I've Just Spotted IKEA's Next Big Viral Sell-Out Lamp and it's Only $12.99 — *Adds to Basket*

Every season, without fail, I hot-foot it down to Ikea to try to pick up that one viral product every self-regarding fan of Scandinavian design is talking about.

Right now, the Spetsboj is having a viral moment: move over mushroom lamps, hello minimalist dimmable table lights. Yup, IKEA's slighter, more stylish variation on the popular mushroom silhouette is causing a stir, and rightly so.

Its sleek, metal cylinder design shows off the lamp's glossy finish while filling the room with an unobtrusive, ambient glow. But what makes it one of the best table lamps to buy right now is that you simply turn the shade to dim or brighten it, so that you can choose your ideal illumination to set the mood you want. You can catch the action in this Instagram video if you want to see it up close. Or, check it out just below. By the way, it comes in a pale yellow and cream as well as green.

Often, modern lighting with great functionality like this can be expensive, but this Ikea we're talking about. For only $12.99, why not get more than one? But, if you can't make it to IKEA, can't bear to shop home deals during the holidays, or, as will be my luck, find it's sold out already, I've picked out a few more of my favorite lookalikes, below.

If you are looking for an affordable and stylish lamp to refresh your space, you cannot go wrong with this fair-priced IKEA buy. Add one to your bedside table, kitchen island, or console table and you will instantly elevate your mood lighting.

