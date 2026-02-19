Curated Finds for Sonu: Armchairs to Complete Your Living Room

Hi Sonu,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of armchairs that work cohesively within your already beautiful living room.

Your space has a soft, sculptural foundation, so the aim here was to introduce pieces that feel inviting for everyday seating while adding depth and visual interest.

Given the full-height windows and abundance of natural light, richer earthy tones work particularly well — grounding the room, adding character, and completing the overall composition without disrupting its calm atmosphere.

Each silhouette complements the existing curves and textures in your space, helping the room feel balanced and intentionally layered.