, check it out just below. By the way, it comes in a pale yellow and cream as well as green.

Often, modern lighting with great functionality like this can be expensive, but this Ikea we're talking about. For only $12.99, why not get more than one? But, if you can't make it to IKEA, can't bear to shop home deals during the holidays, or, as will be my luck, find it's sold out already, I've picked out a few more of my favorite lookalikes, below.

Spetsboj Table Lamp - Dimmable/green 9

Spetsboj Table Lamp - Dimmable/green

Price: $12.99

Size: 9"

Close-up image of a bed and a bedside table in a white bedroom. There is light pink bedding on the bed and the table has a few books on it, glasses, a glass of water, and a light yellow lamp that is on.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Shop Similar Styles

Joss & Main Staci Majlinda Rechargeable Led Table Lamp & Reviews | Wayfair
Rechargeable Led Table Lamp

Price: $95, Was: $117.60

Finish: Satin Nickel

Chrome accents and metallic finishes are the perfect pop of playfulness. This dimmable LED lamp from Wayfair will add a chic touch of light to an office desk, bedside table, or even in the kitchen.

Wembley Cordless Table Lamp
Wembley Cordless Table Lamp

Price: $128

Color: Brown

Say cordless lamp and I am sold. Without the restriction of a cord, this Wembley lamp from Lulu and Georgia can be placed anywhere in the home. Brown is one of the most popular color trends for 2025, so this chic lamp is a score for style.

Poldina Pro Micro Rechargeable Lamp
Poldina Pro Micro Rechargeable Lamp

Price: $125

Color: Lime

A micro lamp is the perfect solution for small bedside table ideas and sleek accent pieces. This Poldina lamp from Anthropologie is not only dimmable but comes in a few other colors and a larger size. Not to mention, this shade of lime green is the perfect way to hop on the strategic neon interior trend.

Modern Dimming Table Lamp

Modern Dimming Table Lamp

Price: $25.99

Color: Dark Green

This modern dimming table lamp is the classic mushroom lamp look but with a slightly more classic shape. For only $25.99, you can purchase a pair of these or make it a statement piece on its own.

Cordless, Dimmable Mushroom Table Lamp
Cordless, Dimmable Mushroom Table Lamp

Price: $39.99

Color: Wine Red

This dimmable mushroom lamp from Amazon has the unexpected red theory written all over it. Not to mention, its deep rich hue feels very on-trend for this year's oxblood red obsession. A win-win for style!

Sakringt 2 Pack Cordless Table Lamp Rechargeable,5000mah Battery Powered Table Light, Dimming Portable Led Desk Lamp for Restaurant/outdoor
Cordless Table Lamp Rechargeable

Price: $59

Color: Matte Brown

These matte, cordless lamps from Amazon come in a pair, so you can easily style them on either side of your bedroom, sofa, or throughout the home. The contemporary design caters well to a modern interior design style, while the soft brown color brings an element of warmth.

If you are looking for an affordable and stylish lamp to refresh your space, you cannot go wrong with this fair-priced IKEA buy. Add one to your bedside table, kitchen island, or console table and you will instantly elevate your mood lighting.

