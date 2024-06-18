Nayiri Mampourian
By
published
Classic Coastal Eclectic
Decorative Objects Furniture Glasses and Barware
Kitchen Bedroom Living Room
Oneida, Entertain 365 Stackables Green Glasses, $15

Entertain 365 Stackables Green Glasses

Oneida

$15
Better Homes & Gardens, Lauren Fabric Placemat, $5

Lauren Fabric Placemat

Better Homes & Gardens

$5
Better Homes & Gardens, River 20-Piece Gold Stainless Steel Flatware Set, $20

River 20-Piece Gold Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Better Homes & Gardens

$20
Better Homes & Gardens, Ceramic Striped, $50

Ceramic Striped

Better Homes & Gardens

$50
Nourison, Life Styles Textured Ocean Decorative Throw Pillow, $21

Life Styles Textured Ocean Decorative Throw Pillow

Nourison

$21
My Texas House, Natural White Diagonal Round Wood Decorative Tray, $25

Natural White Diagonal Round Wood Decorative Tray

My Texas House

$25
Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens, Sharma Jute Rug, $119

Sharma Jute Rug

Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens

$119
Better Homes & Gardens, Woven Rattan Table Lamp $39

Woven Rattan Table Lamp

Better Homes & Gardens

$39
Mainstays, Chambray Embroidered Botanical Decorative Pillow, $12

Chambray Embroidered Botanical Decorative Pillow

Mainstays

$12
Better Homes & Gardens, Green Translucent Ribbed Glass Tabletop Vase $15

Green Translucent Ribbed Glass Tabletop Vase

Better Homes & Gardens

$15
Better Homes & Gardens, 12-Pack Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set, $26

12-Pack Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set

Better Homes & Gardens

$26
Better Homes & Gardens, Wood Bead and Tassel Napkin Rings, $9

Wood Bead and Tassel Napkin Rings

Better Homes & Gardens

$9
Stupell Home Decor, Beach Foam Coastal Shore Art Print, $59

Beach Foam Coastal Shore Art Print

Stupell Home Decor

$59
Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens, Hand Carved Wood Tray, $15

Hand Carved Wood Tray

Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens

$15
Better Homes & Gardens, Woven Tufted Decorative Lumbar Pillow, $15

Woven Tufted Decorative Lumbar Pillow

Better Homes & Gardens

$15
My Texas House, White Distressed Stripe Round Stoneware Vase, $13

White Distressed Stripe Round Stoneware Vase

My Texas House

$13
Better Homes & Gardens, Mira Swivel Chair, $248

Mira Swivel Chair

Better Homes & Gardens

$248
Better Homes & Gardens, Springwood Caning Side Table, $98

Springwood Caning Side Table

Better Homes & Gardens

$98
Linon, Lawsonia 2-Tier Mid-Century Mobile Bar Cart, $193

Lawsonia 2-Tier Mid-Century Mobile Bar Cart

Linon

$193
Better Homes & Gardens, Springwood Caning Desk, $197

Springwood Caning Desk

Better Homes & Gardens

$197
Better Homes & Gardens, 8-Pack Tritan Ribbed Arch Tumbler Set, $20

8-Pack Tritan Ribbed Arch Tumbler Set

Better Homes & Gardens

$20
Thyme & Table, 4-Piece Stainless Steel Gold Bar Tool Set, $20

4-Piece Stainless Steel Gold Bar Tool Set

Thyme & Table

$20
Thyme & Table, 4-Piece Scalloped Shot Glass Set, $8

4-Piece Scalloped Shot Glass Set

Thyme & Table

$8
Thyme & Table, Stainless Steel Ice Bucket, $20

Stainless Steel Ice Bucket

Thyme & Table

$20
Thyme & Table, 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $79

15-Piece Knife Block Set

Thyme & Table

$79
Thyme & Table, 2-Piece Acacia Cutting Board Set, $25

2-Piece Acacia Cutting Board Set

Thyme & Table

$25
Better Homes & Gardens, Rubber Wood Cake Stand, $20

Rubber Wood Cake Stand

Better Homes & Gardens

$20
The Pioneer Woman, Prairie Signature 14-Piece Cast Aluminum Cookware, $129

Prairie Signature 14-Piece Cast Aluminum Cookware

The Pioneer Woman

$129
Natural Weave, Handtuffted Capitola Wool Area Rug, $387

Handtuffted Capitola Wool Area Rug

Natural Weave

$387
Novogratz, Holly Upholstered Wingback Queen Bed, $540

Holly Upholstered Wingback Queen Bed

Novogratz

$540
Hotel Style, 800 Thread Count Cotton Rich Sateen Bed Sheet Set, $50

800 Thread Count Cotton Rich Sateen Bed Sheet Set

Hotel Style

$50
Better Homes & Gardens, Springwood Caning 6-Drawer Dresser, $368

Springwood Caning 6-Drawer Dresser

Better Homes & Gardens

$368
Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens, Waylen Slipcover Sofa, $400

Waylen Slipcover Sofa

Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens

$400
Better Homes & Gardens, Natural Wood Vase, $20

Natural Wood Vase

Better Homes & Gardens

$20
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Drew Stowaway Coffee Table, $198

Drew Stowaway Coffee Table

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

$198
Regency Hill, Carlisle Modern Coastal Table Lamps, $130

Carlisle Modern Coastal Table Lamps

Regency Hill

$130
Nayiri Mampourian
Nayiri Mampourian
Commercial Strategy Director

Nayiri is the Commercial Strategy Director at Future, focusing on fashion, beauty and home. Based in Los Angeles, California, she's passionate about strategizing different ways to create content with our partners so that readers can engage with the brands they know and love. Her style tends to be more classic (she loves a good black-and-white look with gold accessories). If she had to pick one person's wardrobe to raid, it would be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's, and she also has a major love affair with interior design.

Latest