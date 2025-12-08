Curated Finds for Rachel: Building a Soft, Cozy Corner for Family Time

Curated for you by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti — to create a cozy, soft corner for you and your family.

Dear Rachel,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve carefully pulled together a selection of rugs and side tables to help you shape a space that feels both cohesive and full of personality. I know how challenging it can be to find the right pieces — especially when you want them to be practical, beautiful, and true to your style — but you’ve already created such a lovely foundation. Your yellow sofa is gorgeous, and I love how confidently you embrace color; it gives the room so much character and warmth.

I’m here to help you build on that and find pieces that fit your style and your everyday life. The goal is to make the space feel comfortable, pulled together, and very you — without overthinking it. Let’s make it easy and enjoyable to get it just right.

Rug Finds for Your Space

Side Table Finds for Your Space

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

Products

(Image credit: Design Lab)

I hope these suggestions give you a really clear starting point and help you picture how your living room can come together in a way that feels both practical and beautiful. For rugs, I always recommend adding a rug pad — it makes everything safer with little ones running around and adds that extra cushy feel underfoot. And when it comes to side tables, don’t hesitate to mix rather than match. Two different silhouettes can look so much more natural and intentionally styled, bringing a bit of personality to each side of the sofa.

I’m genuinely looking forward to hearing what you’re drawn to and whether any of these pieces speak to you. Once I know what direction feels right, we can refine everything together until the space feels exactly how you imagined. I’m here for anything you need — and truly excited to help you land on the perfect choices.

Warmly,

Your Stylist, Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.