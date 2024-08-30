Be The First To Know
Executive Editor
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
We Asked Trade Professionals What Home Maintenance Jobs to Do Before Fall — These are the 9 Non-Negotiable Tasks
Carrying out these maintenance tasks will prepare your home for the winter months, and these small precautions could save you a hefty bill further down the line
By Lilith Hudson Published
An Ode to Her Lebanese Roots, Danya Ahmed's Hand-Sculpted Planters Unite Poetry and Brutalism
After relocating from Ohio to Lebanon in search of a "softer, natural existence", the artist found in cement plant vases an opportunity to connect with the environment around her
By Gilda Bruno Published