Curated Finds for Rachel: Building a Soft, Cozy Corner for Family Time

Dear Rachel,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve carefully pulled together a selection of rugs and side tables to help you shape a space that feels both cohesive and full of personality. I know how challenging it can be to find the right pieces — especially when you want them to be practical, beautiful, and true to your style — but you’ve already created such a lovely foundation. Your yellow sofa is gorgeous, and I love how confidently you embrace color; it gives the room so much character and warmth.

I’m here to help you build on that and find pieces that fit your style and your everyday life. The goal is to make the space feel comfortable, pulled together, and very you — without overthinking it. Let’s make it easy and enjoyable to get it just right.

Rug Finds for Your Space

Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug £478 at Anthropologie I think this rug is a great choice if you want to create a playful, lively space — full of color and character. With its cheerful pattern, it brings energy that can echo the yellow of your sofa and pick up on tones from the blue wall panel, helping to tie the room together. The 152 cm x 244 cm size is a smart fit for your space, and I’d suggest adding a rug pad underneath to prevent slipping. Nordic Knots Grand – Chestnut £845 at nordicknots.com If you want to create a calmer, more grounded feel in your spaceI consider this Nordic Knots rug. I believe the rich chestnut tone and the quality of their craftsmanship add warmth and cozy depth without overwhelming the room. The New Zealand wool makes it soft, durable, and perfect for everyday living — and the 170cm x 240cm size would sit comfortably in your layout. Louis de Poortere Shape Rug Duck Song £599 at Heal's I think this rug is a fun choice if you want to tie together your main colours — yellow and blue — and add personality without overwhelming the space. It brings a playful vibe while helping to create a cozy corner that still feels balanced. Plus, it’s made from recyclable material, so it’s an eco-conscious pick too. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Velia Wool Rug £479.99 at La Redoute UK This wool rug is another great pick, especially with its softer pattern and generous 200 cm x 290 cm size. The shape and subtle design bring a modern touch without overpowering the room, and its softness makes it perfect for playing games on the floor with the kids. Nordic Knots Boho 02 – Taupe Mix £845 at nordicknots.com This Nordic Knots rug is a wonderful choice if you want the room to feel soft, cozy, and grounded. The beige tones will balance beautifully against your wood flooring and help the space feel warm and inviting. With its 170 cm × 240 cm size, it’s a versatile fit — perfect for everyday living and family time. Ruggable.co.uk Luna Soft Teal Rug £699 at anrdoezrs.net I believe this Goop Luna Soft Teal rug is a smart choice if you want softness and practicality in one. Because it’s an all-in-one tufted rug, it feels cushioned underfoot and is easy to clean — you can throw it in the washing machine or spot-clean as needed. It also comes with a built-in pad, so there’s no need for a separate rug pad underneath.

Side Table Finds for Your Space

Oka Prod Gustavian Sofa Side Table - Ebony/brown £275 at oka.com I selected this Gustavian Sofa Side Table because its 25 cm width and 48 cm depth make it a beautifully proportioned choice beside your sofa, while still offering two useful surfaces. The dark wood finish will add warmth and sophistication to your room, and the dual-surface design gives you great styling or storage potential. Abigail Ahern Henbury Wooden Side Table £365 at abigailahern.com I think this side table is interesting because of its modern, sleek design — it will add real character to your space. The top surface might be a little tight for styling lots of items, but the overall shape and finish are so distinctive that I felt it worthwhile to share with you. Muuto Relate Sidetable Blue/Gray £320 at nordicnest.com This minimalist side table brings a clean, contemporary touch to your space, with a soft blue-grey finish that blends beautifully with your sofa and the rugs we explored. Made from MDF with an oak veneer, it has a refined, understated presence — the kind that adds function and style without ever feeling heavy in the room. Anthropologie Lyla Drink Table £328 at Anthropologie This is a great pick if you’re after something elegant and understated — perfect for a lamp, a book, or a glass of water. I’d pair it with a different style on the other side of the sofa; mixing silhouettes keeps the space feeling effortless and a little more unexpected. Anthropologie Lucas Marble Side Table £498 at Anthropologie This side table is a sculptural statement piece — ideal if you want one side of your sofa to feel elegant and modern. I’d pair it with a rectangular coffee or side table on the other side for balance and variety. The mix of wood and marble makes it both sophisticated and stylish, giving your space a high-end, curated feel. Anthropologie Nkuku Alera Side Table ​ £275 at Anthropologie This Alera side table could work really well in your space — especially paired with a modern rug. A rich blend of leather, wood, and iron gives it a simple yet stylish look. It also includes a practical compartment for books or magazines — a useful bonus if you want extra storage without sacrificing aesthetics.

Pottery Barn Presidio Rectangular Stone Side Table £249 at potterybarnuk.sjv.io This table offers a sleek, modern silhouette with the clean rectangular shape you’re drawn to. While the 20 cm width you’re aiming for is quite narrow, this option comes close and still provides a practical surface beside the sofa. The black finish will blend beautifully with your dining chairs, and the stone top adds a refined, timeless touch — making it a stylish and durable piece for everyday use. HAY Slit Oblong Side Table £383 at nordicnest.com I believe this table will bring warmth and coziness to your space, with its beautiful wood finish and clean design. The 27 cm width makes it slim yet practical. It’s a simple, stylish piece that blends functionality with a soft, natural touch.

I hope these suggestions give you a really clear starting point and help you picture how your living room can come together in a way that feels both practical and beautiful. For rugs, I always recommend adding a rug pad — it makes everything safer with little ones running around and adds that extra cushy feel underfoot. And when it comes to side tables, don’t hesitate to mix rather than match. Two different silhouettes can look so much more natural and intentionally styled, bringing a bit of personality to each side of the sofa.

I’m genuinely looking forward to hearing what you’re drawn to and whether any of these pieces speak to you. Once I know what direction feels right, we can refine everything together until the space feels exactly how you imagined. I’m here for anything you need — and truly excited to help you land on the perfect choices.

Warmly,

Your Stylist, Iokasti