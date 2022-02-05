Vinyl kitchen flooring ideas – practical advice and inspiring styles

Vinyl kitchen flooring ideas are often overlooked as basic, cheap, and lacking in character. But vinyl flooring has come an incredibly long way since its inception and vinyl options are now wonderfully chic as well as practical. Don't believe us? Explore our favorite styles and get a taste for the hundreds of gorgeous options out there, ready to transform any style of home.

And the experts agree; they reveal why they think vinyl kitchen floors make an excellent choice in a modern kitchen, from its durability, water-resistance, and ease of fitting to the wealth of colors and patterns available.

If you're about to embark on a kitchen revamp or simply looking at some kitchen flooring ideas for a quick refresh, then a vinyl kitchen floor could be the perfect solution for your space.

Vinyl kitchen flooring ideas

1. Choose vinyl flooring for it's durability

Kitchens are at the heart of most homes and usually see a lot of traffic, so it’s best to opt for high-quality, durable flooring that is low maintenance and will stand the test of time. Opting for vinyl flooring will certainly be a very durable option if you're exploring kitchen ideas.

'When it comes to choosing flooring for your kitchen, in addition to style and design, there are three main things to consider: safety, durability, and ease of cleaning,' says David Snazel of Carpetright. 'It is likely there will be spills and splashes from food and drinks so choosing a material that is easy to clean is essential, particularly for busy households. Darker designs and styles will be a little more forgiving to everyday marks.'

'Luxury vinyls are an elegant choice for families as they effectively emulate more expensive design styles, whilst being incredibly practical and durable,' he continues. 'They are not only highly water-resistant, low maintenance and easy to look after, but also compatible with underfloor heating if looking to add a touch of luxury and warmth to the room.'

2. Explore color and pattern with vinyl flooring

If you're after bolder kitchen flooring ideas then vinyl really is the way to go because of the sheer amount of different colors and patterns you can choose between. Wood effect tiles, geometric patterns, color-blocking or even something floral, the flooring world is your oyster.

'A key decorating trend for 2022 is to be more expressive - make bolder color choices, embrace more patterns and mix your styles if it makes you happy!' say the experts at Harvey Maria. 'Harvey Maria's Design Series celebrates chic patterns and heritage colors, perfect for making your kitchen floor more stylish. We love mixing materials - combining patterned designs with our authentic MSeries woods to create zones and borders.'

'Dividing open-plan rooms is a popular trend known as zoning, allowing multifunctional use of space without losing a contemporary and open feel - you can separate dining and socializing areas of kitchens, or add a little pantry or breakfast nook.' All with a clever use of flooring!

3. Be playful with color schemes

Want to have fun with your kitchen color scheme? Well, vinyl flooring makes that pretty easy, from the pattern or color you choose or even teaming the floor with the inside of drawers and cupboards. This H. Miller Bros ‘Seaside Kitchen’ design includes China Blue Heavy Duty Vinyl from the Coloured Flooring Company as well as the same vinyl to line all the drawers.

'While the kitchen cabinetry in the Seaside Kitchen is quite grown up, the China Blue floor vinyl gives the kitchen design a playful tone and contrasts beautifully with the cabinetry which was handpainted in Farrow & Ball's ‘School House White,' says Howard Miller, Co-owner, H. Miller Bros. 'We also lined the bottom of all the drawers in the matching vinyl; the family just love to open the drawers and get a splash of color. It's also very easy to clean!’

4. Remodelling on a budget? Vinyl flooring is a cost-effective option

Vinyl flooring is certainly at the cheaper end of the spectrum when it comes to installing a new kitchen floor. Vinyl flooring can of course vary in price, but if affordability is what you're after then vinyl is a clear winner compared to more expensive stones and solid wood kitchen floor. It's also a fantastic solution if you're doing an effective quick-fix kitchen makeover while saving up for a full kitchen extension.

'Vinyl flooring is a great and inexpensive way to add color, pattern and personality to kitchen-diners without compromising on safety or quality,' says David Snazel, Buyer at Carpetright. 'Being highly durable, slip-resistant and moisture-proof it is ideal for busy households with young children.'

5. Team vinyl with any kitchen style

We're always blown away by gorgeous, envy-inducing kitchen ideas and it can sometimes be a bit disheartening when many of them seem unachievable. But the brilliance of vinyl is you can completely change the look and feel of your whole kitchen by simply changing your kitchen floor.

And it doesn't have to cost the earth either as per square meter it's relatively cheap to buy and a fairly easy floor covering to install. So whether it's a country farmhouse kitchen you have or something super slick and modern, there's a vinyl out there to suit all schemes.

6. Consider vinyl kitchen flooring works if you have underfloor heating

Who doesn't want underfloor heating? It's such a wonderfully luxurious treat for your feet and it can turn a cold and clinical kitchen into somewhere warm and inviting. Plus, you can scrap the radiators. And guess what? Underfloor heating works brilliantly with vinyl flooring.

