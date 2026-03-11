Curated Finds for Catherine: Seating Edit

Dear Catherine,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalized edit. You already have such a strong and beautiful foundation, and with the right product selection there is so much potential to create a layered, warm, and inviting space.

You are absolutely right that the room currently feels like it could benefit from more contrast and depth. At the moment, the palette of the house is quite soft and light, with beige, light wood, white, and neutral tones forming the base through the flooring, walls, and kitchen. This creates a lovely calm foundation, but it also gives us the opportunity to introduce richness through furniture and textiles.

By carefully bringing in colour, texture, and slightly darker anchor pieces, we can instantly elevate the living and dining areas and create the warmth and balance you’re looking for.

Below you will find a selection of seating options that I believe could work beautifully in your space. The key challenge here will be ensuring that all the furniture and fabrics feel cohesive together. For example, if you choose dining chairs in wood with white bouclé upholstery, I would recommend introducing a different fabric or texture for the island stools to create balance and visual interest.

The decision around dining chairs will also need to work in harmony with the rug you eventually choose for the dining area, as these pieces will visually anchor the space together.

If you decide to move forward with our styling service STYLE, we could look at the room as a whole and explore these combinations in more detail, ensuring every piece works together seamlessly within the full design.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy exploring this curated selection of seating options.

Warmly,

Your stylist | Iokasti

Dining chairs

Soho Home Eldon Dining Chair, Boucle, Walnut £895 at Soho Home I imagine this may be similar to what you had in mind when referring to upholstered chairs with rounded backs and a slightly larger scale for comfort. This style is very popular at the moment and for good reason. The bouclé upholstery introduces warmth and texture, while the walnut wood frame grounds the look beautifully. It’s a very stylish yet safe choice, the kind of piece that will work effortlessly in many interiors , and the price point is also very good. Tom Dixon Fat Dining Chair, Brushed Natural Wood & Forest Alpine Boucle £985 at tomdixon.net This is a slightly sleeker option, but still very comfortable and softly rounded. I always love introducing colour through textiles, and this bouclé version does exactly that. The tone adds personality while still feeling refined and contemporary. These chairs would bring a slightly more design-led feel to the space while still remaining warm and inviting.

Soho Home Aria Dining Chair, Boucle Jacquard, Aubergine £1,195 at Soho Home I have to admit these are my personal favourite. I feel that the Soho Home aesthetic aligns beautifully with the style of your home. From what you described, the direction of your space feels contemporary with a subtle modern–mid-century influence, and these chairs capture that perfectly. The deeper colour would help introduce contrast and create a cozy, inviting atmosphere in the dining area. Because the overall palette of the room is currently quite light, you have the freedom to introduce darker tones like this without the space feeling heavy. Paired with the right rug, this option could look particularly striking.

Anthropologie Irie Velvet Counter Stool £428 at Anthropologie I really like the playful pattern on these stools. At the moment, your space feels quite calm and minimal, so introducing a subtle pattern like this could add personality and interest. The wood tone also connects nicely with your kitchen cabinetry, while the pattern brings in a slightly unexpected element that still feels timeless. Artemest Pacini & Cappellini, Ines £1,295 at artemest.com This is definitely a more high-end option. I love the slightly darker wood and the bouclé upholstery, especially since you mentioned that you’re drawn to that texture. The rounded shape also softens the more linear lines of the kitchen and helps create a more relaxed and welcoming feel around the island.

Lounge chairs