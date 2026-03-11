Curated Finds for Catherine: Seating Edit

A curated edit of seating pieces to introduce contrast, warmth, and timeless style.

Dear Catherine,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalized edit. You already have such a strong and beautiful foundation, and with the right product selection there is so much potential to create a layered, warm, and inviting space.

You are absolutely right that the room currently feels like it could benefit from more contrast and depth. At the moment, the palette of the house is quite soft and light, with beige, light wood, white, and neutral tones forming the base through the flooring, walls, and kitchen. This creates a lovely calm foundation, but it also gives us the opportunity to introduce richness through furniture and textiles.

By carefully bringing in colour, texture, and slightly darker anchor pieces, we can instantly elevate the living and dining areas and create the warmth and balance you’re looking for.

Below you will find a selection of seating options that I believe could work beautifully in your space. The key challenge here will be ensuring that all the furniture and fabrics feel cohesive together. For example, if you choose dining chairs in wood with white bouclé upholstery, I would recommend introducing a different fabric or texture for the island stools to create balance and visual interest.

The decision around dining chairs will also need to work in harmony with the rug you eventually choose for the dining area, as these pieces will visually anchor the space together.

If you decide to move forward with our styling service STYLE, we could look at the room as a whole and explore these combinations in more detail, ensuring every piece works together seamlessly within the full design.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy exploring this curated selection of seating options.

Warmly,

Your stylist | Iokasti

Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.