'Whilst LTV (Luxury Vinyl Tiles) is a great option to be creative with your flooring, Amtico’s products also provide an extra hard-wearing surface with protective wear layer to ensure it is long-lasting,' says Sarah Escott, Design Manager, Amtico. 'It’s extremely durable and robust and is resistant to stains making it great for any room in the home, [especially] high traffic areas. Furthermore, LVT flooring is warm underfoot and can be used with underfloor heating making it the perfect choice.'

'Amtico’s LVT is the perfect solution for any family looking for a low maintenance flooring, whilst still looking aesthetically pleasing. Amtico’s Signature Wood, Abstract and Stone flooring offers a wide selection of choice with the ability to mix and match the product, color, and laying patterns giving you an inspirational choice and an overall personalized design.'

7. Indulge in the checkerboard trend

Looking for the latest kitchen design trends? Checkerboard patterns have got to be at the top for 2022. They are graphic, striking and can look modern or traditional depending on the style of checkerboard design you go for.

'Chequerboard and check will be a big flooring trend this year, one that we were already seeing at the end of last year - go beyond classic monochrome to create a kitchen floor that is more interesting and reflects your own interior style,' say the experts at Harvey Maria.

'In addition, Luxury Vinyl Tiles are designed to meet the demands of modern-day life, something that is extremely important when deciding on the right type of flooring for your kitchen. Harvey Maria LVT floor tiles are not only a stylish choice for your home but are also easy to clean and maintain - ideal for busy lifestyles. They are also waterproof, slip-resistant, and suitable for underfloor heating, so incredibly practical and durable.'

8. Prevent wear and tear in high-traffic areas with vinyl

If there's ever a room where you want a waterproof floor to withstand all the various spills and splashes, then it's the kitchen. 'Kitchens are notoriously high traffic areas and one of the main hubs of the house, and due to this your kitchen floor should be ready to take a lot of spills and scratches, says Marc Husband, Project Design Lead, Leader Floors. 'Vinyl flooring is perfect for kitchens as it is both durable and waterproof, meaning it is also pretty long-lasting. Not only this but it is a very low maintenance option which is really easy to clean.'

'Vinyl flooring comes in hundreds of options, which means you can find a style to match almost any kitchen. I'd always recommend a wood effect vinyl for a cozy but modern kitchen vibe, and for smaller spaces something light and bright like a concrete or stone effect to really open up the space,' he adds.

9. Use vinyl flooring to reduce noise levels

Yep, vinyl flooring can really help lessen everyday sounds such as foot stomping and general echoes in the kitchen because of its soft, bouncy material. 'One of the major benefits is that Moduleo’s wood and stone LVT styles are warm underfoot whilst reducing reflective walking and transmission sound. This makes them an asset for those looking to avoid the cold feel on feet in the morning and wish also to reduce the typical noise of shoes on a floor,' says Matthew Brook, National Sales Manager, Moduleo

In terms of vinyl styles, Matthew comments: 'granite effects seem to be eternally popular in the homes of the UK and we’ve seen people getting bolder with their granite choices, opting for colors and styles which make a statement and really prove to be the key element which a room is designed around. Additionally, industrial interior design is something we’ve seen more of in recent years and we expect this trend to continue.'

Is vinyl flooring good for a kitchen?

Vinyl flooring is a fantastic option for a kitchen floor if you're after something durable, water-resistant, works well with underfloor heating, and available in a vast array of colors and styles.

If you're after something that adds real character and texture to your home, then vinyl flooring might leave you feeling a bit flat, so opt for real wood kitchen flooring ideas with knots that will age beautifully over the years or wonderfully textured stone floors instead.

How much does it cost to put vinyl flooring in a kitchen?

Vinyl flooring is usually an inexpensive choice compared to real hardwood, engineered wood or stone, and brick flooring. And because it's cheaper to install, clean, and maintain, you'll save money there too.

Vinyl flooring may not last as long as real wood floors and might not be an eco-friendly option, but it's definitely one of the cheapest and most versatile floor coverings you could pick for your kitchen.

What's the difference between lino and vinyl?

Many people use vinyl and linoleum (lino) interchangeably due to the similarities of the materials, but they're actually quite different. Lino was the material of choice for floors in kitchens and other utility areas from the late 1800s through to the 1950s, until vinyl came into widespread use as a cheaper replacement in the 1960s.

The simple difference is that linoleum is made from natural and renewable materials including linseed oil, cork, and wood and vinyl flooring is made from man-made synthetic materials such as ethylene (from in crude oil) and chlorine (from salt), which means it can't be recycled and is generally hard to dispose of. Both are durable but vinyl has superior water resistance and is very easy to clean and install, whereas lino needs to be sealed periodically. Plus, humidity and flooding can cause damage to lino. Vinyl can last about 10-20 years, but if well looked after, lino can last for 20-40 years.

What flooring is best for kitchen?

There's not really a right answer for this question. What's the best flooring for a kitchen? Well it comes down to personal taste and personal practical considerations. Vinyl is excellent if you're after something durable and water resistant - great if you've got pets and kids or lots of traffic, but if you're after something more sustainable, something that will last for years and add value to your home, you can't beat real wood floors or natural stones. The choice is yours!