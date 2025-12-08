Curated Finds for Rachel: Building a Soft, Cozy Corner for Family Time
Curated for you by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti — to create a cozy, soft corner for you and your family.
Dear Rachel,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve carefully pulled together a selection of rugs and side tables to help you shape a space that feels both cohesive and full of personality. I know how challenging it can be to find the right pieces — especially when you want them to be practical, beautiful, and true to your style — but you’ve already created such a lovely foundation. Your yellow sofa is gorgeous, and I love how confidently you embrace color; it gives the room so much character and warmth.
I’m here to help you build on that and find pieces that fit your style and your everyday life. The goal is to make the space feel comfortable, pulled together, and very you — without overthinking it. Let’s make it easy and enjoyable to get it just right.
Rug Finds for Your Space
I think this rug is a great choice if you want to create a playful, lively space — full of color and character. With its cheerful pattern, it brings energy that can echo the yellow of your sofa and pick up on tones from the blue wall panel, helping to tie the room together. The 152 cm x 244 cm size is a smart fit for your space, and I’d suggest adding a rug pad underneath to prevent slipping.
If you want to create a calmer, more grounded feel in your spaceI consider this Nordic Knots rug. I believe the rich chestnut tone and the quality of their craftsmanship add warmth and cozy depth without overwhelming the room. The New Zealand wool makes it soft, durable, and perfect for everyday living — and the 170cm x 240cm size would sit comfortably in your layout.
I think this rug is a fun choice if you want to tie together your main colours — yellow and blue — and add personality without overwhelming the space. It brings a playful vibe while helping to create a cozy corner that still feels balanced. Plus, it’s made from recyclable material, so it’s an eco-conscious pick too.
This wool rug is another great pick, especially with its softer pattern and generous 200 cm x 290 cm size. The shape and subtle design bring a modern touch without overpowering the room, and its softness makes it perfect for playing games on the floor with the kids.
This Nordic Knots rug is a wonderful choice if you want the room to feel soft, cozy, and grounded. The beige tones will balance beautifully against your wood flooring and help the space feel warm and inviting. With its 170 cm × 240 cm size, it’s a versatile fit — perfect for everyday living and family time.
I believe this Goop Luna Soft Teal rug is a smart choice if you want softness and practicality in one. Because it’s an all-in-one tufted rug, it feels cushioned underfoot and is easy to clean — you can throw it in the washing machine or spot-clean as needed. It also comes with a built-in pad, so there’s no need for a separate rug pad underneath.
Side Table Finds for Your Space
I selected this Gustavian Sofa Side Table because its 25 cm width and 48 cm depth make it a beautifully proportioned choice beside your sofa, while still offering two useful surfaces. The dark wood finish will add warmth and sophistication to your room, and the dual-surface design gives you great styling or storage potential.
I think this side table is interesting because of its modern, sleek design — it will add real character to your space. The top surface might be a little tight for styling lots of items, but the overall shape and finish are so distinctive that I felt it worthwhile to share with you.
This minimalist side table brings a clean, contemporary touch to your space, with a soft blue-grey finish that blends beautifully with your sofa and the rugs we explored. Made from MDF with an oak veneer, it has a refined, understated presence — the kind that adds function and style without ever feeling heavy in the room.
This is a great pick if you’re after something elegant and understated — perfect for a lamp, a book, or a glass of water. I’d pair it with a different style on the other side of the sofa; mixing silhouettes keeps the space feeling effortless and a little more unexpected.
This side table is a sculptural statement piece — ideal if you want one side of your sofa to feel elegant and modern. I’d pair it with a rectangular coffee or side table on the other side for balance and variety. The mix of wood and marble makes it both sophisticated and stylish, giving your space a high-end, curated feel.
This Alera side table could work really well in your space — especially paired with a modern rug. A rich blend of leather, wood, and iron gives it a simple yet stylish look. It also includes a practical compartment for books or magazines — a useful bonus if you want extra storage without sacrificing aesthetics.
This table offers a sleek, modern silhouette with the clean rectangular shape you’re drawn to. While the 20 cm width you’re aiming for is quite narrow, this option comes close and still provides a practical surface beside the sofa. The black finish will blend beautifully with your dining chairs, and the stone top adds a refined, timeless touch — making it a stylish and durable piece for everyday use.
Curated with intention, designed to inspire
I hope these suggestions give you a really clear starting point and help you picture how your living room can come together in a way that feels both practical and beautiful. For rugs, I always recommend adding a rug pad — it makes everything safer with little ones running around and adds that extra cushy feel underfoot. And when it comes to side tables, don’t hesitate to mix rather than match. Two different silhouettes can look so much more natural and intentionally styled, bringing a bit of personality to each side of the sofa.
I’m genuinely looking forward to hearing what you’re drawn to and whether any of these pieces speak to you. Once I know what direction feels right, we can refine everything together until the space feels exactly how you imagined. I’m here for anything you need — and truly excited to help you land on the perfect choices.
Warmly,
Your Stylist, Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.