Curated Finds for Sonu: Armchairs to Complete Your Living Room
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Hi Sonu,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of armchairs that work cohesively within your already beautiful living room.
Your space has a soft, sculptural foundation, so the aim here was to introduce pieces that feel inviting for everyday seating while adding depth and visual interest.
Given the full-height windows and abundance of natural light, richer earthy tones work particularly well — grounding the room, adding character, and completing the overall composition without disrupting its calm atmosphere.
Each silhouette complements the existing curves and textures in your space, helping the room feel balanced and intentionally layered.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.